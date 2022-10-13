ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig Conover suggests single Austen Kroll could use Shep Rose’s Raya profile

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

Single Austen Kroll doesn’t seem interested in using his “Southern Charm” on dating apps like Raya.

The 35-year-old reality star — who’s romance with co-star Olivia Flowers recently fizzled out — told Page Six he’s not interested in getting back out there right now.

However, pal Craig Conover teased that if Kroll was ever interested in joining the dating app scene, he could try out their co-star Shep Rose’s Raya dating app profile.

“We’ll use Shep’s profile if we have to,” Conover, 34, quipped while dishing on Season 2 of “Winter House.”


Craig Conover joked that Austen Kroll could use Shep Rose's Raya profile when he's ready to date again.

Craig Conover joked that Austen Kroll could use Shep Rose's Raya profile when he's ready to date again. Instagram/caconover

Rose, 42, previously faced backlash when Kroll and Conover confronted him after screenshots of his active Raya profile were making their way around social media while he was still dating now-ex-girlfriend Taylor Ann Green.

“Your location on Raya registers where the last time you downloaded it was so this is getting blasted all over the internet right now, saying that when you were in Bermuda you downloaded Raya and you’re a bad guy,” Conover told Rose in a previous episode of “Southern Charm.”


Conover and Kroll encouraged Rose to deactivate his Raya profile after it began circulating online.

Conover and Kroll encouraged Rose to deactivate his Raya profile after it began circulating online. Instagram/relationshep

Rose admitted that he and Green were in a “bad place” when he was traveling to Bermuda two years prior where he claimed to have downloaded the app, but Conover still insisted that he should still hide his profile. Rose, however, refused to do so.

Rose and Green eventually called it quits in July and rehashed their relationship and breakup in an emotional reunion episode on “Southern Charm.”


Green and Rose split after nearly two years together.

Meanwhile, Kroll remains single despite previously having a romantic fling with Flowers.

“It sucks because, we’re coming into ‘Winter House,’ and you’re going to see me with somebody and and then you just saw the reunion for ‘Southern Charm,’ so you know that I’m single and that I’m not with anybody,” Kroll explained, referring to the reunion where they both explained they had pressed the pause button on their relationship.

“But on this show I am [with somebody]. So I don’t know. Take that with what you will.”


Kroll clarified that he's currently single.

Kroll clarified that he's currently single. Instagram/krollthewarriorking

Kroll clarified that he's currently single. Instagram/krollthewarriorking

Kroll also dished on living with Ciara Miller again – who he previously had a fling with beginning Season 1 of “Winter House.”

“I was anxious to see her and to work more on our friendship,” the Trop Hop founder told us. “For the most part, I think that we did a great job, but that was certainly you not easy to spend time in a house with someone that you have history with.”

Season 2 of “Winter House” premieres Thursday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Page Six

Page Six

