abc57.com
Benton Harbor water distribution sites for October 17-24
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
abc57.com
Applications open for Quality Improvement Grants for early childhood providers
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Applications are now open for this year's Quality Improvement Grant program, which provides funding to early childhood providers in South Bend. Grants between $500 to $15,000 will be offered to eligible early childhood care and education programs who apply online. Eligible programs include those located in...
Pickup hits gas line after crash, setting house ablaze in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A car crash started a house fire Monday in Southwest Michigan. At about 7:33 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, two vehicles were being driven south Barron Lake Road near Mannix Street, in Howard Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. One of the drivers, a...
abc57.com
Driver injured in crash on Peavine Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- One person was injured in a crash on Peavine Street Sunday evening, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Around 8:30 p.m., the vehicle was traveling east on Peavine Street, east of Sink Road, when the driver lost control in the curve, went down an embankment and struck a tree.
buildingindiana.com
$40 Million Awarded in South Bend – Elkhart Region READI Funds
The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $40 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grant funds to 19 of Quality of Place projects and set aside $7 million for programmatic funding during its meeting at the Beacon Health Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center. The $40 million in READI grant funding will be leveraged to infuse $465 million of total regional investments across the Quality of Place projects.
22 WSBT
Elkhart County crash causes backup at busy intersection
Traffic is backed up at a busy intersection in Elkhart County at County Road 17 and State Road 120. This is just north of Linton's Enchanted Garden. Elkhart County dispatch tells WSBT 22 there was a crash just before 7 a.m. Monday involving a pickup truck and a car. Nobody...
abc57.com
Transpo cancels one route for week
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Transpo route #17, The Sweep, will not run for one week starting Monday, according to the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation. The route will be back up and running on October 24. The route does not run when the University of Notre Dame, Saint...
abc57.com
Two injured when vehicle crashes into home and sparks fire in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Two people were injured when a car crashed into a home in the 1300 block of Barron Lake Road early Monday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Around 7:30 a.m., a 33-year-old man was driving south on Barron Lake Road when his vehicle rear...
abc57.com
Two arrested for cocaine, marijuana possession in Plymouth
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Two people were arrested for cocaine and marijuana possession following a traffic stop in Plymouth on Thursday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle in the area of Novelty and Walnut streets. During the traffic stop, K9...
abc57.com
The Humane Society of Elkhart County waiving adoption fees for pet food donations
We could see our first snowflakes of the season today. Even as temperatures drop, risks for mosquito-borne illness remain... Sunshine to start the day; clouds and a few showers move in tonight. Celebrity basketball game brings community together to curb violence. Chilly tonight; clouds increasing tomorrow. Irish Legend Manti Te’o...
thechicagogenius.com
Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan
GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
abc57.com
Three Rivers Police arrest armed robbery suspect
THREE RIVERS, Mich. -- Three Rivers Police have arrested a suspect accused of an armed robbery Friday morning. Police responded to the 700 block of W. Michigan Avenue around 11:15 a.m. for reports of an armed robbery. The suspect took an unknown amount of cash and fled the scene on...
abc57.com
Goshen man hospitalized with multiple injuries following single-vehicle crash in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning on County Road 16 at 12:51 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that the driver, a 25-year-old man from Goshen, was traveling east on County Road 16 at the time of the incident.
threeriversnews.com
Tefft fired as county fair manager by fair board
CENTREVILLE — A seismic shift at the St. Joseph County Grange Fair was made Monday when the fair’s Board of Directors voted to fire Fair Manager Missi Tefft. The 7-5 vote, which came after an hours-long closed session at the end of an already three-hour-long meeting, was reportedly unexpected by many in attendance.
abc57.com
Mishawaka's fall leaf pickup program starts October 24
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Street Department will start its annual fall leaf pickup program on October 24. Residents can start raking their leaves to curbs starting Saturday. Leaves will be picked up each week the day before trash pickup day. Residents with a Monday trash pickup day will have...
abc57.com
Corewell Health South welcomes new primary care doctor
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. -- Dr. Eli Sager, DO, has been announced as the newest board-certified staff member at Corewell Health South, as of Friday. Dr. Sager is a graduate of Michigan State University, where he received his medical degree from their college of Osteopathic Medicine. His family medicine residency was completed...
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight- Former South Bend Mayor Roger Parent
574 Stop the Violence held a basketball game Saturday to rally the community and combat gun violence. Officers were called just after 2:45 p.m. Saturday to the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place regarding a shooting with injuries.
Village residents ‘confused’ about why they did not get stimulus money from Kalamazoo County
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI -- People in the village of Schoolcraft do not want to come off as “sore losers,” the village manager said, but they are confused about why the county did not grant the village federal stimulus funds as part of recent distributions. The village has scheduled a...
abc57.com
Unity Gardens to host Port-A-Pit fundraiser
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Unity Gardens Inc. will be hosting a Port-A-Pit fundraiser to benefit the organization. The Port-A-Pit will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 28 at Unity Gardens Inc. which is located at 3501-3699 Prast Boulevard. Tickets can either be bought ahead of time...
