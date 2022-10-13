ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

10 commercial permits filed recently in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new Starbucks and Hobby Lobby locations

By Morgan O'Neal
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Community Impact Austin

Officials OK development agreement for 98-acre residential development in Pflugerville

Pflugerville City Council approved a PID and a development agreement for Meadowlark Preserve on Oct. 11. (Screenshot courtesy city of Pflugerville) A 98.1-acre tract of land on the eastern edge of Pflugerville will be home to a single-family development called Meadowlark Preserve. Pflugerville City Council approved a development agreement for...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Bliss Nail Bar relocates to larger suite in Round Rock Crossing

Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. Bliss Nail Bar offers manicures, pedicures and other cosmetic services. 512-939-4702 Facebook: Bliss Nail Bar of Round Rock.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

'Let's go out on our own terms' | Adelbert's Brewery closing this month after landlord sells property

AUSTIN, Texas — According to the owners of Adelbert's Brewery, the small business will close at the end of October because the landlord sold the property earlier this year. "When I went to renew my lease in [the first fiscal quarter], the landlord said, 'Oh no, we're not renewing because, you know, they're tearing down the building, so you have to be out by the end of the year,'" Scott Hovey said. "It was like a little bit of a shock to us because, you know, we were doing well with, you know, traditional lines with cool packaging, you know, soda, coffee, energy drinks for other people. And then, you know, of course, with Austin FC ... we got a lot of local traffic, you know, every game day. Finally, after 11 years, we're having some good sales years."
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Take 5 Oil Change now open in Hutto

Take 5 offers drive-thru oil changes, inspections and other vehicle maintenance services. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) A new Take 5 Oil Change location opened in early October at 98 Chris Kelley Blvd., Hutto. Take 5 Oil Change offers drive-thru oil changes, vehicle inspections and other maintenance services, such as air filter and windshield wiper replacement. The location is the first Take 5 to open in Hutto. www.take5oilchange.com.
HUTTO, TX
KWTX

Fire torches several vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A fire Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of The Robinson Family Farm in Temple torched multiple vehicles. The Temple Fire Department responded to the blaze, first reported at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 15 on the Robinson Family Farm’s Facebook page. “We currently have a...
TEMPLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Smallhold shakes up the mushroom industry from Buda

Golden mushrooms have a rich umami flavor, according to the manage of Smallhold's Buda farm, Travis Breihan. (Morgan O'Neal/Community Impact) Central Market shoppers have likely noticed an interesting feature in the produce section, specifically where the store keeps its mushrooms: it looks something like a glowing, futuristic refrigerator full of fungi, but in fact, these contraptions are mini mushroom farms, where specialty varieties of the produce are grown and harvested for customers.
BUDA, TX
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

BAE Systems Opens $150 Million Facility in Texas

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Earlier this month, BAE Systems opened a...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family

Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas.The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability.Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated."West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock sold; other Maxwell dealerships 'not for sale'

Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock has been sold to a Canadian automotive group that has been investing in Texas dealerships. (Courtesy Nyle Maxwell GMC) In a post on the Nyle Maxwell GMC Facebook page, owner Nyle Maxwell Jr. announced he and his wife Nancy will sell the Round Rock-based dealership. In the Oct. 14 post, Maxwell also dispelled rumors he has heard in the community.
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

AFD responds to Apartment fire in Central Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out in Central Austin Sunday morning. Firefighters responded around 10 a.m. Sunday to the 1500 block W 39 1/2 Street after reports of a structure fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin ISD bus involved in a crash in central Austin

An Austin ISD bus was involved in a crash Monday morning as heavy rain fell across the Austin metro. The Austin Police Department says it happened around 7 a.m. on W. 35th street near Jefferson Street. Police say an AISD bus was involved in a crash with a Red Ford...
AUSTIN, TX
