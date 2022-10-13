MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It has been a whirlwind, to be sure, as the West Virginia and the Big 12 Conference has raced to the midway point in its 2022 season. So much has happened through this first half, yet nothing has happened, at least in sorting out just what this conference is all about this year ... and certainly not in the future.

