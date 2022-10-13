ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Comments / 0

Related
The Lens

Council to consider controversial $70M BioDistrict tax plan

The New Orleans City Council is considering a measure to give up to $70 million in local sales tax revenue over the next 18 years to a state-created board called the BioDistrict New Orleans, which covers hundreds of acres of land in Mid-City, Gert Town and the Central Business District that includes the VA Hospital, University Medical Center, and the old Charity hospital building.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

The Lens

New Orleans, LA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lens is the New Orleans area’s first nonprofit, nonpartisan public-interest newsroom, dedicated to unique investigative and explanatory journalism.

 http://thelensnola.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy