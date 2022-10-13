With the regular season at its halfway point, West Virginia's football team, at 3-3, hasn't put up quite the record it might have hoped for when looking forward at the start of the campaign, but the Mountaineers have improved in some areas that had to show growth from the previous year. We look at some of the play phases and personnel groups that were in the spotlight at the start of the season, how they have done so far, and what has to happen over the next six games in order to deem the season a successful one.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 14 HOURS AGO