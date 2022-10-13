Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Deontay Wilder floors Robert Helenius in first round
In his return to the ring, Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round of their FOX pay-per-view heavyweight matchup on Saturday night. It wasn't a long or productive night for Wilder, who mostly circled the ring before landing an explosive right on Helenius that floored the Swedish heavyweight at the 2:51 mark of the first round.
worldboxingnews.net
Claressa Shields in historic undisputed win over Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields got revenge on Savannah Marshall in an exciting main event as the “GWOAT” became undisputed again, once again at middleweight. Shields went at Marshall from the off, arguably racking up the first four rounds. The American hit accurate combinations on the target, but she was unlikely to get the stoppage with just two knockouts coming into the contest.
MMAmania.com
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius live stream results, full fight play-by-play updates
Welcome to the biggest boxing card of the weekend, Maniacs! It’s time for Heavyweight punching action as the “Bronze Bomber,” Deontay Wilder, takes on the “Nordic Nightmare,” Robert Helenius, tonight (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) from inside Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. Helenius might...
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder Destroys Robert Helenius With Vicious Knockout in One
NEW YORK – Deontay Wilder delivered another unforgettable knockout Saturday night at Barclays Center. The former WBC heavyweight champion knocked Robert Helenius unconscious with one of his trademark right hands late in the first round of his comeback bout from his own devastating defeat to Tyson Fury 53 weeks earlier in Las Vegas. Helenius rushed forward, face-first, as Wilder backed toward a neutral corner and paid the ultimate price, as Wilder drilled him with a right hand that knocked Helenius flat on his back.
Devin Haney beats Kambosos to keep 4 world lightweight belts
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while claiming a unanimous points decision over the Australian. The unbeaten American has won 29 fights, 15 of them by knockout, and has unified the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight belts. Haney outpointed Kambosos, who claimed the four titles in an upset win over Teofino Lopez at Madison Square Garden last November, in Melbourne in June when claiming the lightweight belts for the first time.
BoxingNews24.com
Wilder apologized to Helenius for knocking him out: “I’m sorry”
By Adam Baskin: Deontay Wilder paid a visit to Robert Helenius last Saturday night to check on him and to apologize for knocking him out in the first round in their main event fight on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Deontay was choked up...
MMA Fighting
Deontay Wilder delivers tearful speech in aftermath of Robert Helenius knockout: ‘I wanted to come to his aid’
Deontay Wilder’s demeanor took on a dramatically different tone when he had a chance to speak to the media Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion scored a spectacular and scary knockout of Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in New York, putting Helenius flat on his back with just three seconds remaining in the opening round. It was Wilder’s first win since suffering back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury.
worldboxingnews.net
Wilder vs Helenius: Undercard results from Barclays Center
World Boxing News provides live results as boxing superstar and former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder fights Robert Helenius. The two power punchers promise fireworks when they meet in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator headlining a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View this Saturday, October 15, from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Wilder...
worldboxingnews.net
Claressa Shields tears Eddie Hearn a new one for drug test snipe
Multi-weight world champion Claressa Shields gave Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn a dressing down for his recent comments on drug testing. It’s fair to say Shields wasn’t pleased with the DAZN promoter. What did Eddie Hearn say about Claressa Shields?. Hearn stated openly that he didn’t believe any...
worldboxingnews.net
Shields vs Marshall results from O2 Arena in London
World Boxing News provides live results for the Shields vs Marshall event featuring the undisputed middleweight title. Claressa Shields got revenge on Savannah Marshall in an exciting main event as the “GWOAT” became undisputed again, once again at middleweight. Shields went at Marshall from the off, arguably racking...
worldboxingnews.net
Wilder vs Helenius: Scorecard from New York
World Boxing News provides a live WBN scorecard for the Wilder vs Helenius WBC heavyweight title eliminator event. The FOX Sports PPV main event features former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius fighting in New York. Wilder has to put back-to-back defeats against Tyson Fury behind him. Helenius...
The Ring Magazine
Meet Joey Scott, the power behind Deontay Wilder’s power
We always see the finished product. We hardly ever see what goes into making it. For world-class fighters, the days of a team consisting of just a trainer and his fighter are long gone. So, too, are the days of the processional entourage of do-nothings that linger when a fighter is on top.
Boxing Scene
Emmanuel Rodriguez: Russell's Corner Should Have Stopped Fight After Knockdown
Barclays Center, Brooklyn - Former bantamweight world champion Emmanuel Rodriguez (21-2, 13 KOs) won a technical decision, with the bout ending two seconds into round ten, in a rematch against the previously unbeaten Gary Antonio Russell (19-1, 12 KOs). After their August 2021 matchup ended in a no-contest due to...
The Ring Magazine
Liam Paro scores stunning one-round win over Brock Jarvis
Brisbane southpaw Liam Paro scored a huge first-round win in the highly-anticipated all Australia super-lightweight showdown with fellow unbeaten Brock Jarvis. Paro, a skilled southpaw, uncorked a huge left hook on the chin that dropped Jarvis down and out. Jarvis tried to clamber back to his feet but he couldn’t make it and the fight was waved off.
worldboxingnews.net
Haney vs Kambosos: Undercard results from Melbourne
World Boxing News provides live results as undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney faces George Kambosos Jr. again. Haney vs Kambosos 2 is broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m PT. Haney vs Kambosos – Results. Jason Moloney produced a workmanlike shift to...
The Ring Magazine
On this day: Roman Gonzalez stops Brian Viloria in nine, retains Ring and WBC 112-pound titles
On Oct. 17, 2015, Roman Gonzalez scored a ninth-round stoppage over Brian Viloria to retain Ring and WBC flyweight titles at Madison Square Garden in New York. The official time was 2:53. With Floyd Mayweather having retired one month earlier, Gonzalez, then a three-weight world titleholder, was anointed as the...
BoxingNews24.com
Demetrius Andrade says he’ll do to Plant what he did to Dirrell
By Adam Baskin: Demetrius Andrade says he’ll knock out Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in the same way he did to Anthony Dirrell last Saturday night in their co-feature bout on Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Former IBF super middleweight...
The Ring Magazine
New Faces: Floyd Schofield
Height: 5-foot-7 (170 cm) Pro record: 11-0 (9 knockouts) Best night of pro career and why: An associate set up a call for Schofield with boxing royalty ahead of his professional debut. “I got a phone call from Floyd Mayweather Jr. before the fight – it was Facetime,” Schofield told...
