wyo4news.com
Rock Springs Women’s Club – A look at the 100 year history
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – On October 22, 2022, from 1 -4 p.m. the Rock Springs Women’s Club will be celebrating the 100-year anniversary of its founding. Before the celebration, a flag ceremony will take place at the American Legion then move to the Rock Springs Historical Museum where light refreshments will be served, and items from the club’s history will be displayed.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 17, 2022
October 17, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Widespread frost, mainly before 7 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming east-northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Tonight – Mostly clear,...
Saturday area high school results
Team scores from the Laramie Invite: 1. Cheyenne Central 223, 7. Green River 110, 12. Rock Springs 32. Top five individual placings by Rock Springs and Green River swimmers:. 200 Yard Medley Relay: 2. Green River (T. Arnell, B. Uhrig, M. Moffat, I. Neher) 200 Yard IM: 1. Tavia Arnell...
GR Washington Elementary Principal recognized at the national level
Green River, Wyoming – Washington Elementary in Green River makes headlines again this fall, but this time for the prestigious award their Principal Anna Marie Covey won. Mrs. Covey was notified in January that she had won the National Distinguished Principal for the State of Wyoming. The application process and nomination were supported by the Wyoming Association of Elementary and Middle Schools. Mrs. Covey traveled to Washington D.C. in October to be recognized among other principals who had won the same award throughout the nation.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 15 – October 16, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
