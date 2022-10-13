ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Kerr: Draymond Green and Klay Thompson Playing on Friday vs. Nuggets

By Joey Linn
 4 days ago

Klay Thomson and Draymond Green will play in the Golden State Warriors final pre-season game vs. the Denver Nuggets

While of course for very different reasons, there was at one point some concern that both Klay Thompson and Draymond Green could miss opening night for the Golden State Warriors. The concern for Thompson was always much less, as he had simply been ramping up at a slow pace, and the team would not give confirmation on his status. The concern for Green was high, as there was a legitimate possibility he would be suspended for opening night.

On Thursday, Steve Kerr confirmed that both players will play in the team's final pre-season game on Friday, paving the way for them to also play on opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers. This is of course ring night, which makes it extra special that every player will be available.

The Warriors have been forced to navigate an incredibly difficult situation over the last week, with Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole, but they seem to be making some key strides forward. With Poole and Green speaking with one another, which was a key component in Green's return, the team projects to be fully loaded on opening night.

With a mental block and a slow ramp-up process keeping Klay Thompson out of the pre-season up until this point, it is very good news for the Warriors that he is ready to play in this final tune-up before the games start counting again on opening night.

Report: Draymond Green Expects This to be His Last Year With Warriors

Steve Kerr: Jordan Poole 'About to Sign Big Extension Hopefully'

Steph Curry Blasts Report on Jordan Poole's Behavior Change

Comments / 0

 

