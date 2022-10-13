Read full article on original website
Baby found dead at apartment; mother arrested
Detectives are investigating after a two-month-old girl was found dead Sunday at an apartment in Mission Valley, San Diego police said.
Man shot in neck in Oceanside, airlifted to hospital
Police in Oceanside are investigating a shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to his neck early Monday morning.
northcountydailystar.com
Homicide Investigation – Vista Victim identified
On October 13, 2022, an autopsy was completed. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Mayra Mejia. The preliminary cause of death is pending and the manner of death is homicide. A suspect has been identified in this case, but that information is being withheld for investigative reasons at this...
northcountydailystar.com
Cold Case Solved – Borrego Springs
On March 21, 1994, 72-year-old Claire “Kay” Holman was found murdered in her home located in the 700 block of Tilting T Drive in Borrego Springs. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Homicide Unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. An extensive investigation was performed to identify a suspect.
Suspected Serial Killer of 6 Arrested at Traffic Stop in Stockton
Police in Stockton said on Saturday they have arrested a man suspected of killing six people in a string of murders that have rocked the area in Northern California. Thanks to tips and investigative work, authorities were able to watch a man and stop him while he was driving in the city in the early hours of Saturday morning, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said.
Man shot dead on Del Cerro road
San Diego police responded to a 9-1-1 call around 1 a.m. Sunday, indicating a man was down in the street on the 5700 block of Adobe Falls Road, according to a press release from Lt. Adam T. Sharki.
Man, Woman Wounded in Shooting on Market Street in Mt. Hope Area
A man and a woman remain hospitalized after they were shot in the Mt. Hope neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 10:30 p.m. Friday to 4278 Market St. where they learned a 29-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when he was approached by an armed man who fired four to five rounds at him, said Officer Robert Heims.
Mother detained after 2-month-old found dead inside Mission Valley apartment complex
Homicide detectives are investigating Sunday the suspicious death of a 2-month-old infant in a Mission Valley apartment complex, according to the San Diego Police Department. Officers detained 35-year-old, Christine Mendoza, believed to be the mother of a 2-month-old infant that was found with serious traumatic injuries at IMT Apartments in Mission Valley early Sunday morning, investigators on scene confirmed to CBS 8.
2 killed in Boulevard-area car crash
Two men were killed over the weekend when the vehicle they were riding in collided with another car at an intersection in the rural southeastern reaches of San Diego County, authorities reported.
onscene.tv
Kidnapping Suspect Captured During Police Raid | National City
10.14.2022 | 6:20 AM | NATIONAL CITY – The male suspect (Caleb) went to his ex-wife’s house in the Tierrasanta Military Housing Complex and was sitting outside of her house. When the woman’s current boyfriend arrive at approx 9:45 PM with his two children and left them at the house, the suspect walked up and shoved the 11-year-old from the other man to the ground. The suspect then forced entry into the home and took his 4 children (ages 3,6, 7, & 9). He left the area and the Police were called. The suspect has zero visitation rights with the children. The SDPD was able to track the suspect and the kids to an address in National City. At approx 3:45 am, officers made contact with the suspect and one of the children, and the male refused to come out of the apartment. Officers kept speaking with the male for several hours and eventually, some of his friends arrived and spoke with him over the phone. At approx 6:20 am, the male surrendered peacefully. It was reported that in 2015, the suspect poured lighter fluid on the wife and threatened to light her on fire and he has a long history of domestic violence. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
onscene.tv
CVPD SWAT Investigates After Raiding Home of Double Homicide Suspect | Otay Mesa
10.13.2022 | 4:30 AM | CHULA VISTA – CVPD Homicide Detectives along with the CVPD SWAT conducted a Warrant Search on a house in the city of San Diego involving the double homicide from their city of August 30, 2022. 3 males were detained and at least one of the males is considered to be a “Person of Interest”. The Police are confiscating several vehicles. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Man fatally shot in the College Area of San Diego
A man died Sunday at a hospital after being shot in the chest in the College Area, San Diego police said.
onscene.tv
Motorcycle Pursuit Ends in Arrest | San Diego
10.14.2022 | 9:00 PM | SAN DIEGO – There has been a growing trend of motorcyclists riding in large groups on city streets on dirt bikes and ATVs illegally. Tonight, officers spotted approx 15 motorcyclists in the Shell Town area riding on the city street with their lights out and many of the motorcycles did not have license plates.
Man wanted in suspected Point Loma carjacking
A man suspected of using a Taser and carjacking a victim Tuesday in the Point Loma area is wanted by authorities.
sandiegocountynews.com
Sheriff’s Dept. investigates deadly house fire that killed woman, pets
Vista, CA–The Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly house fire that killed a woman, and her two animals in Vista Friday morning, authorities said. The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. at a mobile home park located in the 700 block of Sycamore Avenue, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a release.
NBC San Diego
4 Children Located, Father Surrenders After Suspected Kidnapping From Murphy Canyon Home
A father along with his four young children, who he was accused of taking without permission, have been located after an overnight search, San Diego police said. The search started at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday after the father who does not have custodial rights took his children -- ages 3, 6, 7, and 9 -- from military housing in a Murphy Canyon neighborhood off Santo and Tierrasanta roads, San Diego police said.
kusi.com
Two-story bank fire extends to roof, flames subdued by firefighters
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A rubbish fire outside a two-story bank on El Cajon Boulevard that extended to the roof was knocked down today by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at 3531 El Cajon Blvd. and firefighters arrived at 7:44 a.m., officials said. The main body of the fire was knocked down at 7:50 a.m.
northcountydailystar.com
Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Investigating Deadly Fire.
The Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit is investigating a deadly fire in Vista. It happened on Friday, October 14 just before 10:00 a.m. at a mobile home park located in the 700 block of Sycamore Avenue. A member of the Sheriff’s Senior Volunteer Patrol first reported the fire after seeing smoke...
NBC San Diego
Man Gets 5 Years for Driving Into Crowd in Carlsbad — Twice
A 20-year-old Washington state man who plowed a vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians at a Carlsbad strip mall earlier this year was sentenced Thursday to five years in state prison. John Martinez-Gutierrez, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to an attempted murder count last month for striking multiple people with his...
sandiegocountynews.com
Woman dies from injuries after an altercation in Vista
Vista, CA–A woman involved in an altercation Wednesday night in Vista died from her injuries at a local hospital, authorities said. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call, shortly before 8 p.m., of an altercation in the 1200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue. Deputies along with the fire department paramedics arrived on the scene and located a 30 to 35-year-old woman with signs of trauma to her upper torso. The victim was transported to a local area hospital for further treatment. While at the hospital the victim’s health continued to decline and she was pronounced dead.
