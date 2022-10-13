Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2Larry LeasePlano, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
North Texas Lottery Winner Nabs $1 Million in Powerball LotteryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Look: Nick Saban's Comment About Tennessee Fans Going Viral
In just a few hours, the biggest game of the college football weekend will take place from Knoxville. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is expected to make his return to the starting lineup as well. Before...
Look: Joe Burrow's Mom's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
Welcome back to New Orleans, Burrow family. When the Burrow family was last in New Orleans, Joe was leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship. Sunday, Burrow is back, this time with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are taking on the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of kickoff in New Orleans,...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Disturbing News
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared some disturbing news on social media this weekend. Brittany Mahomes, the longtime partner and recently married wife of the MVP quarterback, didn't get much privacy while out with her family this weekend. The wife of the Chiefs quarterback shared...
NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon
Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
College Football World Was Shocked By Nick Saban's Decision
It's not being talked about much, but Nick Saban blew it at the end of regulation last night, right?. Alabama lost to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide missed a game-winning field goal attempt, but left serious time left on the clock, allowing the Volunteers to get in position for a game-winning kick.
Nick Saban Sends Clear Message After Alabama's Stunning Loss
Nick Saban has a lot of work to do following Alabama's stunning 52-49 loss to the Volunteers of Tennessee on Saturday night. After the game, though, Saban didn't speak poorly on his players while speaking with the media. Saban recognizes his team needs to learn from its experience on Saturday...
Photos: Meet NFL Legend Michael Strahan's Ex-Wife
Few NFL players have been as successful both on and off the field as Michael Strahan. The legendary New York Giants star, who won a Super Bowl during his time in Manhattan, has since become a bit of a business mogul off the field. Strahan, a Hall of Fame pass...
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shared Racy Photo
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is currently in the middle of trade rumors. The All-Pro running back will likely remain in Carolina, though the Panthers are reportedly open to moving him. If McCaffrey is on the move, it'll mean his girlfriend is, too. McCaffrey is dating swimsuit model Olivia...
New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback
NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Husband News
Erin Andrews isn't the only big-time celebrity in her family, apparently. Last weekend, Andrews' husband, Jarret Stoll, was spotted hanging out with the Kardashians at the Cowboys vs. Rams game in Los Angeles. Andrews was working the game for FOX, when she noticed her husband walking onto the field with...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Tom Brady Decision News
Tom Brady is pretty much football all the time, but that wasn't the case this weekend. Friday night, the legendary NFL quarterback made the surprising decision to step away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to attend Robert Kraft's surprise wedding. Brady even skipped some of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Saturday...
College Football World Calling For Major Coach To Be Fired
Should the Marcus Freeman era already be coming to an end?. That feels extreme - and it's not going to happen this soon - but that's what some fans are suggesting following yet another brutal loss by Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish were upset by the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday...
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Postgame Handshake Video
Zach Wilson and the New York Jets upset Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New York topped Green Bay, 27-10, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Rodgers' postgame handshake with Rodgers went viral. Wilson had admitted leading up to the game that Rodgers was his idol growing...
Controversial Ref Video Emerges From Packers vs. Jets Game
Penalties and how the referees distribute them have been debated heavily over the past week. But one flag that wasn't called has fans outraged. During the second quarter of today's game between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Jets running back Breece Hall was pushed out of bounds. But while he was out of bounds, he took an extra bump from a Packers defender.
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Significant Firing News
It's the end of an era in Houston. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have fired front office executive Jack Easterby, who had been with the franchise since 2019, on Monday morning. The Texans have been among the worst teams in the league since Easterby took over...
NFL World Reacts To Impressive Cam Newton News
Former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton remains out of the league, though he's still highly thought of by the players. This week, Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers credited Newton with "saving" his career. "Not too many people know this, but Cam really kind of saved my career." That's impressive to...
NASCAR Fans Calling For Serious Bubba Wallace Punishment
NASCAR star Bubba Wallace is probably in a lot of trouble for his actions after crashing during today's South Point 400 in Las Vegas. The fans certainly hope he is at least. Wallace and Larson made contact during Stage Two and Wallace hit a wall. But on the bounceback he and Larson collided, causing their cars to spin out of control and into a wall for double wreck.
NFL World Reacts To The Micah Parsons Unhappy News
Micah Parsons was reportedly as upset as the Dallas Cowboys beat reporters have ever seen him following the Sunday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The All-Pro pass rusher felt that he and the Cowboys defense let down the offense in the 26-17 loss to the NFC East rival on Sunday night.
