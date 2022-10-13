Read full article on original website
Boys soccer: Ryle keeps it going with postseason championship on CovCath’s turf
Diego Hoenderkamp had no big expectations of how this day was going to go – or that it would happen at all. “I honestly didn’t think we’d be here,” he said of his fourth-ranked Ryle Raider soccer team (16-4-2 coming into this game) as it reached the Ninth Region championship Saturday at Covington Catholic.
Homecoming football win highlights sports week at Thomas More
For the first time in his young coaching career, first-year TMU coach Chris Norwell has his career mark on the right side of the ledger as the now 4-3 Saints defeated Cumberland University (Tenn.) 24-16 Saturday afternoon. The win also has TMU 3-1 in the Mid-South Conference. Coming off his...
NKY football round-up: Bishop Brossart, Newport Catholic claim district titles
Another week of high school football is in the books. Here is a look at how it played out in Northern Kentucky. For our coverage of Highlands’s win over Covington Catholic, click here. For our coverage of Beechwood’s win over Lloyd, click here. For our coverage of Boyd...
Highlands beats Covington Catholic for first time since 2015
The Highlands Bluebirds drove to the 28-yard-line of the arch-rival Covington Catholic Colonels down 21-17 before CovCath junior defensive back Noah Johnson picked off a Highlands pass at the Colonel 3-yard line with 7:06 left in the game. But after that fifth turnover, the momentum in the game shifted and...
Cincinnati Basketball: Michelle Clark-Heard looks ahead to season opener at Louisville
The Cincinnati Bearcats women’s basketball team is set to open the season in about three weeks with a highly-anticipated trip to Louisville. During media day, Michelle Clark-Heard discussed the upcoming matchup via the American Athletic Conference. Coming off a second consecutive disappointing year, Clark-Heard believes the Bearcats can compete...
LINK nky Team of the Week nominations now open for 10/10 – 10/16
It is time to nominate Northern Kentucky’s next LINK nky Team of the Week. As a reminder, our honor is available to any athletics team from any sport at any level – from high school and collegiate to youth to recreational and beyond. If you saw a standout...
Taco Week begins today: Here are the participating NKY locations
It’s officially Taco Week, and Northern Kentucky has five restaurants participating in the event. Beginning Monday and running through Sunday, Oct. 23, some of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky’s most popular taco joints will be offering their own unique tacos for $2. If you check into five restaurants during...
10 Worst Neighborhoods in Cincinnati You Must Know
You know that Cincinnati is home to a thriving arts scene, an eclectic culinary community, and the beloved Reds baseball team. But what you may not know is that Cincinnati also has some of the poorest neighborhoods in the nation, areas where crime runs rampant, schools are underfunded, and residents suffer high rates of unemployment and underemployment.
Golden Alert cancelled for missing Northern Kentucky woman
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office issued a Golden Alert for a Northern Kentucky woman last seen Friday afternoon. The sheriff's office says 60-year-old Lisa Haberer of Hebron was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday in Edgewood. Haberer was wearing dark leggings, tennis shoes and a plain, dark-colored sweatshirt.
Cincinnati school cancels classes after suspended employee enters classrooms, causes destruction
CINCINNATI — Students at Dohn Community High School's south campus were sent home and dismissed from classes Monday morning after school officials said a former employee on suspension entered the school and caused destruction to classrooms. Dohn Community High School director Ramone Davenport said the incident unfolded at around...
VIDEO: Check out these 8 must-see BLINK installations in northern Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. — BLINK is back in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. So what are the hot spots around town? Here is our top picks on the Kentucky side...
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports on work on region’s roads this week; watch for closings, delays
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports the following conditions and/or operations for highways in District Six. Motorists should be aware of possible delays or lane closures on the following projects:. DISTRICT WIDE. • Striping operations in District 6 – Crews will be in Bracken, Boone, Campbell, Kenton, and Owen...
Reports of a crash with injuries on Weaver Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Weaver Road in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Air Care Called to Quad Accident in Ripley Co.
One person was injured in the crash. (Ripley County, Ind.) - One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident in Ripley County. Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at a property near CR 350 west and CR 350 south on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. The initial investigations shows...
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
Kentucky auctioning off out-of-use equipment, trucks and more
Were you asking what happens to the equipment used by Kentucky officials when they are done with it? Well, they auction it.
NKY candidate forums this week: State courts, Florence mayor, 3 House districts
LINK nky is live-streaming five candidate forums this week ahead of the Nov. 8 election. This week’s forums follow two from last week. If you missed our forum for for Senate District 24 (Campbell, Pendleton, and Bracken counties), click here to watch. If you missed our forum for Senate District 20 (southern Boone and Kenton counties, Franklin County, and counties in between), click here to watch.
Four NKY officers graduate from police academy training
Four law enforcement officers from Northern Kentucky graduated from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s (DOCJT) basic training academy and will now serve their communities. Vincent A. Folchi, Keyan N. King, and Jeannine E. Nocero will join the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Police Department, and Hunter G. Jacobs...
Stonelick Twp. fire: 1 dead after camper fire behind Batavia home
BATAVIA, Ohio — One person has died in a camper fire in Batavia, according to the Stone Lake Township fire department. Stonelick Twp. Fire Chief Jim Pemberton tells WLWT they received a call reporting a fire in the 5000 block of SR 132 around 6:51 a.m. Sunday. Officials say...
Covington names new assistant police chief
Covington’s newest assistant police chief is a 25-year veteran of the department who has a Master’s degree in criminal justice and 10 years of service with the U.S. Army Reserves. Capt. Marcus Jordan was elevated by a vote of the Covington Board of Commissioners on Tuesday night to...
