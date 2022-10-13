Read full article on original website
What we learned from the Walker-Warnock debate
In a debate punctuated as much by theatrics as real issues, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) faced off against first-time Senate candidate and former professional football player Herschel Walker, highlighting the crucial role Georgia plays in the struggle over control in the Senate — which seems to be slipping out of Democrats’ grasp.
Ryan, Vance defend their stances in second Senate debate
Both of Ohio’s candidates for U.S. Senate spent much of Monday night on the defensive as they traded barbs in their second televised debate before the Nov. 8 general election. Republican author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance squared off against U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D., Youngstown area) on stage in Mr. Ryan’s home district at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown. The debate was hosted and moderated by Youngstown television station WFMJ. The two candidates didn’t waste any time sharing their feelings for one another, as Mr. Ryan attempted to paint Mr. Vance as an “extremist” candidate while Mr. Vance tried to tie his opponent to what he views as failed policies pushed by the Democratic leadership in Washington. Early on, both candidates spoke on how they’ve broken from party leadership. Mr. Vance has repeatedly hammered the fact that Mr. Ryan has voted in line with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “100 percent of the time,” while Mr. Ryan has pinned Mr. Vance as wanting to retain the loyalty of former President Donald Trump — who has endorsed him — at all costs.
Bad blood in Ohio Senate debate: 'I think I struck a nerve'
They sparred about issues, but J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan's Monday night debate got especially heated when they tried to nationalize each other's candidacies.
Race between Valadao, Salas heats up as former Vice President Mike Pence visits Valley
Republican Congressman David Valadao and Democratic Assemblyman Rudy Salas are fighting to the finish for the new 22nd District seat.
3 events that shaped Xi Jinping’s worldview
When Xi Jinping was elected general secretary of the Chinese Community Party in 2012, one of the first things he did was take his senior colleagues to the National Museum in Tiananmen Square. The seven new top leaders of China walked through the “Road to Revival” exhibition, a fairly straightforward...
3 ways of looking at Putin’s barbaric escalation against Ukrainian civilians
Less than 48 hours after the Kerch Bridge connecting Crimea with Russia proper was damaged by a powerful blast, Vladimir Putin retaliated against Ukraine. Russia fired close to 100 missiles at a variety of Ukrainian cities on October 10 and 11. The rockets hit an array of buildings, including residences and schools, killing at least 19 civilians and injuring more than 100.
