wbrc.com
Shelby Co. BOE 2023 budget includes several projects
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Board of Education started planning their budget early in the spring and continued meeting and reviewing until it was presented to the board in September. The finalized budget went into effect at the beginning of October and will run through September of...
wbrc.com
Event hopes to help black-owned businesses thrive
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As talks of a recession ramp up, a local group is working to help businesses survive through uncertain financial times. “We have master classes happening all day from legal matters, to marketing, and business credit,” Torin Darling-Brazzle, CEO & founder of Ignite! Alabama said. Darling-Brazzle,...
wbrc.com
Experts say affordable housing becoming more difficult to find
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama, along with the United States, is dealing with a housing crisis. Not only do mortgage and rent costs continue to rise, experts say there aren’t enough homes to go around. “We’re underbuilt and that’s true all across the country,” said Brian Tunnel, the CEO...
wbrc.com
National health survey comes to Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Don’t be surprised if you get an invitation in the mail for a free health screening. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be in Jefferson County soon to get a pulse on local health. The agency is doing this through the National...
styleblueprint.com
She Works to Make BHAM Real Estate Accessible to All
For Abra Barnes of Barnes & Associates, real estate isn’t simply about selling homes or brokering deals for commercial property. It’s a civil rights issue. That’s why she’s on a mission to help more Black people become homeowners and real estate agents. In addition to being a real estate broker, Abra owns a real estate school and has produced an award-winning documentary on fair housing.
Birmingham Residents on Crime: ‘Fear of gunplay’ one reason to not leave home
This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series ”Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. At about 1:45 a.m. one day in the first week of August of this year, 25-year-old Jonathan Devon Glenn...
wbrc.com
Li-Cycle hosts grand opening supports electric vehicle industry
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As Alabama’s electric vehicle industry continues to grow, a company new to the state hosted the grand opening ceremony for its battery recycling plant Li-Cycle. The company turned a once-empty warehouse into West Alabama’s latest cog in the country’s battery supply chain. Li-Cycle recycles lithium-ion...
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond faces spike in homicides: ‘We’re destroying ourselves’
This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series ”Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond took the helm of Alabama’s largest police force at an unenviable time. The...
wbrc.com
Ala. Attorney General asking Birmingham Water Works Board to turn over list of detailed documents
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office is asking the Birmingham Water Works Board to turn over a long list of detailed documents related to the utility’s potential rate increase in a move the signals increased scrutiny from the AG’s office of the largest water system in the state.
Andalusia Star News
Former Opp Fire Department captain remembered at Alabama Firefighters Memorial
Captain Jonathan Wayne Burgess of the Opp Fire Department and South Alabama Regional Airport Fire was remembered Saturday, Oct. 1, as his name was placed at the Alabama Firefighters Memorial in Tuscaloosa. The firefighter memorial ceremony at the Alabama Fire College campus, where Burgess was remembered, was held for the...
wbrc.com
Preparing your HVAC unit for the winter months
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With colder temperatures rolling in next week, many will turn their heat on for the first time in months. Kerry Adkins with OnTime Service says the number one thing people should be doing right now is getting their furnace ready to come on and the first way to do that is by contacting a professional.
Bham Now
11 of the best places to eat mouth-watering pancakes in Birmingham
Pancakes are a weekend must! Keep reading to find out where to eat the best stacks of pancakes in Birmingham. It is only right to start the list off with this classic restaurant. If you are looking for pancakes in Birmingham with a twist you are in the right spot. Expect to find all types of pancakes from Swedish to Hawaiian to coconut and anything and everything in between on the menu.
Sidelined: A lunchroom worker paid for a school system’s mistake. She wants her money back.
“They paid you too much,” Allison remembers the school system employee telling her.
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
wbrc.com
Local non-profit says human trafficking could look different than what you’d expect
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local non-profit said the arrest of a Trussville doctor, accused of trying to lure a 17-year-old patient to a hotel for money, is a wake-up call for parents and caregivers. The president and founder of Blanket Fort Hope, Alexa James, said sex traffickers can look...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County student and mother suing three school employees after her bullies get violent
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A student and her mother now suing three Jefferson County School employees for failing to follow bullying policies set by the school board and state. The student currently attends Mortimer Jordan High School and claims she has repeatedly alerted school leaders that she is being bullied. Things then turned physical.
Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs
This is an opinion column. Dale Thornton embodies what can happen when a child is raised by an empowering example. Now, he wants to be one. Dale is the son of Larry Thornton, a man who is a gifted artist, an inspiring author and speaker, one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs, and a respected board member at several prominent companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. A man, too, who gained custody of his 10-year-old son following a divorce, who attended PTA meetings, washed and folded clothes, who hugged his son — all while birthing his first McDonald’s franchise. A man who taught and showed his son how to be.
wbrc.com
Attorney General’s office confirms Birmingham Water Works inquiry; new reaction from state lawmakers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office on Friday, Oct. 14, confirmed the WBRC Exclusive report that it’s demanding the Birmingham Water Works Board turn over hundreds of pages of records ahead of a potential vote to raise rates. Attorney General’s Office Spokesman Mike Lewis...
Have a look at progress on Jefferson County’s $1.1 billion Smucker’s plant
The largest capital investment by a company in the history of Jefferson County is making progress. Jefferson County shared a tweet to show how construction is proceeding on the new $1.1 billion Smucker’s plant in the McCalla area. Last November, Smucker’s announced plans for the facility that will make...
wbrc.com
MADE program at the University of Montevallo
MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s easy for new students to get lost on college campuses, it’s a new world with thousands of people. That’s one reason why the University of Montevallo started the MADE program. MADE stands for Minorities Achieving Dreams of Excellence. When the program started,...
