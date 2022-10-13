Read full article on original website
WVU's Jasir Cox scooped up a fumble and returned it 65 yards for a touchdown.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) – As the WVU/Baylor game was about to kick off in Morgantown on …
No answers to Big 12 riddle
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It has been a whirlwind, to be sure, as the West Virginia and the Big 12 Conference has raced to the midway point in its 2022 season. So much has happened through this first half, yet nothing has happened, at least in sorting out just what this conference is all about this year ... and certainly not in the future.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Women's Soccer Marisa Kanela 10/17/22
West Virginia women's soccer assistant coach Marisa Kanela details the attention the team is paying to set pieces as it tries to bolster its scoring ability down the stretch. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a...
McCabe continues stranglehold on WVU honors; varsity sports roundup
West Virginia's athlete of the week honors might have to be named for Mountaineer distance runner Ceili McCabe. After winning the Penn State National Open with a 6k time of 20:00.8 on Oct. 14, she has again been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. McCabe’s time was good enough...
West Virginia University host Academic Media Day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Academic Media Day returned to West Virginia University on Monday after, like so many other things, being forced into a hiatus because of COVID-19. The event is styled after an athletic style media day before a bowl or playoff game, said April Kaull, executive director of communications at University Relations at WVU.
WVU Basketball Bob Huggins Front.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just as Thursday night's football meeting with Baylor turned o…
Keyser's Edan Parks eyes the ball in an attempt to take possession.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – The season overall may not have gone as desired or planned up to t…
Mary Helen Shields Hess
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Progressive Women’s Association has announced its latest W…
Morgantown area rich in haunted history
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There are tales of the spooky, weird and haunted from every corner of the hills and hollers of West Virginia and the Morgantown area is no exception. Jason Burns is a professional storyteller and has been interested in ghost stories since he was a...
The value of higher education: It's part dollars and cents and part vision for the future, according to West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As he made clear during his State of the University address as well as in a 30-minute interview with The State Journal, West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee believes there is “great value” when you analyze the cost of higher education with the potential reward.
Sharon Weaver
REEDSVILLE — Sharon Ruth Weaver, 64, of Reedsville, passed away Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at her home. She was born May 10, 1958 in Morgantown, a daughter of the late Melvin and Ruth Ball Blosser.
West Virginia State Police: Pennsylvanian killed in Preston County crash
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — A Pennsylvanian was killed in a crash Friday in Preston County, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy. The two-vehicle wreck occurred on W.Va. 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road, according to State Police.
Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority hires first executive director
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — On Oct. 1, the Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority took a step forward in its mission to identify, enhance and market a network of many of the best nonmotorized trails in the eastern United States for bikes and boats by hiring Andrew Walker as its executive director.
West Virginia State Police: Woman injured in crash on Interstate 79 Thursday dies of injuries
ROANOKE, W.Va. (WV News) — A woman who was injured in a vehicle accident on Interstate 79 in Lewis County and taken to the hospital last week has died of her injuries, according to West Virginia State Police. State Police received a call Monday morning that Ruth Ann Dean,...
Jewel City Church's fall festival in Meadowbrook (West Virginia) blesses community
MEADOWBROOK, W.Va. (WV News) — Free pumpkin picking, tractor rides and games for all ages were only part of the various activities available at Jewel City Church's annual Fall Fest. Church Children's Director Kristi Barnard was also excited to point out the petting zoo and pony rides, axe throwing,...
Ribbon cutting held for new medical-surgical unit at veterans' hospital in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center leadership team, nurses, providers and support staff participated in a ribbon cutting Monday, welcoming veterans to the 3-North medical-surgical unit. Veterans were welcomed to the unit by an interdisciplinary team. At first, there will be eight available...
Patricia Ann Johnson
JANE LEW- Patricia Ann Johnson, 72, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Thursday October 13, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Clarksburg Nursing Home and Rehabilitation. Patricia was born in Weston on March 19, 1950, a daughter of the late Russell Denver Forinash and...
Information sought regarding missing person
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a missing person. Jonathan Michael Stem, 35, was last seen in the Oakland area on Oct. 8.
Chamber president says 'Together we are stronger'
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner is a celebration of our members and their accomplishments and contributions to Preston County. In addition to this celebration, we work hard to promote our members throughout the year, by helping them celebrate their milestones and achievements. Whether it’s...
Hazelton inmate who bribed guard for tobacco gets 57 more months; guard awaiting sentencing
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 30-year-old FCI Hazelton inmate who bribed a corrections officer and conspired to do so has been sentenced to 57 more months in federal prison. Northern West Virginia Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh imposed sentence Monday on Jarrail Lamont Smith.
