Will COVID cases spike again this fall?

As we enter our third pandemic holiday season, some health experts are fearing another surge in COVID cases. Dr. Celine Gounder, editor-at-large for public health at Kaiser Health News and an infectious disease specialist, joins CBS News to discuss what to can do to stay safe.
