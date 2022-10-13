Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn teen rapper Wy Disquiet to debut at Veterans Hall
Auburn teenager Wyatt Hardtke, known as Wy Disquiet, is making his way into the music industry with his first live performance, scheduled this Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Veterans Memorial Hall on East Street in Auburn. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show will start at 8. Blue Tree...
goldcountrymedia.com
Meadow Vista pastor reaches No. 1 again on Christian Radio Chart
The first week of September was a week of answered prayer for recording artist LouAnn Lee. The song “Your Glory Crowns Me” reached No. 1 for the third time on the Christian Radio Chart, this time for inspirational radio. The song is dear to Lee’s heart because it was written for her youth group at her Celebration Church in Meadow Vista, where a culture of honoring God and one another is so important. Lee serves as worship, women’s and youth pastor.
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn Journal celebrates 150 years with special edition
The Auburn Journal has recently crossed a milestone, we're 150 years old now! Through the years, this newspaper has covered a thing or two in his community and in this weekend's print edition of your community newspaper we look back on that. At a whopping 38-pages, this special edition of the Auburn Journal takes a backwards glance of some of significant events that have made headlines through the years.
goldcountrymedia.com
Nancy Ellen Noble 6/26/1936 - 9/24/2022
Nancy Ellen Noble of Shingle Springs has passed from our lives but not our hearts. Previously a long time resident of Folsom CA. Missed by sons Leonard (Nancy) Noble, Dave Noble, brother Eugene (Charlotte) Kendall, several grands & great-grands. Predeceased by children Ann, Dee and Anna. Since retiring Nancy enjoyed...
goldcountrymedia.com
Oliver responds to Roseville councilman's lawsuit
Roseville Councilman Scott Alvord, announced Oct. 12 that he filed a defamation lawsuit against a local restaurant owner, Matthew Oliver, and political blogger Aaron Park. Oliver owns House of Oliver in Roseville and Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill in Lincoln. Park manages RightOnDailyBlog.com and aaronfpark.com. Alvord is running for a Placer...
goldcountrymedia.com
National suicide prevention walk draws 200-plus in Auburn
Volunteers from Placer County joined an estimated 250,000 people nationwide on Oct. 8 for the annual Out of the Darkness walk to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention. There were 213 walkers registered in the event at Railhead Park in Auburn, and $12,594 was raised, Founder and Co-Chair...
goldcountrymedia.com
Commentary: Blood donation, Rotary, "Butt Lady," elections, Halloween
When I donated plasma on Sept. 29, I found others donating and asked them why. “I’ve just been doing it a long time,” Steve said, adding he's donated platelets “since the early 2020s. It seemed like the right thing to do.”. He shared a story about...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn PG&E workers putting it on the line in international rodeo competition
As PG&E linemen, Jordan Ralls and Carson Penny of Auburn and Ben Boardway of Placerville count on each other to work as a team. Working with hot sticks, opening fuses, quickly climbing up and down power poles, potentially rescuing an injured co-worker – they must work as one. And they must not crack an egg.
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin adjusts in second half to beat Granite Bay in Sierra Foothill League clash
ROCKLIN 21, GRANITE BAY 14 Granite Bay 0 0 0 14 – 14 Rocklin 0 0 7 14 – 21 Rocklin – Mason Silva 3 run (Logan Pandis kick) Rocklin – Silva 3 run (Pandis kick) Rocklin – Kyle Hall 30 pass from Joey Roberts (Pandis kick) GB – Frank Cusano 40 pass from Nick Harris (kick good) GB – Joseph Cattolico 1 pass from Harris (kick good)
goldcountrymedia.com
Legendary Placer coach inducted into Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame
“Everything Bill Miller did, he did it big,” said former Placer boys tennis coach Rad McCord. “To me, what he's accomplished is so far greater than just about anyone else (that) has been inducted into the Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame.”. The former Placer football and girls tennis...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Athletic Hall of Fame accepting applications for class of 2023
The Placer High School Athletic Hall of Fame is now accepting applications for the Class of 2023. Nomination forms must be submitted by November 1, 2022 and may be obtained at placerathletichalloffame.org, in the office at Placer High School, or online at the school website. The purpose of the Athletic...
Comments / 0