Morgantown, WV

No answers to Big 12 riddle

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It has been a whirlwind, to be sure, as the West Virginia and the Big 12 Conference has raced to the midway point in its 2022 season. So much has happened through this first half, yet nothing has happened, at least in sorting out just what this conference is all about this year ... and certainly not in the future.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Women's Soccer Marisa Kanela 10/17/22

West Virginia women's soccer assistant coach Marisa Kanela details the attention the team is paying to set pieces as it tries to bolster its scoring ability down the stretch. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a...
McCabe continues stranglehold on WVU honors; varsity sports roundup

West Virginia's athlete of the week honors might have to be named for Mountaineer distance runner Ceili McCabe. After winning the Penn State National Open with a 6k time of 20:00.8 on Oct. 14, she has again been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. McCabe’s time was good enough...
West Virginia University host Academic Media Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Academic Media Day returned to West Virginia University on Monday after, like so many other things, being forced into a hiatus because of COVID-19. The event is styled after an athletic style media day before a bowl or playoff game, said April Kaull, executive director of communications at University Relations at WVU.
Morgantown area rich in haunted history

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There are tales of the spooky, weird and haunted from every corner of the hills and hollers of West Virginia and the Morgantown area is no exception. Jason Burns is a professional storyteller and has been interested in ghost stories since he was a...
The value of higher education: It's part dollars and cents and part vision for the future, according to West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As he made clear during his State of the University address as well as in a 30-minute interview with The State Journal, West Virginia University President Dr. E. Gordon Gee believes there is “great value” when you analyze the cost of higher education with the potential reward.
Sharon Weaver

REEDSVILLE — Sharon Ruth Weaver, 64, of Reedsville, passed away Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at her home. She was born May 10, 1958 in Morgantown, a daughter of the late Melvin and Ruth Ball Blosser.
Patricia Ann Johnson

JANE LEW- Patricia Ann Johnson, 72, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Thursday October 13, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Clarksburg Nursing Home and Rehabilitation. Patricia was born in Weston on March 19, 1950, a daughter of the late Russell Denver Forinash and...
Chamber president says 'Together we are stronger'

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner is a celebration of our members and their accomplishments and contributions to Preston County. In addition to this celebration, we work hard to promote our members throughout the year, by helping them celebrate their milestones and achievements. Whether it’s...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

