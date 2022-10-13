Read full article on original website
Midpoint review: WVU football has improved, but has more to do
With the regular season at its halfway point, West Virginia's football team, at 3-3, hasn't put up quite the record it might have hoped for when looking forward at the start of the campaign, but the Mountaineers have improved in some areas that had to show growth from the previous year. We look at some of the play phases and personnel groups that were in the spotlight at the start of the season, how they have done so far, and what has to happen over the next six games in order to deem the season a successful one.
WVU's Jasir Cox scooped up a fumble and returned it 65 yards for a touchdown.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) – As the WVU/Baylor game was about to kick off in Morgantown on …
WVU's Legg, Mathis Earn Big 12 Weekly Football Honors
West Virginia's Tony Mathis (co-offensive) and Casey Legg (co-special teams) were joined by Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel (newcomer), Oklahoma State's Tanner Brown (co-special teams), TCU's Max Duggan (co-offensive) and Texas' Jaylan Ford (defense) as Big 12 football weekly award winners. Mathis had 22 carries for a career-high 163 yards and two...
A Legg to stand on: WVU kicker has proper mindset
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The big topic in football these days — again — is concussions, but when they finally figure out what’s causing them, how to stop them, a new challenge awaits those who deal with the brains of athletes. Wouldn’t it be special...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Women's Soccer Marisa Kanela 10/17/22
West Virginia women's soccer assistant coach Marisa Kanela details the attention the team is paying to set pieces as it tries to bolster its scoring ability down the stretch. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a...
WVU Basketball Bob Huggins Front.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just as Thursday night's football meeting with Baylor turned o…
The Keyser cheerleaders ultimately finished the PVC championships in second place.
PETERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – Sometimes, things don’t always end up the way they initially a…
Keyser's Edan Parks eyes the ball in an attempt to take possession.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – The season overall may not have gone as desired or planned up to t…
West Virginia University host Academic Media Day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Academic Media Day returned to West Virginia University on Monday after, like so many other things, being forced into a hiatus because of COVID-19. The event is styled after an athletic style media day before a bowl or playoff game, said April Kaull, executive director of communications at University Relations at WVU.
Morgantown area rich in haunted history
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There are tales of the spooky, weird and haunted from every corner of the hills and hollers of West Virginia and the Morgantown area is no exception. Jason Burns is a professional storyteller and has been interested in ghost stories since he was a...
Musical notes.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) -The WVU Potomac State College-Community Concert Band, under the dir…
The value of higher education: It's part dollars and cents and part vision for the future, according to West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As he made clear during his State of the University address as well as in a 30-minute interview with The State Journal, West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee believes there is “great value” when you analyze the cost of higher education with the potential reward.
Sharon Weaver
REEDSVILLE — Sharon Ruth Weaver, 64, of Reedsville, passed away Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at her home. She was born May 10, 1958 in Morgantown, a daughter of the late Melvin and Ruth Ball Blosser.
West Virginia State Police: Pennsylvanian killed in Preston County crash
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — A Pennsylvanian was killed in a crash Friday in Preston County, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy. The two-vehicle wreck occurred on W.Va. 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road, according to State Police.
Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority hires first executive director
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — On Oct. 1, the Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority took a step forward in its mission to identify, enhance and market a network of many of the best nonmotorized trails in the eastern United States for bikes and boats by hiring Andrew Walker as its executive director.
Jewel City Church's fall festival in Meadowbrook (West Virginia) blesses community
MEADOWBROOK, W.Va. (WV News) — Free pumpkin picking, tractor rides and games for all ages were only part of the various activities available at Jewel City Church's annual Fall Fest. Church Children's Director Kristi Barnard was also excited to point out the petting zoo and pony rides, axe throwing,...
Pierpont to submit RFP for architectural render of new aviation maintenance facility
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Pierpont Community and Technical College announced Monday that the institution has partnered with the West Virginia Community & Technical College System to work on a Request for Proposals for architectural renderings for a new aviation maintenance facility. Pierpont’s aviation maintenance program, which is currently...
Patricia Ann Johnson
JANE LEW- Patricia Ann Johnson, 72, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Thursday October 13, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Clarksburg Nursing Home and Rehabilitation. Patricia was born in Weston on March 19, 1950, a daughter of the late Russell Denver Forinash and...
Information sought regarding missing person
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a missing person. Jonathan Michael Stem, 35, was last seen in the Oakland area on Oct. 8.
Chamber president says 'Together we are stronger'
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner is a celebration of our members and their accomplishments and contributions to Preston County. In addition to this celebration, we work hard to promote our members throughout the year, by helping them celebrate their milestones and achievements. Whether it’s...
