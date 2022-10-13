Read full article on original website
Astronomers discover strange behaviour in ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroid
Scientists believe that Phaethon, a “potentially hazardous” asteroid, has been exhibiting some strange behaviour in its approach to the Earth. The asteroid appears to be spinning faster – by four milliseconds per year, making a full rotation every 3.6 hours. While this is a small change, it could impact future research.
4,600-Year-Old Mesopotamian City Was Made of Marsh Islands, New Study Finds
New remote sensing data collected via drone has revealed that the southern ancient Mesopotamian city Lagash, located between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, in present-day Iraq, would have consisted of four marsh islands connected by waterways. Among the world’s earliest settlements, Lagash was founded sometime between 4,900 and 4,600 years ago. Roughly 3,600 years ago, residents abandoned the site now known as Tell al-Hiba. The site was first excavated more than 40 years ago. Drone photos, taken over a six-week period in 2019, offered a more detailed look at Lagash’s buried structures than previously possible with satellite images, including remnants of...
The Orionid meteor shower will dazzle Friday, courtesy of Halley's Comet. Here's how to watch.
One of fall's top astronomical spectacles will appear in the night sky this week: the peak of the Orionid meteor shower early Friday morning. "The Orionids are popular among stargazers because all of its individual shooting stars are fragments of the most famous comet of all time, Halley's Comet," Slooh astronomer Bob Berman said.
