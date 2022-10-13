ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Related
abc57.com

Benton Harbor water distribution sites for October 17-24

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Driver injured in crash on Peavine Street

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- One person was injured in a crash on Peavine Street Sunday evening, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Around 8:30 p.m., the vehicle was traveling east on Peavine Street, east of Sink Road, when the driver lost control in the curve, went down an embankment and struck a tree.
CASS COUNTY, MI
buildingindiana.com

$40 Million Awarded in South Bend – Elkhart Region READI Funds

The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $40 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grant funds to 19 of Quality of Place projects and set aside $7 million for programmatic funding during its meeting at the Beacon Health Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center. The $40 million in READI grant funding will be leveraged to infuse $465 million of total regional investments across the Quality of Place projects.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart County crash causes backup at busy intersection

Traffic is backed up at a busy intersection in Elkhart County at County Road 17 and State Road 120. This is just north of Linton's Enchanted Garden. Elkhart County dispatch tells WSBT 22 there was a crash just before 7 a.m. Monday involving a pickup truck and a car. Nobody...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Transpo cancels one route for week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Transpo route #17, The Sweep, will not run for one week starting Monday, according to the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation. The route will be back up and running on October 24. The route does not run when the University of Notre Dame, Saint...
abc57.com

Two arrested for cocaine, marijuana possession in Plymouth

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Two people were arrested for cocaine and marijuana possession following a traffic stop in Plymouth on Thursday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle in the area of Novelty and Walnut streets. During the traffic stop, K9...
PLYMOUTH, IN
thechicagogenius.com

Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan

GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

Three Rivers Police arrest armed robbery suspect

THREE RIVERS, Mich. -- Three Rivers Police have arrested a suspect accused of an armed robbery Friday morning. Police responded to the 700 block of W. Michigan Avenue around 11:15 a.m. for reports of an armed robbery. The suspect took an unknown amount of cash and fled the scene on...
THREE RIVERS, MI
threeriversnews.com

Tefft fired as county fair manager by fair board

CENTREVILLE — A seismic shift at the St. Joseph County Grange Fair was made Monday when the fair’s Board of Directors voted to fire Fair Manager Missi Tefft. The 7-5 vote, which came after an hours-long closed session at the end of an already three-hour-long meeting, was reportedly unexpected by many in attendance.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Mishawaka's fall leaf pickup program starts October 24

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Street Department will start its annual fall leaf pickup program on October 24. Residents can start raking their leaves to curbs starting Saturday. Leaves will be picked up each week the day before trash pickup day. Residents with a Monday trash pickup day will have...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Corewell Health South welcomes new primary care doctor

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. -- Dr. Eli Sager, DO, has been announced as the newest board-certified staff member at Corewell Health South, as of Friday. Dr. Sager is a graduate of Michigan State University, where he received his medical degree from their college of Osteopathic Medicine. His family medicine residency was completed...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
abc57.com

Unity Gardens to host Port-A-Pit fundraiser

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Unity Gardens Inc. will be hosting a Port-A-Pit fundraiser to benefit the organization. The Port-A-Pit will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 28 at Unity Gardens Inc. which is located at 3501-3699 Prast Boulevard. Tickets can either be bought ahead of time...
SOUTH BEND, IN

