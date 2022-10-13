ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deontay Wilder floors Robert Helenius in first round

In his return to the ring, Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round of their FOX pay-per-view heavyweight matchup on Saturday night. It wasn't a long or productive night for Wilder, who mostly circled the ring before landing an explosive right on Helenius that floored the Swedish heavyweight at the 2:51 mark of the first round.
worldboxingnews.net

Claressa Shields in historic undisputed win over Savannah Marshall

Claressa Shields got revenge on Savannah Marshall in an exciting main event as the “GWOAT” became undisputed again, once again at middleweight. Shields went at Marshall from the off, arguably racking up the first four rounds. The American hit accurate combinations on the target, but she was unlikely to get the stoppage with just two knockouts coming into the contest.
Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder Destroys Robert Helenius With Vicious Knockout in One

NEW YORK – Deontay Wilder delivered another unforgettable knockout Saturday night at Barclays Center. The former WBC heavyweight champion knocked Robert Helenius unconscious with one of his trademark right hands late in the first round of his comeback bout from his own devastating defeat to Tyson Fury 53 weeks earlier in Las Vegas. Helenius rushed forward, face-first, as Wilder backed toward a neutral corner and paid the ultimate price, as Wilder drilled him with a right hand that knocked Helenius flat on his back.
The Associated Press

Devin Haney beats Kambosos to keep 4 world lightweight belts

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while claiming a unanimous points decision over the Australian. The unbeaten American has won 29 fights, 15 of them by knockout, and has unified the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight belts. Haney outpointed Kambosos, who claimed the four titles in an upset win over Teofino Lopez at Madison Square Garden last November, in Melbourne in June when claiming the lightweight belts for the first time.
MMA Fighting

Deontay Wilder delivers tearful speech in aftermath of Robert Helenius knockout: ‘I wanted to come to his aid’

Deontay Wilder’s demeanor took on a dramatically different tone when he had a chance to speak to the media Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion scored a spectacular and scary knockout of Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in New York, putting Helenius flat on his back with just three seconds remaining in the opening round. It was Wilder’s first win since suffering back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury.
worldboxingnews.net

worldboxingnews.net

worldboxingnews.net

worldboxingnews.net

The Ring Magazine

Meet Joey Scott, the power behind Deontay Wilder’s power

We always see the finished product. We hardly ever see what goes into making it. For world-class fighters, the days of a team consisting of just a trainer and his fighter are long gone. So, too, are the days of the processional entourage of do-nothings that linger when a fighter is on top.
The Ring Magazine

Liam Paro scores stunning one-round win over Brock Jarvis

Brisbane southpaw Liam Paro scored a huge first-round win in the highly-anticipated all Australia super-lightweight showdown with fellow unbeaten Brock Jarvis. Paro, a skilled southpaw, uncorked a huge left hook on the chin that dropped Jarvis down and out. Jarvis tried to clamber back to his feet but he couldn’t make it and the fight was waved off.
worldboxingnews.net

BoxingNews24.com

Demetrius Andrade says he’ll do to Plant what he did to Dirrell

By Adam Baskin: Demetrius Andrade says he’ll knock out Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in the same way he did to Anthony Dirrell last Saturday night in their co-feature bout on Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Former IBF super middleweight...
The Ring Magazine

New Faces: Floyd Schofield

Height: 5-foot-7 (170 cm) Pro record: 11-0 (9 knockouts) Best night of pro career and why: An associate set up a call for Schofield with boxing royalty ahead of his professional debut. “I got a phone call from Floyd Mayweather Jr. before the fight – it was Facetime,” Schofield told...
AUSTIN, TX

