Watch: Scott McTominay Scores Winning Goal For Manchester United vs Omonia

Scott McTominay has popped up to save Manchester United three points in the UEFA Europa League.

It’s been a frustrating night for Manchester United. However, Scott McTominay has finally broken the deadlock against Omonia.

United had 33 shots on the night and had spent 90 minutes trying to score. However the Scotsman has found the net from the bench.

You can watch McTominay’s winning goal below;

Manchester United host Omonia tonight in the UEFA Europa League . United will be looking to continue their recent good run of form in the European competition.

Erik Ten Hag is expected to lineup with a strong side regardless of the opposition. The boss has spoken this week ahead of the game, outlining the importance of winning every game in front of them.

United have found their feet once again as of late and are getting on top of their results. A win against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday highlighted their improved style of play.

The Red Devils picked up the victory in Cyprus last week against tonight's opponents, Omonia. A 3-2 win with goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were enough to see off the side.

Martial along with Harry Maguire are confirmed to be out of tonights game. It’s unclear whether Raphael Varane will feature but he is very unlikely to start.

Cristiano Ronaldo along with Antony are likely to start tonights game. The Brazilian winger has been in consistent goalscoring form since joining the club.

Ronaldo has also just scored his first goal of the season which was his 700th goal of his club career. He scored the winning goal against Everton on Sunday.

