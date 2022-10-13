ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Drought watch remains for 20 counties, mostly in central Pa.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Monday after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that drought watch has been lifted for 16 counties and remains for 20 counties. Residents in those counties are asked to continue their voluntary water conservation. “While significant recent rainfall has helped,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pa. corrections staffers to soon begin wearing body cameras

Body cameras will soon begin to be worn by state corrections department employees who work outside state prisons and community corrections centers to halt contraband from entering those secured facilities. A $90,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, along with matching funds from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
