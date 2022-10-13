Read full article on original website
Council to consider controversial $70M BioDistrict tax plan
The New Orleans City Council is considering a measure to give up to $70 million in local sales tax revenue over the next 18 years to a state-created board called the BioDistrict New Orleans, which covers hundreds of acres of land in Mid-City, Gert Town and the Central Business District that includes the VA Hospital, University Medical Center, and the old Charity hospital building.
