Intermountain Conference football statistical leaders through Week 6

Here are the Intermountain Conference leaders through six weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.

Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com . Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.

Photo by Leon Neuschwander

Passing yards

Connor Crum, Mountain View - (90 - 134) 1,108 yards

Hogan Carmichael, Summit - (75 - 127) 1,094 yards

Colton Horner, Redmond - (54 - 115) 904 yards

Tommy Morris, Caldera - (43 - 97) 601 yards

Aidan Brenneman, Ridgeview - (49 - 99) 565 yards

Logan Malinowski, Bend - (31 - 58) 503 yards

Passing TDs

Hogan Carmichael, Summit - 15 TDs (3 interceptions)

Connor Crum, Mountain View - 13 TDs (1 interception)

Logan Malinowski, Bend - 8 TDs (3 interceptions)

Colton Horner, Redmond - 5 TDs (6 interceptions)

Aidan Brenneman, Ridgeview - 4 TDs (5 interceptions)

Rushing yards

Kyle Littlejohn, Redmond - 668 yards on 131 carries

Malakai Nutter, Bend - 512 yards on 89 carries

Sam Stephens, Summit - 474 yards on 93 carries

Zorion Issangya, Ridgeview - 410 yards on 71 carries

Jack Sorenson, Bend - 407 yards on 46 carries

Ben Yundt, Mountain View - 367 yards on 64 carries

Austin Baker, Bend - 329 yards on 32 carries

Darik Taroli, Caldera - 288 yards on 74 carries

Rushing TDs

Malakai Nutter, Bend - 10 TDs

Sam Stephens, Summit - 8 TDs

Kyle Littlejohn, Redmond - 7 TDs

Zorion Issangya, Ridgeview - 6 TDs

Jack Sorenson, Bend - 6 TDs

Ben Yundt, Mountain View - 4 TDs

Austin Baker, Bend - 4 TDs

Max Paskewich, Mountain View - 4 TDs

Chip Allers, Summit - 3 TDs

Trey Lucas, Bend - 3 TDs

Receiving yards

Nathan Wachs, Redmond - 628 yards on 31 receptions

Charlie Ozolin, Summit - 370 yards on 15 receptions

Blake Groshong, Bend - 303 yards on 19 receptions

Jeremiah Schwartz, Ridgeview - 247 yards on 21 receptions

Ethan Carlson, Summit - 243 yards on 17 receptions

Trace Benner, Caldera - 228 yards on 21 receptions

Sam Creech, Mountain View - 227 yards on 13 receptions

Jack Foley, Mountain View - 220 yards on 17 receptions

Kaden Alayan, Mountain View - 208 yards on 20 receptions

Receiving TDs

Nathan Wachs, Redmond - 6 TDs

Ethan Carlson, Summit - 6 TDs

Blake Groshong, Bend - 5 TDs

Charlie Crowell, Summit - 3 TDs

Sam Creech, Mountain View - 3 TDs

Nick Hopper, Mountain View - 3 TDs

Total tackles

Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview - 64 tackles

Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 62 tackles

Chad Spitz, Redmond - 59 tackles

Matthew Mathis, Ridgeview - 54 tackles

Carter Nelson, Summit – 51 tackles

Kaleo Kelly, Bend - 46 tackles

Ben Cockrum, Mountain View - 44 tackles

Jackson Hersch, Mountain View - 44 tackles

Austin Baker, Bend - 41 tackles

Dakota Wedding, Redmond - 36 tackles

Ishon Ortiz, Ridgeview - 36 tackles

Deakon Looney, Mountain View - 36 tackles

Tackles for loss

Spencer Elliott, Summit - 14 tackles for loss

Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 7 tackles for loss

Chip Allers, Summit - 6 tackles for loss

Isaac Olmeda, Redmond - 5.5 tackles for loss

Deakon Looney, Mountain View - 5 tackles for loss

Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview - 5 tackles for loss

Ishon Ortiz, Ridgeview - 4 tackles for loss

Justin Reason, Ridgeview - 4 tackles for loss

Dakota Wedding, Redmond - 4 tackles for loss

Chad Spitz, Redmond - 3.5 tackles for loss

Sacks

Chip Allers, Summit - 8 sacks

Spencer Elliott, Summit - 7 sacks

Jackson Hersch, Mountain View - 4.5 sacks

Trenton Karpstein, Bend - 4 sacks

Erick Samayoa, Bend - 4 sacks

Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 4 sacks

Isaac Olmeda, Redmond - 3.5 sacks

Blake Groshong, Bend - 3 sacks

Garren White, Mountain View - 2 sacks

Kaden Isola, Bend - 2 sacks

Easton Herberger, Mountain View - 2 sacks

Interceptions

Johnny Brabb, Redmond - 3 interceptions

Connor Crum, Mountain View – 2 interceptions

Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview – 2 interceptions

Sam Cross, Summit – 2 interceptions

Forced fumbles

Ryder Parazoo, Ridgeview - 2 forced fumbles

Caleb Dickerson, Redmond - 2 forced fumbles

Justin Reason, Ridgeview - 2 forced fumbles

Charlie Ozolin, Summit - 2 forced fumbles

Fumble recoveries

Peyton Zampko, Ridgeview – 3 fumble recoveries

