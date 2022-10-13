Read full article on original website
247Sports
Kevin Sumlin explains why Texas, Texas A&M football stopped annual rivalry
Former Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin explained this week why the Aggies and Texas Longhorns ended their annual rivalry game following the 2011 season. With Texas A&M jumping to the SEC and Texas having its own lucrative agreement with the Big 12 and then some, the relationship between the two schools deteriorated and it was no longer a must every season, he claimed.
wtaw.com
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Unbound BCS Receive $1.5 Million Grant
The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Unbound Now Bryan College Station have partnered together and received a grant of $1.5 million to fight human trafficking in the Brazos Valley. Deputy David Wilcox says the money will be split between the two agencies. “We are going to focus on working...
wtaw.com
Local Arrests On Charges Of Possessing Pickups With Fake Paperwork
A Houston man caught in a sting by College Station police in June faces additional charges. 38 year old Zachary Guyton has been in the Brazos County jail since he was arrested four months ago for attempting to sell an $80,000 dollar pickup for $40,000. That truck was stolen, had a fake title, and had its vehicle identification number (VIN) changed. The day that Guyton was arrested, a second victim filed a report with CSPD that he paid Guyton $47,000 dollars in $100 dollar bills for another pickup before discovering that the title was forged and the truck was stolen. Guyton is held in lieu of bonds on all charges that now total $305,000 dollars.
wtaw.com
Navasota Man Arrested After Leading College Station Police On A High Speed Chase That Ends In A Crash
A Navasota man featured in the most wanted list by Grimes County Crime Stoppers led College Station police Friday night on a chase reaching a speed of 120 miles per hour. The CSPD arrest report stated the pursuit began in the Tower Point area and ended with the car crashing in the area of Highway 6 and FM 159.
wtaw.com
Nine Local Political Candidates Spoke During The Bryan City Council’s Consideration Of The Bryan ISD Rezoning Request
Nine candidates in this November’s local election were among the speakers during the Bryan city council’s debate over the Bryan ISD request to rezone land to build the district’s new transportation, maintenance, and auxiliary services center. The city council rarely hears from members of the planning and...
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Is Asked To Provide Space For The “Museum Of Grand Junk”
The College Station city council is asked to provide space for a proposed “Museum of Grand Junk”. Eric Schulte, who owns the Hullabaloo Diner, says some of his more than 500 items from Hollywood that he has collected since the 1960’s have been seen on American Pickers.
