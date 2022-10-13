Read full article on original website
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Here's the tastiest Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Governor DeSantis is Planning to Fly 100 Migrants to Chicago and DelawareTom HandyFlorida State
Guardians vs. Yankees: ALDS Game 5 in rain delay
NEW YORK -- Game 5 of the American League Championship Series scheduled for Monday at 7:07 p.m. is being delayed by the threat of rain. The Guardians and Yankees have split the first four games of the series. The winner of Game 5 will advance to play Houston in the American League Championship Series starting Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.
Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees Game 4: Watch American League Division Series live for free (10/16/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians can end the American League Division Series and advance to the ALCS to face the Astros if they beat the Yankees on Sunday night in Game 4. First pitch is at 7:07 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: DirecTV Stream (free trial); Hulu +...
Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys fall short in comeback bid vs. Eagles; Noah Brown nearly makes acrobatic catch: Ohio State NFL roundup
The Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys were their latest victim on Sunday night, losing in Philadelphia, 27-16. The Cowboys started off poorly, facing a 20-3 deficit at halftime. But the Cowboys mounted a rally to cut the deficit to within three early in the fourth quarter.
Guardians fans, close your eyes. Take a deep breath. Your team is still playing – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Time for a little therapy, Guardians fans. It’s been a heart-pounding, emotion-squeezing SpongeBob post-season for your favorite baseball team. I know, the Yankees beat Cleveland 4-2 at Progressive Field Sunday night. What a Sunday night it could have been ... the Guardians could have ended the series right here on the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.
Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees starting lineups for ALDS Game 3, Oct. 15, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are the lineups for Saturday’s American League Division Series Game 3 between the Guardians and Yankees. Where: Progressive Field, 7:37 p.m. TV/radio: TBS, WTAM 1100 AM, WMMS 100.7 FM and the Guardians Radio Network. Teams: Guardians (3-1) vs. Yankees (1-1). Starting pitchers: RHP Triston...
Guardians vs. Yankees ALDS Game 5 pitching matchup: RHP Aaron Civale vs. RHP Jameson Taillon
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. on Monday at Yankee Stadium. The winner take all showdown features a matchup between pitchers making their first postseason starts. New York forced game five by knocking off Cleveland on Sunday, 4-2, thanks to three early runs highlighted by a Harrison Bader home run.
MLB・
In the Guardians’ unexpected season, a Game 5 showdown vs. Yankees makes perfect sense
NEW YORK -- In this unexpected season the Guardians, the team no one saw coming, keep doing unexpected things. Like playing the Yankees in Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Monday night in the big ballpark in the Bronx. Game 5 is the end of the line...
Watch Josh Naylor smash a 405-foot solo home run and ‘rock the baby’ in front of Gerrit Cole (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Josh Naylor smashed a 405-foot home run off Yankees starter Gerrit Cole in the fourth inning and celebrated by “rocking the baby” as he circled the bases in Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field. It was Naylor’s first home...
Cleveland Cavaliers 2022-2023 season preview: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Since the arrival of Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland, it seems that everything surrounding the Cavaliers has been sped up. That includes the start of the 2022-2023 regular season that begins on Wednesday night at ScotiaBank Arena in Toronto. Chris Fedor and Hayden Grove give you the latest...
