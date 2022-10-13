10 commercial permits filed recently in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new Starbucks and Hobby Lobby locations

Read full article on original website
Officials OK development agreement for 98-acre residential development in Pflugerville
Pflugerville City Council approved a PID and a development agreement for Meadowlark Preserve on Oct. 11. (Screenshot courtesy city of Pflugerville) A 98.1-acre tract of land on the eastern edge of Pflugerville will be home to a single-family development called Meadowlark Preserve. Pflugerville City Council approved a development agreement for...
Bliss Nail Bar relocates to larger suite in Round Rock Crossing
Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. Bliss Nail Bar offers manicures, pedicures and other cosmetic services. 512-939-4702 Facebook: Bliss Nail Bar of Round Rock.
Four housing and industrial projects underway in San Marcos, Kyle
The second phase of Whisper 35 by Grey Star Real Estate Partners will be completed in late 2023. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) There are several housing and industrial developments underway in San Marcos and Kyle set to open in the coming months. The following projects are just four of those, from apartments to single-family homes to large industrial parks.
Local Bee Cave florist shop Magpie Blossom Boutique works to give customers a hometown experience
Magpie Blossom Boutique has flower displays for its various bouquets. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Nearly 10 years after opening her floral shop, Magpie Blossom Boutique, owner Nikki Mackenzie said she is still pursuing her dream of being a shopkeeper in small-town America. “I have always dreamed of basically living in a...
Firehouse Animal Health Center now providing veterinary care to animals in Cedar Park
Firehouse Animal Health Center opened its sixth Austin-area location in Cedar Park on Sept. 19, providing animals a range of veterinary care options. (Courtesy Firehouse Animal Health Center) Veterinary provider Firehouse Animal Health Center opened at 3219 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. 300, Cedar Park, on Sept. 19. Firehouse is a...
‘Dead animal’ smell wafts miles into Elgin neighborhood
Neighbors living at The Arbors at Dogwood Creek subdivision in Elgin said there's a "dead animal" smell coming from a nearby plant, and they said it's been happening for years.
KVUE
'Let's go out on our own terms' | Adelbert's Brewery closing this month after landlord sells property
AUSTIN, Texas — According to the owners of Adelbert's Brewery, the small business will close at the end of October because the landlord sold the property earlier this year. "When I went to renew my lease in [the first fiscal quarter], the landlord said, 'Oh no, we're not renewing because, you know, they're tearing down the building, so you have to be out by the end of the year,'" Scott Hovey said. "It was like a little bit of a shock to us because, you know, we were doing well with, you know, traditional lines with cool packaging, you know, soda, coffee, energy drinks for other people. And then, you know, of course, with Austin FC ... we got a lot of local traffic, you know, every game day. Finally, after 11 years, we're having some good sales years."
Take 5 Oil Change now open in Hutto
Take 5 offers drive-thru oil changes, inspections and other vehicle maintenance services. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) A new Take 5 Oil Change location opened in early October at 98 Chris Kelley Blvd., Hutto. Take 5 Oil Change offers drive-thru oil changes, vehicle inspections and other maintenance services, such as air filter and windshield wiper replacement. The location is the first Take 5 to open in Hutto. www.take5oilchange.com.
KWTX
Fire torches several vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A fire Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of The Robinson Family Farm in Temple torched multiple vehicles. The Temple Fire Department responded to the blaze, first reported at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 15 on the Robinson Family Farm’s Facebook page. “We currently have a...
Smallhold shakes up the mushroom industry from Buda
Golden mushrooms have a rich umami flavor, according to the manage of Smallhold's Buda farm, Travis Breihan. (Morgan O'Neal/Community Impact) Central Market shoppers have likely noticed an interesting feature in the produce section, specifically where the store keeps its mushrooms: it looks something like a glowing, futuristic refrigerator full of fungi, but in fact, these contraptions are mini mushroom farms, where specialty varieties of the produce are grown and harvested for customers.
Crash on Highway 71 near Austin airport causing delays
A crash on Highway 71 toll eastbound is causing delays near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Monday morning.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Austin on Saturday at midnight. The crash happened near FM 1100 and US 290 eastbound involving three vehicles.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
BAE Systems Opens $150 Million Facility in Texas
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Earlier this month, BAE Systems opened a...
Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family
Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas.The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability.Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated."West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers...
Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock sold; other Maxwell dealerships 'not for sale'
Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock has been sold to a Canadian automotive group that has been investing in Texas dealerships. (Courtesy Nyle Maxwell GMC) In a post on the Nyle Maxwell GMC Facebook page, owner Nyle Maxwell Jr. announced he and his wife Nancy will sell the Round Rock-based dealership. In the Oct. 14 post, Maxwell also dispelled rumors he has heard in the community.
CBS Austin
AFD responds to Apartment fire in Central Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out in Central Austin Sunday morning. Firefighters responded around 10 a.m. Sunday to the 1500 block W 39 1/2 Street after reports of a structure fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is...
CBS Austin
Austin ISD bus involved in a crash in central Austin
An Austin ISD bus was involved in a crash Monday morning as heavy rain fell across the Austin metro. The Austin Police Department says it happened around 7 a.m. on W. 35th street near Jefferson Street. Police say an AISD bus was involved in a crash with a Red Ford...
Prepping your home this fall could save homeowners from expensive winter repairs
AUSTIN, Texas — According to home care experts, fall is one of the most important seasons for home tune-ups to prevent expensive repairs when the colder months start rolling in. Home care experts at Hippo recommend clearing any brush away from your house to prevent any damage to the...
Riley's Ranch Pet Spa coming to Bee Cave next summer
Amy Thomason (far right), Riley's Ranch Pet Spa owner, Bee Cave Mayor Kara King (center) and several investors attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the pet spa Oct. 6. (Courtesy Amy Thomason) Riley's Ranch Pet Spa will be opening at 15839 W. Hwy. 71, Bee Cave, in June 2023. Amy Thomason,...
