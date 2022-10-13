Read full article on original website
Nebraska lawmakers seek probe into Department of Education over CRT link
Some Nebraska lawmakers are calling for an investigation into the state Department of Education, alleging that the department provided materials to teachers promoting critical race theory through a state website. The allegations centered on one document, titled "Winning Racial Justice In Our Schools," by the Education Justice Research and Organizing...
Nebraska legislative races key to fate of abortion, concealed carry, other issues
Whether Nebraska bans abortions, allows permitless concealed carry or promotes private school scholarships with tax dollars next year will depend on who gets elected to the Legislature this fall. All three issues failed this year when supporters fell a few votes short of getting the 33 needed to overcome a...
Indiana lieutenant governor tests positive for COVID-19
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The 70-year-old Republican said she's only experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms and is not planning to take any time off to recover from her infection. "(I) will continue to work for Hoosiers from home while following all of Indiana's COVID guidelines,"...
Arkansas returning $8M in CARES Act money to feds
(The Center Square) – Arkansas is returning $8 million of the $1.25 billion it received from the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The state did not meet the Dec. 31, 2021 deadline to spend some of the money, state officials told the Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Committee on Monday.
Election 2022: State Rep. District 21 race features candidates from all parties
In District 21, four candidates are running for State Representative Legislative Seat A — a Democrat, Republican, Libertarian and Constitution Party member. The election will determine who will replace Republican Steven C. Harris in the House. JAMES PETZKE. Republican James Petzke has lived in Idaho for 26 years and...
Pritzker receives failing grade for fiscal policy from Cato
(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker got a failing grade in a public policy organization’s fiscal policy report card on governors. The Cato Institute examined the tax and spending choices made by governors since 2020. Governors receiving an A grade are those who have cut taxes and spending the most, while governors receiving an F, like Pritzker, have increased taxes and spending the most.
Craig, Kistner vie for Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District
(The Center Square) – Political candidates are fighting for political advantage in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District in the Nov. 8 election. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan group that analyzes elections, ranks the 2nd Congressional District as a Democrat "toss up." The seat is up for grabs between incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner.
Nebraska September tax receipts $110 million over projections
Nebraska’s net tax collections were up nearly 18% from what was expected for September, according to a Nebraska Department of Revenue report released Friday. The net revenue receipts for the state were $110 million more than the projected figures for September, continuing a trend of higher-than-predicted figures for the fiscal year that began in July, the report shows.
Missouri auditor finds areas of concern in Conservation Department's IT practices
(The Center Square) – A report released by Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway gave the Missouri Department of Conservation’s data security a rating of “good” and recommended changes to improve its system. The rating is the second-highest and is given when audit results find the organization is...
Idaho counties report increase in requests for absentee ballots for general election
Originally published Oct. 17 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. Elections officials in some Idaho counties say interest in absentee voting is increasing ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. In Canyon County, for instance, elections officials have already sent out more than 13,971 absentee ballots, elections supervisor Haley Hicks said in a telephone...
NFIB questions Oxfam's rating Illinois No. 10 best state to work
(The Center Square) – Illinois has taken the No. 10 spot on Oxfam's Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022. But some say it doesn’t paint a full picture. The index of all data is based on laws and policies in effect as of July 1, 2022, across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. The index consists of three dimensions: wage policies, which comprise 40% of the overall score; worker protection rights, which comprise 35% of the overall score; and rights to organize, which comprise 25% of the overall score. Illinois received index scores of 67.77 overall, 63.17 for wages, 53.57 for worker protection, and 95.00 for the right to organize.
Election 2022: Rep. Simpson faces challenge from Idaho teacher for 2nd Congressional District
Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot. Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson has represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District in Congress since 1998, using his two dozen years of seniority to secure millions in funding for Idaho projects and to push legislation on wolves, sage grouse, environmental regulation, recreation and more.
Colorado ballots mailing out this week
(The Center Square) – Ballots for Colorado's upcoming general election are headed out to mailboxes this week. County clerks across the state are required to mail ballots out by Friday, the secretary of state's office said in a statement Monday. Secretary of State Jena Griswold urged people to “start...
Gordon Signs Agreement with Agriculture Secy. Vilsack
Governor Mark Gordon’s leadership in protecting private agricultural lands and migratory big game populations was recognized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today with the signing of the Wyoming Wildlife Habitat Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Under the MOU, Wyoming and the USDA agree to invest “technical capacity and...
Nebraska's latest wildfire dealt devastating blow to sense of community
Slender shoots of green poke through the charred floor of the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey. Hope, people say, in an area traumatized by a deadly wildfire that burned nearly 30 square miles of central Nebraska earlier this month. But the future for this special area — where the Sandhills...
Concerns raised Amendment 1 could open door to public safety strikes
(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot has some opponents concerned codifying collective bargaining in the Illinois Constitution could lead to public safety unions looking to reclaim the right to strike. Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify collective bargaining rights in Illinois for wages, work...
Dry conditions help speed the combines
DES MOINES — Harvest continued with 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, fall tillage, and applying fall fertilizer and manure. “The generally dry conditions statewide have allowed farmers to make steady progress...
WaWa plans to expand into southern, coastal Georgia
In addition to continued growth throughout its current Florida market areas and adjacent markets, including the Florida Panhandle, South Alabama, Wawa has announced plans to spread its wings to southern and coastal Georgia. Current plans are for Wawa to open its first Georgia store in 2024 with the potential for up to 20 stores in the market in the future.
WalletHub: Chicago in the top ten most affected by inflation
(The Center Square) – A new report looks at specific metrics to determine which cities are the most affected by inflation. Major cities at each end of Illinois could be doing better. The report done by WalletHub shows which cities in America are feeling the effects of rising inflation....
SCEMD launches Earthquake.SC
COLUMBIA – South Carolina residents now have a new tool to help them be better prepared for earthquakes. Today, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division launched Earthquake.SC, an interactive website designed to guide people through the fundamentals of earthquakes in the Palmetto State and how to best prepare for them.
