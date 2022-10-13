Central/Southwest Valley Conference football statistical leaders through Week 6
Here are the Central/Southwest Valley Conference leaders through six weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.
Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com . Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.
Passing yards
Daschel Smith, South Salem - (145 - 206) 2,000 yards
Brock Thomas, Sheldon - (78 - 111) 1,302 yards
Deacon Edgar, South Medford - (90 - 132) 1,299 yards
Jace Blanchard, Grants Pass - (70 - 148) 1,018 yards
Jackson Alt, McNary - (67 - 134) 757 yards
Kaden Martirano, West Salem - (55 - 109) 747 yards
TC Manumaleuna II, North Salem - (35 - 69) 692 yards
Caiden Lacey, North Medford - (61 - 98) 666 yards
Athan Palmateer, Sprague - (50 - 84) 601 yards
Passing TDs
Brock Thomas, Sheldon - 20 TDs (2 interceptions)
Daschel Smith, South Salem - 19 TDs (7 interceptions)
Deacon Edgar, South Medford - 12 TDs (7 interceptions)
Jace Blanchard, Grants Pass - 11 TDs (7 interceptions)
TC Manumaleuna II, North Salem - 8 TDs (3 interceptions)
Jackson Alt, McNary - 7 TDs (8 interceptions)
Athan Palmateer, Sprague - 7 TDs (5 interceptions)
Caiden Lacey, North Medford - 5 TDs (4 interceptions)
JT Knobloch-Scott, North Medford - 5 TDs (2 interceptions)
Kaden Martirano, West Salem - 4 TDs (2 interceptions)
Rushing yards
Josiah Davis, North Salem - 697 yards on 105 carries
Ty Pugliano, North Medford - 612 yards on 112 carries
Trevor Reeves, Grants Pass - 341 yards on 85 carries
Barik Hill, Sprague - 339 yards on 71 carries
Cayden Eckel, Roseburg - 298 yards on 96 carries
Brock Thomas, Sheldon - 292 yards on 47 carries
Jake Allen, McNary - 290 yards on 71 carries
Grafton Robinson, Sheldon - 288 yards on 32 carries
Carson Evenson, West Salem - 253 yards on 48 carries
Ryder Scheid, South Medford - 239 yards on 49 carries
Rushing TDs
Josiah Davis, North Salem - 9 TDs
Deacon Edgar, South Medford - 7 TDs
Brock Thomas, Sheldon - 7 TDs
Ty Pugliano, North Medford - 5 TDs
Trevor Reeves, Grants Pass - 4 TDs
Braedy Vogt, South Salem - 4 TDs
Grafton Robinson, Sheldon - 4 TDs
Daschel Smith, South Salem - 4 TDs
Barik Hill, Sprague - 4 TDs
Zach Wusstig, South Salem - 3 TDs
Mana Tuioti, Sheldon - 3 TDs
Receiving yards
Zach Wusstig, South Salem - 528 yards on 25 receptions
Andrew Walker, South Medford - 526 yards on 30 receptions
Drew Rodriguez, Sprague - 470 yards on 26 receptions
Tini Tinitali III, South Salem - 446 yards on 29 receptions
Erick Gonzalez, North Salem - 437 yards on 14 receptions
Esteban Mendez, South Salem - 387 yards on 28 receptions
Jackson Tunick, Grants Pass - 363 yards on 24 receptions
Ty Henry, South Medford - 358 yards on 19 receptions
Luke Leighton, Sheldon - 331 yards on 19 receptions
Isaac Peters, Sheldon - 315 yards on 12 receptions
Connor Cesaro, North Medford - 283 yards on 24 receptions
Cade Welch, Sheldon - 281 yards on 17 receptions
Receiving TDs
Drew Rodriguez, Sprague - 9 TDs
Zach Wusstig, South Salem - 8 TDs
Andrew Walker, South Medford - 7 TDs
Jackson Tunick, Grants Pass - 6 TDs
Erick Gonzalez, North Salem - 6 TDs
Luke Leighton, Sheldon - 6 TDs
Grafton Robinson, Sheldon - 4 TDs
Cade Welch, Sheldon - 4 TDs
Tini Tinitali III, South Salem - 4 TDs
Esteban Mendez, South Salem - 4 TDs
Isaac Peters, Sheldon - 4 TDs
Connor Cesaro, North Medford - 3 TDs
Ty Henry, South Medford - 3 TDs
Aiden Dietz, Grants Pass - 3 TDs
Total tackles
Roman Burrow, West Salem - 68 tackles
Casen Collins, Sprague - 57 tackles
Braedy Vogt, South Salem - 51 tackles
Carson Evenson, West Salem - 48 tackles
Jameson Lowery, West Salem - 46 tackles
Cody Warren, West Salem - 46 tackles
Barik Hill, Sprague - 44 tackles
Noah Scharer, South Salem - 44 tackles
Bruxton Leair, Grants Pass - 43 tackles
Tristan Geer, South Salem - 40 tackles
Isaack Valdez, South Medford - 38 tackles
Drew Rodriguez, Sprague - 38 tackles
Ty Pugliano, North Medford - 37 tackles
Riley Penn, Sprague - 36 tackles
Aiden DeWitt, West Salem - 35 tackles
Tackles for loss
Teitum Tuioti, Sheldon - 16 tackles for loss
Josh Merriman, Sheldon - 10 tackles for loss
Imyas Aguilar, North Salem - 6.5 tackles for loss
Will Haverland, Sheldon - 6 tackles for loss
Noah Snyder, Sheldon - 6 tackles for loss
Bruxton Leair, Grants Pass - 6 tackles for loss
Jerrik Wangler, North Salem - 5.5 tackles for loss
Easton Abbott, North Medford - 5 tackles for loss
Riley Penn, Sprague - 5 tackles for loss
Mana Tuioti, Sheldon - 5 tackles for loss
Sam Kline, Sheldon - 5 tackles for loss
Tiger Black, Roseburg - 5 tackles for loss
Sacks
Teitum Tuioti, Sheldon - 6 sacks
Bruxton Leair, Grants Pass - 4 sacks
Gavin Epperly, North Salem - 3.5 sacks
Josh Merriman, Sheldon - 3 sacks
Jerrik Wangler, North Salem - 3 sacks
Barik Hill, Sprague - 3 sacks
Easton Abbott, North Medford - 3 sacks
Gavin Nguyen, Sprague - 3 sacks
Kyler Hammond, North Salem - 3 sacks
Casen Collins, Sprague - 3 sacks
Interceptions
Noah Scharer, South Salem - 2 interceptions
Joey Rubino, Sheldon - 2 interceptions
Josh Phillips, South Medford - 2 interceptions
Malachi Kinyon, Grants Pass - 2 interceptions
E.J. Peterson, Sheldon - 2 interceptions
Dylan Espinosa, South Medford - 2 interceptions
Tini Tinitali III, South Salem - 2 interceptions
Ty Pugliano, North Medford - 2 interceptions
Forced fumbles
Jerrik Wangler, North Salem – 3 forced fumbles
Josh Merriman, Sheldon - 3 forced fumbles
Fumble recoveries
Teitum Tuioti, Sheldon - 2 fumble recoveries
Dylan Espinosa, South Medford - 2 fumble recoveries
Hunter Lansdon, Sheldon - 2 fumble recoveries
Hatimu Letisi, South Salem - 2 fumble recoveries
Drew Rodriguez, Sprague - 2 fumble recoveries
Gavin Nguyen, Sprague - 2 fumble recoveries
Nonoffensive TDs
Drew Rodriguez, Sprague - 2 TDs
