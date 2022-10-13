Garage destroyed in fire in SW Cherokee

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire on Sky Lane Drive near Kellogg Creek Road at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, where no injuries were reported. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

A garage on Sky Lane Drive in southwest Cherokee County collapsed Oct. 12 in a fire, Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services reported.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Sky Lane Drive near Kellogg Creek Road at 10:40 a.m. Oct. 12.

Stations 1, 20, 19, 22, 8, and 24 responded to the fire. Engine 1 arrived first on the scene and found flames and smoke coming from a collapsed detached garage. The fire also involved two vehicles.

Firefighters quickly deployed a hose line to extinguish the fire and protect nearby property. The fire was extinguished, and the building was overhauled.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.