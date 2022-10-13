Read full article on original website
Related
bloomberglaw.com
Brazil Investor Barsi Probed on Alleged Insider Trading (2)
Unipar Carbocloro SA ’s Vice Chairman Luiz Barsi Filho is being probed for alleged insider trading, Brazil securities regulator. Barsi Filho is being probed on whether he had used privileged information to trade before a filing on June 2, 2021, according to CVM. “I’m completely certain that no wrongdoing...
Asian shares mostly gain after rally on Wall Street
BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street rallied in its latest about-face in recent topsy-turvy trading. Oil prices and U.S. futures advanced and the dollar was trading near 149 Japanese yen. A release of China’s most recent economic growth figures, was postponed Monday, taking away one factor that had been expected to drive trading. No specific reason was given, but the GDP report was likely to conflict with the confident tone of a Communist Party congress being held in Beijing, by showing the economy grew by as little as 3% in the...
bloomberglaw.com
Zillow Win Canceling ‘Abstract’ IBM Patents Upheld on Appeal (1)
Real estate platform Zillow Group Inc. can keep a trial court win that canceled a pair of. International Business Machines Inc. patents because they covered abstract ideas, the Federal Circuit ruled Monday. In a precedential opinion, a three-judge panel agreed with a Washington federal district court that IBM’s US Patent...
bloomberglaw.com
Freshfields Pushes US Expansion, Despite Downturn in Deals Work
Freshfields law firm poaches leveraged finance partner from Weil. US summer associate class was largest in firm’s history stateside. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer is moving forward with its US expansion strategy, despite headwinds in one of the law firm’s key businesses: mergers and acquisitions. The UK-founded firm expects to...
bloomberglaw.com
EU’s Digital Diplomat to Silicon Valley Braces for Tech Lawsuits
Gerard de Graaf opened EU outpost in San Francisco last month. is bracing for an onslaught of lawsuits from the largest tech companies -- -- over incoming rules that will change how the industry operates, said the head of the region’s new San Francisco outpost. “We’re not naïve,” Gerard...
Joby Applies for Japan Aircraft Certification
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today confirmed it has formally applied for its revolutionary aircraft design to be certified for use in Japan. The news comes as Japanese and U.S. regulatory authorities confirmed earlier today that they have reached an agreement to deliver a streamlined approval process for U.S. applicants who wish to validate their eVTOL (“electric vertical take-off and landing”) aircraft designs in Japan. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006062/en/ Joby’s all-electric, vertical take-off and landing aircraft during a flight test. (Photo: Business Wire)
bloomberglaw.com
Scapegoating Patents Won’t Lower Drug Prices
In their quest to lower drug prices, some US leaders have identified a convenient scapegoat: patents. Over the past few months, the Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration has sent letters to the Director of the Patent and Trademark Office, asking about “abuses” in the intellectual property system to “protect against” the issuance of patents for “incremental” changes to existing drugs.
Comments / 0