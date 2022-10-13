Read full article on original website
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES 2022 ROCK OF HORROR HALLOWEEKEND
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES 2022 ROCK OF HORROR HALLOWEEKEND. Revelers are invited to party all weekend-long during Fremont Street Experience’s nonstop celebration. Fremont Street Experience, the six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, has announced the return of its iconic Rock of Horror Halloweekend celebration from Oct. 28-31. Guests can head down to Fremont Street Experience for Halloween haunts, flash mobs and free nightly entertainment including themed, theatrical musical performances by Alter Igor on 1st Street Stage, as well as an exclusive production show “Wicked Dreams,” complete with cirque-style, dazzling visuals, alluring dancers and aerialists on 3rd Street Stage.
Annual Scandinavian Holiday Bazaar with Lefse, Home-baked Goods & Gifts Nov. 12 at Community Lutheran Church
Annual Scandinavian Holiday Bazaar with Lefse, Home-baked Goods & Gifts Nov. 12 at Community Lutheran Church. The popular annual Scandinavian Holiday Bazaar featuring gifts, lefse, home-baked goods and a stunning Dala horse will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to noon at Community Lutheran Church, 3720 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89121.
