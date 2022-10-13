ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

247Sports

Kevin Sumlin explains why Texas, Texas A&M football stopped annual rivalry

Former Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin explained this week why the Aggies and Texas Longhorns ended their annual rivalry game following the 2011 season. With Texas A&M jumping to the SEC and Texas having its own lucrative agreement with the Big 12 and then some, the relationship between the two schools deteriorated and it was no longer a must every season, he claimed.
AUSTIN, TX
wtaw.com

Local Arrests On Charges Of Possessing Pickups With Fake Paperwork

A Houston man caught in a sting by College Station police in June faces additional charges. 38 year old Zachary Guyton has been in the Brazos County jail since he was arrested four months ago for attempting to sell an $80,000 dollar pickup for $40,000. That truck was stolen, had a fake title, and had its vehicle identification number (VIN) changed. The day that Guyton was arrested, a second victim filed a report with CSPD that he paid Guyton $47,000 dollars in $100 dollar bills for another pickup before discovering that the title was forged and the truck was stolen. Guyton is held in lieu of bonds on all charges that now total $305,000 dollars.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

