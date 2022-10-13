ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your house can now smell like famous ‘Real Housewives’ moments

By Hannah Southwick
 4 days ago

Get ready to give your house some “Real Housewives” flair.

With BravoCon on the way , the NBC-owned channel teamed up with Literie on a line of eight scented candles — with names sure to spark memories of iconic “Real Housewives” moments.

While the Bravo-centric event doesn’t begin until October 14, you can already shop five of the themed candles, which each reference the franchise’s fiery drama and ever-quotable stars.

The collaboration, “Real Housewives” first official candle collection, also includes a BravoCon exclusive: Ramona Singer-inspired pinot grigio-scented “Bravoholic” candle ready to get lit (see what we did there?) by the franchise’s fans.

Bravo-lovers can also get fired up for a holiday candle launch — featuring a “RHONJ”-inspired “Sprinkle Cookies” scent and and Erika Jayne “Snow in Pasadena” design — set to launch in November.

Below, channel your favorite Bravolebs — and recall some of their hot quotes and heated moments — by adding these already-available candles to your cart.

Flipping Tables ($45)
Literie

While “RHONJ” stars have brought plenty of iconic quotes to the table over the years, Teresa Giudice’s table flipping scene from Season 1 has truly gone down in Bravo history. Just be careful not to send utensils flying while this cedar- and suede-scented candle is lit.

buy now Money Can’t Buy You Class ($45)
Literie

Money may not be able to buy you class, but $45 can score you this paper- and linen-scented candle referencing “RHONY” star Luann de Lessep’s song of the same name. Heat things up with this Countess-themed candle — but remember to be cool, not all, like, uncool.

buy now
Go To Sleep! ($45)
Relive heated “Scary Island” moments with a second Big Apple-inspired candle, nodding to Bethenny Frankel’s iconic “RHONY” Season 3 quote . Just “B” ready to relax with a whiff of the fresh lavender scent.

buy now September, Spring, Summer ($45)
Literie

Like a versatile pair of joggers, this grass and juniper scented candle is sure to fit in all year. The name nods to the now-iconic “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion when Andy Cohen questioned Shereé Whitfield about a launch date for her long-planned — and since-released — She by Shereé line .

buy now Nine Lemons In A Bowl ($45)
Literie

Forget oranges, opt for a lemony-fresh home with this citrus- and ivy-scented “Real Housewives of Orange County” candle. Shannon Beador famously displays exactly 9 lemons in a bowl for good luck — and surely she’ll place this candle next to it for good feng shui.

buy now

Whether your favorite Housewife is still on screens or on “pause,” sit back and press play after lighting the Literie candle of your choice.

