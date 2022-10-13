10 commercial permits filed recently in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new Starbucks and Hobby Lobby locations

AUSTIN, Texas — According to the owners of Adelbert's Brewery, the small business will close at the end of October because the landlord sold the property earlier this year. "When I went to renew my lease in [the first fiscal quarter], the landlord said, 'Oh no, we're not renewing because, you know, they're tearing down the building, so you have to be out by the end of the year,'" Scott Hovey said. "It was like a little bit of a shock to us because, you know, we were doing well with, you know, traditional lines with cool packaging, you know, soda, coffee, energy drinks for other people. And then, you know, of course, with Austin FC ... we got a lot of local traffic, you know, every game day. Finally, after 11 years, we're having some good sales years."

