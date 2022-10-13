Read full article on original website
click orlando
Man injured in Orange County shooting, sheriff’s office says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was injured after being shot by someone in a vehicle Monday afternoon in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the shooting occurred around 2:48 p.m. in the area of Old Winter Garden Road and Ferguson Drive. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls...
Orange County deputy arrested, accused of driving under the influence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County deputy was arrested on Saturday after he was accused of driving under the influence. The sheriff’s office said Deputy John Guzman was arrested by St. Cloud police. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said Guzman was hired in...
click orlando
Orange County deputy arrested for DUI, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County deputy was arrested Saturday morning by St. Cloud police on DUI charges, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said John Guzman, 29, was arrested Saturday while he was off duty. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies search for suspect in shooting in Orange County off Old Winter Garden Road
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that has left a man in his 20s injured. A suspect is still at large, deputies said. Just before 3 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to the area of Old Winter Garden Road and Ferguson Drive where they found the victim had been shot by someone in a passing vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
click orlando
Arrest made in fatal shooting of 28-year-old man in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla – An arrest was made in the shooting death of 28-year-old man‚ according to the sheriff’s office. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to death penalty | Much cooler air on the way to Florida | Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange County Sheriff’s...
Polk County Sheriff Releases Video Of Moment When Deputy Was Shot By Orlando Man
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The man who shot a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy last Wednesday night, October 12, 2022, has been arrested and is facing four felonies and a misdemeanor. On Monday, Polk County Sheriff releases a video of the moments leading up to
click orlando
New video shows man shooting Polk County deputy
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – New video released Monday by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office shows a man shooting a deputy, who was saved by his bulletproof vest, officials said. Gabriel Batista, 41, is accused of shooting a deputy in the chest last week in the Tanglewood Preserve subdivision in Davenport.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lake County man arrested after speeding off from Citrus County traffic stop
A Lake County man was jailed on accusations he sped off from a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s traffic stop before he was later caught with vials of liquid testosterone. Deputies apprehended John Wesley Smith III the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 16, from the parking lot of the...
click orlando
Winter Haven father and son arrested after shooting at woman’s car, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Winter Haven father and his 15-year-old son face several charges, including attempted murder, after shooting at a woman’s car near their apartment, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to an apartment complex located at 4900 Cypress Gardens Road in...
osceolasheriff.org
Homicide Investigation Update
Osceola County, FL – On October 12, 2022, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to 3785 Henry J Avenue, Saint Cloud, Florida, to an unknown problem. When deputies arrived on the scene, they located a deceased adult male. Violent Crimes detectives responded to the scene along with the Medical Examiner’s Office of the 9th District, who declared the death a homicide. At this time, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Alexis Vargas-Algarin.
click orlando
Good Samaritan discovers cocaine washed up on Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A beachgoer found an 11-pound bag of cocaine over the weekend on Daytona Beach, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar on Saturday tweeted a photo of the cocaine, saying a Good Samaritan discovered the suspicious package along the shoreline and contacted local authorities.
WESH
Teen shot, injured in Mims dies days later, deputies say
MIMS, Fla. — A teenager who was in critical condition after being shot in Mims last Monday passed away Friday, according to the Brevard County sheriff's office. Two arrests have been made in connection to the deadly shooting. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Robert Loyd last Friday, and on Monday, they arrested 19-year-old Exzavier David. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said they are facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted murder.
WESH
Officials identify man found dead in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Officials have identified a man found dead in St. Cloud last week. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in a residence on Henry J. Avenue on Oct. 12. His death was declared a homicide by medical examiners. Anyone with...
click orlando
Motorcyclist dies after crash with truck in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a truck in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Taft Vineland Road and General Drive on Monday morning. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to death penalty | Much cooler air...
click orlando
2 teens arrested in connection with 16-year-old’s shooting death in Mims, sheriff’s office says
MIMS, Fla. – Deputies made a second arrest Monday in connection with a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy in Mims one week ago, according to the sheriff’s office. The arrest of 19-year-old Exzaviar David came after a search party, comprised of deputies, K9s and a helicopter, scoured the east Mims neighborhood, where on Oct. 10 investigators said a hail of gunfire critically wounded a teen, who later died of his injuries.
WESH
Police: Man found dead near vehicle in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Bartow Police Department, a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police said they arrived to Crown Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a domestic violence call. At the scene, a man pronounced dead was located next to a vehicle. He...
click orlando
These Central Florida counties are starting aerial mosquito treatments due to Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Aerial mosquito treatments are beginning in multiple Central Florida counties on Monday after a reported increase due to Hurricane Ian. Treatments will be happening in Orange and Seminole counties after flooding from the hurricane. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to death penalty | Much cooler...
click orlando
Seminole County families continue to receive help after Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The help continues for so many families across Central Florida after Hurricane Ian. News 6 obtained video of the path Rabbi Yanky Majesky and others from Nate’s Shul synagogue in Longwood traveled by boat Sunday through a Sanford neighborhood. They wanted to get results...
WESH
Officials: FreeFall ride cannot be removed until Tyre Sampson death investigation ends
ORLANDO, Fla. — Despite the Orlando SlingShot announcing that theFreeFall would be torn down, it may be a while before that occurs. Tyre Sampson, 14, died in March after falling from the FreeFall ride about halfway down the 400-foot drop. State officials tell WESH 2 that the investigation into...
wild941.com
Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area. Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
