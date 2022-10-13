ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

click orlando

Man injured in Orange County shooting, sheriff’s office says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was injured after being shot by someone in a vehicle Monday afternoon in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the shooting occurred around 2:48 p.m. in the area of Old Winter Garden Road and Ferguson Drive. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orange County deputy arrested for DUI, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County deputy was arrested Saturday morning by St. Cloud police on DUI charges, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said John Guzman, 29, was arrested Saturday while he was off duty. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies search for suspect in shooting in Orange County off Old Winter Garden Road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that has left a man in his 20s injured. A suspect is still at large, deputies said. Just before 3 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to the area of Old Winter Garden Road and Ferguson Drive where they found the victim had been shot by someone in a passing vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

New video shows man shooting Polk County deputy

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – New video released Monday by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office shows a man shooting a deputy, who was saved by his bulletproof vest, officials said. Gabriel Batista, 41, is accused of shooting a deputy in the chest last week in the Tanglewood Preserve subdivision in Davenport.
POLK COUNTY, FL
osceolasheriff.org

Homicide Investigation Update

Osceola County, FL – On October 12, 2022, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to 3785 Henry J Avenue, Saint Cloud, Florida, to an unknown problem. When deputies arrived on the scene, they located a deceased adult male. Violent Crimes detectives responded to the scene along with the Medical Examiner’s Office of the 9th District, who declared the death a homicide. At this time, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Alexis Vargas-Algarin.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Good Samaritan discovers cocaine washed up on Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A beachgoer found an 11-pound bag of cocaine over the weekend on Daytona Beach, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar on Saturday tweeted a photo of the cocaine, saying a Good Samaritan discovered the suspicious package along the shoreline and contacted local authorities.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Teen shot, injured in Mims dies days later, deputies say

MIMS, Fla. — A teenager who was in critical condition after being shot in Mims last Monday passed away Friday, according to the Brevard County sheriff's office. Two arrests have been made in connection to the deadly shooting. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Robert Loyd last Friday, and on Monday, they arrested 19-year-old Exzavier David. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said they are facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted murder.
MIMS, FL
WESH

Officials identify man found dead in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Officials have identified a man found dead in St. Cloud last week. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in a residence on Henry J. Avenue on Oct. 12. His death was declared a homicide by medical examiners. Anyone with...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
click orlando

2 teens arrested in connection with 16-year-old’s shooting death in Mims, sheriff’s office says

MIMS, Fla. – Deputies made a second arrest Monday in connection with a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy in Mims one week ago, according to the sheriff’s office. The arrest of 19-year-old Exzaviar David came after a search party, comprised of deputies, K9s and a helicopter, scoured the east Mims neighborhood, where on Oct. 10 investigators said a hail of gunfire critically wounded a teen, who later died of his injuries.
MIMS, FL
WESH

Police: Man found dead near vehicle in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Bartow Police Department, a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police said they arrived to Crown Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a domestic violence call. At the scene, a man pronounced dead was located next to a vehicle. He...
POLK COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area. Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL

