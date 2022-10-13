A Houston man caught in a sting by College Station police in June faces additional charges. 38 year old Zachary Guyton has been in the Brazos County jail since he was arrested four months ago for attempting to sell an $80,000 dollar pickup for $40,000. That truck was stolen, had a fake title, and had its vehicle identification number (VIN) changed. The day that Guyton was arrested, a second victim filed a report with CSPD that he paid Guyton $47,000 dollars in $100 dollar bills for another pickup before discovering that the title was forged and the truck was stolen. Guyton is held in lieu of bonds on all charges that now total $305,000 dollars.

