10.14.2022 | 6:20 AM | NATIONAL CITY – The male suspect (Caleb) went to his ex-wife’s house in the Tierrasanta Military Housing Complex and was sitting outside of her house. When the woman’s current boyfriend arrive at approx 9:45 PM with his two children and left them at the house, the suspect walked up and shoved the 11-year-old from the other man to the ground. The suspect then forced entry into the home and took his 4 children (ages 3,6, 7, & 9). He left the area and the Police were called. The suspect has zero visitation rights with the children. The SDPD was able to track the suspect and the kids to an address in National City. At approx 3:45 am, officers made contact with the suspect and one of the children, and the male refused to come out of the apartment. Officers kept speaking with the male for several hours and eventually, some of his friends arrived and spoke with him over the phone. At approx 6:20 am, the male surrendered peacefully. It was reported that in 2015, the suspect poured lighter fluid on the wife and threatened to light her on fire and he has a long history of domestic violence. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

NATIONAL CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO