ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas, CA

Comments / 0

Related
coolsandiegosights.com

Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?

The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
BONITA, CA
NBC San Diego

Showers Possible in San Diego County Mountain Areas

San Diego received a fair amount of rain Saturday night and for Sunday, San Diegans can expect a few showers over the mountains while there is potential for clearing for the afternoon, the National Weather Service said. For Sunday, as a low-pressure system moves east, rain chances will diminish but...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido’s Grand Avenue Festival

Don’t miss the Grand Avenue Festival this Sunday, October 16! With hundreds of international foods, hand-craft/retail vendors, professional live music, beer/wine garden, Art in the Garden and thousands of attendees, you won’t want to miss this free event!
ESCONDIDO, CA
Dinh Lee

Hot Chicken Sandwich Worth Trying in San Diego - Main Chick

If you are looking for a new hot chicken sandwich place that is worth trying, Main Chick is the place for you. Main Chick is a hot chicken sandwich chain that has locations in various areas including Pasadena, West LA, Koreatown, Long Beach, Woodland Hills, Northridge, Carlsbad, Clairemont, and Linda Vista. Their menu is quite simple, with a strong focus on what they do best, chicken sandwiches. Their hotness scales from mild to some of the hottest peppers in the world so you definitely get the heat if that is what you are looking for.
SAN DIEGO, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA

San Marcos is a small but charming city located in North County, less than an hour north of San Diego City. The city strikes the perfect balance between man-made attractions and natural treasures, perfect for every kind of traveler. Aptly named the Valley of Discovery, you’ll discover more than just...
SAN MARCOS, CA
times-advocate.com

Grand Avenue Festival returns Oct. 16

All the things you liked about the improvements that were part of spring’s Grand Avenue Festival are returning Sunday, October 16, in Downtown Escondido from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Event organizers with the Downtown Business Association are expecting up to 40,000 people to be walking around downtown enjoying the festivities.
ESCONDIDO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Completes Digital Equity Study

Through American Rescue Plan Act funding, the City of Oceanside recently developed a Digital Equity Plan aimed at understanding and addressing the digital divide in our community. The pandemic greatly illuminated just how essential access to the internet is for school, work, medical care, and more. To build a deeper understanding, the City conducted a data analysis and engaged community members to gain insights into the unique challenges, barriers, and opportunities related to digital equity.
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

Two-story bank fire extends to roof, flames subdued by firefighters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A rubbish fire outside a two-story bank on El Cajon Boulevard that extended to the roof was knocked down today by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at 3531 El Cajon Blvd. and firefighters arrived at 7:44 a.m., officials said. The main body of the fire was knocked down at 7:50 a.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Fire crews contain vegetation fire in Oceanside

Oceanside, CA–Fire crews contained a vegetation fire that broke out early Sunday morning behind a shopping center in Oceanside, fire officials said. The Oceanside Fire Department received 911 calls around 4:20 a.m. of thick smoke rising behind the Albertson’s store on Marron Road. Multiple fire crews were able...
OCEANSIDE, CA
tennisuptodate.com

VIDEO: Swiatek shoots down marraige proposal at San Diego Open with superb response - "Not going to repeat what Steffi Graf said"

Iga Swiatek was giving a speech during the San Diego Open trophy ceremony when she received a marriage proposal. Marriage proposals are quite common nowadays but not really on tennis courts. The latest one came in San Diego when Swiatek was propositioned by a fan in the stands. She was caught off guard by it but played along giving a brilliant response:
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy