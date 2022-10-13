Central/Southwest Valley Conference football statistical leaders through Week 6

Here are the Central/Southwest Valley Conference leaders through six weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.

Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com . Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.

Photo by Dan Brood

Passing yards

Daschel Smith, South Salem - (145 - 206) 2,000 yards

Brock Thomas, Sheldon - (78 - 111) 1,302 yards

Deacon Edgar, South Medford - (90 - 132) 1,299 yards

Jace Blanchard, Grants Pass - (70 - 148) 1,018 yards

Jackson Alt, McNary - (67 - 134) 757 yards

Kaden Martirano, West Salem - (55 - 109) 747 yards

TC Manumaleuna II, North Salem - (35 - 69) 692 yards

Caiden Lacey, North Medford - (61 - 98) 666 yards

Athan Palmateer, Sprague - (50 - 84) 601 yards

Passing TDs

Brock Thomas, Sheldon - 20 TDs (2 interceptions)

Daschel Smith, South Salem - 19 TDs (7 interceptions)

Deacon Edgar, South Medford - 12 TDs (7 interceptions)

Jace Blanchard, Grants Pass - 11 TDs (7 interceptions)

TC Manumaleuna II, North Salem - 8 TDs (3 interceptions)

Jackson Alt, McNary - 7 TDs (8 interceptions)

Athan Palmateer, Sprague - 7 TDs (5 interceptions)

Caiden Lacey, North Medford - 5 TDs (4 interceptions)

JT Knobloch-Scott, North Medford - 5 TDs (2 interceptions)

Kaden Martirano, West Salem - 4 TDs (2 interceptions)

Rushing yards

Josiah Davis, North Salem - 697 yards on 105 carries

Ty Pugliano, North Medford - 612 yards on 112 carries

Trevor Reeves, Grants Pass - 341 yards on 85 carries

Barik Hill, Sprague - 339 yards on 71 carries

Cayden Eckel, Roseburg - 298 yards on 96 carries

Brock Thomas, Sheldon - 292 yards on 47 carries

Jake Allen, McNary - 290 yards on 71 carries

Grafton Robinson, Sheldon - 288 yards on 32 carries

Carson Evenson, West Salem - 253 yards on 48 carries

Ryder Scheid, South Medford - 239 yards on 49 carries

Rushing TDs

Josiah Davis, North Salem - 9 TDs

Deacon Edgar, South Medford - 7 TDs

Brock Thomas, Sheldon - 7 TDs

Ty Pugliano, North Medford - 5 TDs

Trevor Reeves, Grants Pass - 4 TDs

Braedy Vogt, South Salem - 4 TDs

Grafton Robinson, Sheldon - 4 TDs

Daschel Smith, South Salem - 4 TDs

Barik Hill, Sprague - 4 TDs

Zach Wusstig, South Salem - 3 TDs

Mana Tuioti, Sheldon - 3 TDs

Receiving yards

Zach Wusstig, South Salem - 528 yards on 25 receptions

Andrew Walker, South Medford - 526 yards on 30 receptions

Drew Rodriguez, Sprague - 470 yards on 26 receptions

Tini Tinitali III, South Salem - 446 yards on 29 receptions

Erick Gonzalez, North Salem - 437 yards on 14 receptions

Esteban Mendez, South Salem - 387 yards on 28 receptions

Jackson Tunick, Grants Pass - 363 yards on 24 receptions

Ty Henry, South Medford - 358 yards on 19 receptions

Luke Leighton, Sheldon - 331 yards on 19 receptions

Isaac Peters, Sheldon - 315 yards on 12 receptions

Connor Cesaro, North Medford - 283 yards on 24 receptions

Cade Welch, Sheldon - 281 yards on 17 receptions

Receiving TDs

Drew Rodriguez, Sprague - 9 TDs

Zach Wusstig, South Salem - 8 TDs

Andrew Walker, South Medford - 7 TDs

Jackson Tunick, Grants Pass - 6 TDs

Erick Gonzalez, North Salem - 6 TDs

Luke Leighton, Sheldon - 6 TDs

Grafton Robinson, Sheldon - 4 TDs

Cade Welch, Sheldon - 4 TDs

Tini Tinitali III, South Salem - 4 TDs

Esteban Mendez, South Salem - 4 TDs

Isaac Peters, Sheldon - 4 TDs

Connor Cesaro, North Medford - 3 TDs

Ty Henry, South Medford - 3 TDs

Aiden Dietz, Grants Pass - 3 TDs

Total tackles

Roman Burrow, West Salem - 68 tackles

Casen Collins, Sprague - 57 tackles

Braedy Vogt, South Salem - 51 tackles

Carson Evenson, West Salem - 48 tackles

Jameson Lowery, West Salem - 46 tackles

Cody Warren, West Salem - 46 tackles

Barik Hill, Sprague - 44 tackles

Noah Scharer, South Salem - 44 tackles

Bruxton Leair, Grants Pass - 43 tackles

Tristan Geer, South Salem - 40 tackles

Isaack Valdez, South Medford - 38 tackles

Drew Rodriguez, Sprague - 38 tackles

Ty Pugliano, North Medford - 37 tackles

Riley Penn, Sprague - 36 tackles

Aiden DeWitt, West Salem - 35 tackles

Tackles for loss

Teitum Tuioti, Sheldon - 16 tackles for loss

Josh Merriman, Sheldon - 10 tackles for loss

Imyas Aguilar, North Salem - 6.5 tackles for loss

Will Haverland, Sheldon - 6 tackles for loss

Noah Snyder, Sheldon - 6 tackles for loss

Bruxton Leair, Grants Pass - 6 tackles for loss

Jerrik Wangler, North Salem - 5.5 tackles for loss

Easton Abbott, North Medford - 5 tackles for loss

Riley Penn, Sprague - 5 tackles for loss

Mana Tuioti, Sheldon - 5 tackles for loss

Sam Kline, Sheldon - 5 tackles for loss

Tiger Black, Roseburg - 5 tackles for loss

Sacks

Teitum Tuioti, Sheldon - 6 sacks

Bruxton Leair, Grants Pass - 4 sacks

Gavin Epperly, North Salem - 3.5 sacks

Josh Merriman, Sheldon - 3 sacks

Jerrik Wangler, North Salem - 3 sacks

Barik Hill, Sprague - 3 sacks

Easton Abbott, North Medford - 3 sacks

Gavin Nguyen, Sprague - 3 sacks

Kyler Hammond, North Salem - 3 sacks

Casen Collins, Sprague - 3 sacks

Interceptions

Noah Scharer, South Salem - 2 interceptions

Joey Rubino, Sheldon - 2 interceptions

Josh Phillips, South Medford - 2 interceptions

Malachi Kinyon, Grants Pass - 2 interceptions

E.J. Peterson, Sheldon - 2 interceptions

Dylan Espinosa, South Medford - 2 interceptions

Tini Tinitali III, South Salem - 2 interceptions

Ty Pugliano, North Medford - 2 interceptions

Forced fumbles

Jerrik Wangler, North Salem – 3 forced fumbles

Josh Merriman, Sheldon - 3 forced fumbles

Fumble recoveries

Teitum Tuioti, Sheldon - 2 fumble recoveries

Dylan Espinosa, South Medford - 2 fumble recoveries

Hunter Lansdon, Sheldon - 2 fumble recoveries

Hatimu Letisi, South Salem - 2 fumble recoveries

Drew Rodriguez, Sprague - 2 fumble recoveries

Gavin Nguyen, Sprague - 2 fumble recoveries

Nonoffensive TDs

Drew Rodriguez, Sprague - 2 TDs

