Tuscaloosa County, AL

wbrc.com

Shelby Co. BOE 2023 budget includes several projects

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Board of Education started planning their budget early in the spring and continued meeting and reviewing until it was presented to the board in September. The finalized budget went into effect at the beginning of October and will run through September of...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Event hopes to help black-owned businesses thrive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As talks of a recession ramp up, a local group is working to help businesses survive through uncertain financial times. “We have master classes happening all day from legal matters, to marketing, and business credit,” Torin Darling-Brazzle, CEO & founder of Ignite! Alabama said. Darling-Brazzle,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Experts say affordable housing becoming more difficult to find

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama, along with the United States, is dealing with a housing crisis. Not only do mortgage and rent costs continue to rise, experts say there aren’t enough homes to go around. “We’re underbuilt and that’s true all across the country,” said Brian Tunnel, the CEO...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

National health survey comes to Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Don’t be surprised if you get an invitation in the mail for a free health screening. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be in Jefferson County soon to get a pulse on local health. The agency is doing this through the National...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
styleblueprint.com

She Works to Make BHAM Real Estate Accessible to All

For Abra Barnes of Barnes & Associates, real estate isn’t simply about selling homes or brokering deals for commercial property. It’s a civil rights issue. That’s why she’s on a mission to help more Black people become homeowners and real estate agents. In addition to being a real estate broker, Abra owns a real estate school and has produced an award-winning documentary on fair housing.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Li-Cycle hosts grand opening supports electric vehicle industry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As Alabama’s electric vehicle industry continues to grow, a company new to the state hosted the grand opening ceremony for its battery recycling plant Li-Cycle. The company turned a once-empty warehouse into West Alabama’s latest cog in the country’s battery supply chain. Li-Cycle recycles lithium-ion...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Former Opp Fire Department captain remembered at Alabama Firefighters Memorial

Captain Jonathan Wayne Burgess of the Opp Fire Department and South Alabama Regional Airport Fire was remembered Saturday, Oct. 1, as his name was placed at the Alabama Firefighters Memorial in Tuscaloosa. The firefighter memorial ceremony at the Alabama Fire College campus, where Burgess was remembered, was held for the...
OPP, AL
wbrc.com

Preparing your HVAC unit for the winter months

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With colder temperatures rolling in next week, many will turn their heat on for the first time in months. Kerry Adkins with OnTime Service says the number one thing people should be doing right now is getting their furnace ready to come on and the first way to do that is by contacting a professional.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

11 of the best places to eat mouth-watering pancakes in Birmingham

Pancakes are a weekend must! Keep reading to find out where to eat the best stacks of pancakes in Birmingham. It is only right to start the list off with this classic restaurant. If you are looking for pancakes in Birmingham with a twist you are in the right spot. Expect to find all types of pancakes from Swedish to Hawaiian to coconut and anything and everything in between on the menu.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs

This is an opinion column. Dale Thornton embodies what can happen when a child is raised by an empowering example. Now, he wants to be one. Dale is the son of Larry Thornton, a man who is a gifted artist, an inspiring author and speaker, one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs, and a respected board member at several prominent companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. A man, too, who gained custody of his 10-year-old son following a divorce, who attended PTA meetings, washed and folded clothes, who hugged his son — all while birthing his first McDonald’s franchise. A man who taught and showed his son how to be.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

MADE program at the University of Montevallo

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s easy for new students to get lost on college campuses, it’s a new world with thousands of people. That’s one reason why the University of Montevallo started the MADE program. MADE stands for Minorities Achieving Dreams of Excellence. When the program started,...
MONTEVALLO, AL

