Chicago, IL

Cleveland.com

DENVER, CO
Cleveland.com

GAMBLING
Cleveland.com

Guardians vs. Yankees: ALDS Game 5 in rain delay

NEW YORK -- Game 5 of the American League Championship Series scheduled for Monday at 7:07 p.m. is being delayed by the threat of rain. The Guardians and Yankees have split the first four games of the series. The winner of Game 5 will advance to play Houston in the American League Championship Series starting Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys fall short in comeback bid vs. Eagles; Noah Brown nearly makes acrobatic catch: Ohio State NFL roundup

The Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys were their latest victim on Sunday night, losing in Philadelphia, 27-16. The Cowboys started off poorly, facing a 20-3 deficit at halftime. But the Cowboys mounted a rally to cut the deficit to within three early in the fourth quarter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cleveland.com

Guardians fans, close your eyes. Take a deep breath. Your team is still playing – Terry Pluto

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Time for a little therapy, Guardians fans. It’s been a heart-pounding, emotion-squeezing SpongeBob post-season for your favorite baseball team. I know, the Yankees beat Cleveland 4-2 at Progressive Field Sunday night. What a Sunday night it could have been ... the Guardians could have ended the series right here on the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Guardians vs. Yankees ALDS Game 5 pitching matchup: RHP Aaron Civale vs. RHP Jameson Taillon

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. on Monday at Yankee Stadium. The winner take all showdown features a matchup between pitchers making their first postseason starts. New York forced game five by knocking off Cleveland on Sunday, 4-2, thanks to three early runs highlighted by a Harrison Bader home run.
MLB
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.

 https://www.cleveland.com

