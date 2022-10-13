Intermountain Conference football statistical leaders through Week 6
Here are the Intermountain Conference leaders through six weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.
Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com . Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.
Photo by Leon Neuschwander
STATE LEADERS: CLASS 6A | CLASS 5A
Passing yards
Connor Crum, Mountain View - (90 - 134) 1,108 yards
Hogan Carmichael, Summit - (75 - 127) 1,094 yards
Colton Horner, Redmond - (54 - 115) 904 yards
Tommy Morris, Caldera - (43 - 97) 601 yards
Aidan Brenneman, Ridgeview - (49 - 99) 565 yards
Logan Malinowski, Bend - (31 - 58) 503 yards
Passing TDs
Hogan Carmichael, Summit - 15 TDs (3 interceptions)
Connor Crum, Mountain View - 13 TDs (1 interception)
Logan Malinowski, Bend - 8 TDs (3 interceptions)
Colton Horner, Redmond - 5 TDs (6 interceptions)
Aidan Brenneman, Ridgeview - 4 TDs (5 interceptions)
Rushing yards
Kyle Littlejohn, Redmond - 668 yards on 131 carries
Malakai Nutter, Bend - 512 yards on 89 carries
Sam Stephens, Summit - 474 yards on 93 carries
Zorion Issangya, Ridgeview - 410 yards on 71 carries
Jack Sorenson, Bend - 407 yards on 46 carries
Ben Yundt, Mountain View - 367 yards on 64 carries
Austin Baker, Bend - 329 yards on 32 carries
Darik Taroli, Caldera - 288 yards on 74 carries
Rushing TDs
Malakai Nutter, Bend - 10 TDs
Sam Stephens, Summit - 8 TDs
Kyle Littlejohn, Redmond - 7 TDs
Zorion Issangya, Ridgeview - 6 TDs
Jack Sorenson, Bend - 6 TDs
Ben Yundt, Mountain View - 4 TDs
Austin Baker, Bend - 4 TDs
Max Paskewich, Mountain View - 4 TDs
Chip Allers, Summit - 3 TDs
Trey Lucas, Bend - 3 TDs
Receiving yards
Nathan Wachs, Redmond - 628 yards on 31 receptions
Charlie Ozolin, Summit - 370 yards on 15 receptions
Blake Groshong, Bend - 303 yards on 19 receptions
Jeremiah Schwartz, Ridgeview - 247 yards on 21 receptions
Ethan Carlson, Summit - 243 yards on 17 receptions
Trace Benner, Caldera - 228 yards on 21 receptions
Sam Creech, Mountain View - 227 yards on 13 receptions
Jack Foley, Mountain View - 220 yards on 17 receptions
Kaden Alayan, Mountain View - 208 yards on 20 receptions
Receiving TDs
Nathan Wachs, Redmond - 6 TDs
Ethan Carlson, Summit - 6 TDs
Blake Groshong, Bend - 5 TDs
Charlie Crowell, Summit - 3 TDs
Sam Creech, Mountain View - 3 TDs
Nick Hopper, Mountain View - 3 TDs
Total tackles
Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview - 64 tackles
Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 62 tackles
Chad Spitz, Redmond - 59 tackles
Matthew Mathis, Ridgeview - 54 tackles
Carter Nelson, Summit – 51 tackles
Kaleo Kelly, Bend - 46 tackles
Ben Cockrum, Mountain View - 44 tackles
Jackson Hersch, Mountain View - 44 tackles
Austin Baker, Bend - 41 tackles
Dakota Wedding, Redmond - 36 tackles
Ishon Ortiz, Ridgeview - 36 tackles
Deakon Looney, Mountain View - 36 tackles
Tackles for loss
Spencer Elliott, Summit - 14 tackles for loss
Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 7 tackles for loss
Chip Allers, Summit - 6 tackles for loss
Isaac Olmeda, Redmond - 5.5 tackles for loss
Deakon Looney, Mountain View - 5 tackles for loss
Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview - 5 tackles for loss
Ishon Ortiz, Ridgeview - 4 tackles for loss
Justin Reason, Ridgeview - 4 tackles for loss
Dakota Wedding, Redmond - 4 tackles for loss
Chad Spitz, Redmond - 3.5 tackles for loss
Sacks
Chip Allers, Summit - 8 sacks
Spencer Elliott, Summit - 7 sacks
Jackson Hersch, Mountain View - 4.5 sacks
Trenton Karpstein, Bend - 4 sacks
Erick Samayoa, Bend - 4 sacks
Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 4 sacks
Isaac Olmeda, Redmond - 3.5 sacks
Blake Groshong, Bend - 3 sacks
Garren White, Mountain View - 2 sacks
Kaden Isola, Bend - 2 sacks
Easton Herberger, Mountain View - 2 sacks
Interceptions
Johnny Brabb, Redmond - 3 interceptions
Connor Crum, Mountain View – 2 interceptions
Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview – 2 interceptions
Sam Cross, Summit – 2 interceptions
Forced fumbles
Ryder Parazoo, Ridgeview - 2 forced fumbles
Caleb Dickerson, Redmond - 2 forced fumbles
Justin Reason, Ridgeview - 2 forced fumbles
Charlie Ozolin, Summit - 2 forced fumbles
Fumble recoveries
Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview – 3 fumble recoveries
