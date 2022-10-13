ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Garage destroyed in fire in SW Cherokee

By Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services, Staff reports
Cherokee Tribune
Cherokee Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y1eGX_0iY0UzTz00
Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire on Sky Lane Drive near Kellogg Creek Road at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, where no injuries were reported. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

A garage on Sky Lane Drive in southwest Cherokee County collapsed Oct. 12 in a fire, Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services reported.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Sky Lane Drive near Kellogg Creek Road at 10:40 a.m. Oct. 12.

Stations 1, 20, 19, 22, 8, and 24 responded to the fire. Engine 1 arrived first on the scene and found flames and smoke coming from a collapsed detached garage. The fire also involved two vehicles.

Firefighters quickly deployed a hose line to extinguish the fire and protect nearby property. The fire was extinguished, and the building was overhauled.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
nowhabersham.com

Duluth man killed, nine others injured in Clermont wreck

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a Duluth man and injured nine other people in Clermont on Saturday night, October 15. At approximately 11:30 p.m., Uniform Patrol Division deputies responded to the crash between a Honda Odyssey minivan and Honda...
CLERMONT, GA
nowhabersham.com

Gainesville man arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured five people

A driver who fled from the scene of a serious traffic collision on U.S. 129/Athens Highway just before 9 p.m. Saturday faces a long list of criminal charges. Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested Jose Luis Muniz, 19, of Gainesville on Sunday, Oct. 16, several hours after the two-vehicle crash on Athens Highway at Smallwood Road. The HCSO Accident Investigation Unit made an initial determination that Muniz was traveling south on Athens Highway in a BMW passenger car when he struck a Honda Odyssey minivan that was turning left from Smallwood Road onto Athens Highway.
GAINESVILLE, GA
wbhfradio.org

White, GA Woman Found Dead at Construction Site in Acworth

On October 14, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am, Acworth Police responded to 4920 Ivey Road, Acworth, GA in reference to a welfare check. Officers met with the caller and confirmed what appeared to be a deceased body. Officers found the body of 40 year old Amanda Sharpe. It was determined...
ACWORTH, GA
WGAU

ACCPD investigates deadly vehicle vs pedestrian crash

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating the Thursday night accident that claimed the life of 34 year-old Carly Johnson of Lawrenceville. Police say she was walking along Cedar Shoals Drive when she was struck by a car. Police say she died on the scene of the wreck that happened shortly after 9:30.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Missing 13-year-old boy last seen in Decatur

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police need your help finding a missing 13-year boy last known to be in Decatur. Officials say 13-year-old Zion was last seen at a Decatur home near Russell Drive. The boy's last name has not been released. According to the DeKalb County Police Department,...
DECATUR, GA
Red and Black

Pedestrian killed on Athens’ East Side

A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 and resulted in the death of a pedestrian – a 34-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, woman who died at the scene.
ATHENS, GA
WDEF

Tree Service Company Owner Looking for Stolen Equipment

FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. (WDEF)- One small business owner in Catoosa County is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to his company’s equipment being returned to him. Craig Burchfield has owned ASAP Tree Service in Fort Oglethrope at 1999 Dietz Road for 20 years. He says that on...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

No one injured in Gainesville drive-by shooting Tuesday morning

No residents were injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning on the 2900 block of Mustang Drive. The Hall County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred at approximately 2:50 a.m., where suspects fired weapons into a Mustang Drive residence. Deputies were quick to respond to the incident, but were unable to locate the suspect(s).
GAINESVILLE, GA
Cherokee Tribune

Cherokee Tribune

Canton, GA
770
Followers
367
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

The Leading Voice of Cherokee County, Georgia.

 https://www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy