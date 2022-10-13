ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison officials work to communicate changes to voters ahead of election

By Site staff
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Ahead of next month’s election, Madison officials are working to make sure voting goes smoothly and that voters know what to expect.

Legal challenges have led to a number of rule changes for the Nov. 8 election, including banning ballot drop boxes and a possible change to the “do-over” process called ballot spoiling. This is on top of changes made due to the COVID-19 pandemic that mean voters may have a different polling place this fall than they did earlier in the year.

Despite that, city officials say they’re ready for the election.

“The Clerk’s Office does their best to continue communicating and amplifying any messages from the state Elections Commission (about) any changes to the voting procedure,” city attorney Mike Haas said.

To find your polling place, to register to vote or to see who’s on the ballot in your area, click here .

