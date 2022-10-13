ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

Troopers seek assistance with fatal hit-and-run crash in Belle Rose

Louisiana State Police Troop C has been investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian the morning of Oct. 16. According to police, the crash on Hwy. 998 in the Belle Rose area of Assumption Parish, south of Donaldsonville, claimed the life of 54-year-old David Gilbert of White Castle. Troopers...
BELLE ROSE, LA
Mid-week freeze watch in effect for some south Louisiana parishes: NWS

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a freeze watch for some parishes north of Baton Rouge. The colder weather will be late Tuesday night to 9 a.m. Wednesday, as the freeze watch will affect East Feliciana, West Feliciana, St. Helena, and Tangipahoa parishes. South Mississippi counties Amite, Pike, and Wilkinson are also included.
LOUISIANA STATE
Ascension Parish's COVID cases up 46.9%; Louisiana cases fall 4.9%

Louisiana reported 1,959 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 4.9% from the previous week. The previous week had 2,059 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Louisiana ranked 44th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
LOUISIANA STATE
Ascension Parish Partners in Education seeks business partnership

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced a new program in 2022-23 called PIE, or Partners In Education, which aims to create partnerships between each of its 31 schools and three programs and local businesses. "The next generation of workers are in our schools right now, and Ascension's employees of tomorrow need...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
LSU football score vs. Florida: Can Brian Kelly, Tigers stop a skid vs. Billy Napier?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - LSU football will look to score a bounce-back victory this Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN) when it heads to The Swamp to take on Florida. LSU (4-2, 2-1 SEC) was embarrassed in its own stadium last Saturday, as it suffered a 40-13 blowout loss to Tennessee. Florida (4-2, 1-2), meanwhile, earned its first SEC of the season by defeating Missouri at home, 24-17.
BATON ROUGE, LA

