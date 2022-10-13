Read full article on original website
Troopers seek assistance with fatal hit-and-run crash in Belle Rose
Louisiana State Police Troop C has been investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian the morning of Oct. 16. According to police, the crash on Hwy. 998 in the Belle Rose area of Assumption Parish, south of Donaldsonville, claimed the life of 54-year-old David Gilbert of White Castle. Troopers...
Ascension Parish detectives investigating Prairieville attack after traffic incident; suspect sought
A minor traffic incident reportedly led to a violent attack in Prairieville, sending a 59-year-old cancer patient to a hospital with severe injuries. According to a news release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a battery at a residence on Causey Road around 8 p.m. Oct. 16.
City of Donaldsonville to host stroll event Dec. 10 at Louisiana Square
A Christmas tree lighting, a visit from Santa Claus, shopping, food, and beverages can all be enjoyed Dec. 10 in the historic district of Donaldsonville along Louisiana Square. The City of Donaldsonville announced The Stroll on the Square event will be in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue, which is...
Mid-week freeze watch in effect for some south Louisiana parishes: NWS
The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a freeze watch for some parishes north of Baton Rouge. The colder weather will be late Tuesday night to 9 a.m. Wednesday, as the freeze watch will affect East Feliciana, West Feliciana, St. Helena, and Tangipahoa parishes. South Mississippi counties Amite, Pike, and Wilkinson are also included.
Ascension Parish's COVID cases up 46.9%; Louisiana cases fall 4.9%
Louisiana reported 1,959 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 4.9% from the previous week. The previous week had 2,059 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Louisiana ranked 44th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
Ascension Parish Partners in Education seeks business partnership
Ascension Parish Public Schools announced a new program in 2022-23 called PIE, or Partners In Education, which aims to create partnerships between each of its 31 schools and three programs and local businesses. "The next generation of workers are in our schools right now, and Ascension's employees of tomorrow need...
LSU football score vs. Florida: Can Brian Kelly, Tigers stop a skid vs. Billy Napier?
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - LSU football will look to score a bounce-back victory this Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN) when it heads to The Swamp to take on Florida. LSU (4-2, 2-1 SEC) was embarrassed in its own stadium last Saturday, as it suffered a 40-13 blowout loss to Tennessee. Florida (4-2, 1-2), meanwhile, earned its first SEC of the season by defeating Missouri at home, 24-17.
Here's what we found surprising about LSU football's offense after beating Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - LSU football's offense posted what was easily its best performance of the season in Saturday night's 45-35 win over Florida in The Swamp. Quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 349 yards and scored six total touchdowns, as the Tigers (5-2, 3-1 SEC) put up seven points on each of its opening six possessions.
Jayden Daniels to Kayshon Boutte: How LSU football's QB and his star WR gelled vs. Florida
BATON ROUGE – It looked like LSU football was getting off to another slow start Saturday at Florida, but that was before Jayden Daniels and Kayshon Boutte had anything to say about it. Trailing 7-0 early in the first quarter and facing third-and-8 at their own 27-yard line, the...
Jayden Daniels, LSU football offense break out in thrilling win over Florida
Daniels, the Arizona State transfer who had been heavily criticized by the LSU football fan base throughout the first half of the season, put up the best performance of his brief LSU career and arguably his entire career on Saturday. The senior threw for 313 yards through three quarters and...
How Jayden Daniels' newfound aggressiveness has changed LSU football's offense
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The play was designed to catch the defense offside, and that's what it accomplished. LSU football's offense was facing third-and-8 with less than three minutes left in the second quarter, and Florida had just jumped offside prior to the snap. The Tigers had an opportunity. Quarterback...
