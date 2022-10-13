Read full article on original website
coolsandiegosights.com
Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?
The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
NBC San Diego
Showers Possible in San Diego County Mountain Areas
San Diego received a fair amount of rain Saturday night and for Sunday, San Diegans can expect a few showers over the mountains while there is potential for clearing for the afternoon, the National Weather Service said. For Sunday, as a low-pressure system moves east, rain chances will diminish but...
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido’s Grand Avenue Festival
Don’t miss the Grand Avenue Festival this Sunday, October 16! With hundreds of international foods, hand-craft/retail vendors, professional live music, beer/wine garden, Art in the Garden and thousands of attendees, you won’t want to miss this free event!
Buonasera Cucina Planning La Mesa Debut
New Restaurant from Alberto Morreale to Move Into Former Tiramisu Trattoria Space
Hot Chicken Sandwich Worth Trying in San Diego - Main Chick
If you are looking for a new hot chicken sandwich place that is worth trying, Main Chick is the place for you. Main Chick is a hot chicken sandwich chain that has locations in various areas including Pasadena, West LA, Koreatown, Long Beach, Woodland Hills, Northridge, Carlsbad, Clairemont, and Linda Vista. Their menu is quite simple, with a strong focus on what they do best, chicken sandwiches. Their hotness scales from mild to some of the hottest peppers in the world so you definitely get the heat if that is what you are looking for.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA
San Marcos is a small but charming city located in North County, less than an hour north of San Diego City. The city strikes the perfect balance between man-made attractions and natural treasures, perfect for every kind of traveler. Aptly named the Valley of Discovery, you’ll discover more than just...
El Cajon shopping center host culinary competition for spot at Parkway Plaza
An East County shopping center hosted a culinary competition called “Taste For The Space." Local food trucks, restaurateurs and chefs are competing for a spot at the shopping center. The prize also includes more cash opportunities.
times-advocate.com
Grand Avenue Festival returns Oct. 16
All the things you liked about the improvements that were part of spring’s Grand Avenue Festival are returning Sunday, October 16, in Downtown Escondido from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Event organizers with the Downtown Business Association are expecting up to 40,000 people to be walking around downtown enjoying the festivities.
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Completes Digital Equity Study
Through American Rescue Plan Act funding, the City of Oceanside recently developed a Digital Equity Plan aimed at understanding and addressing the digital divide in our community. The pandemic greatly illuminated just how essential access to the internet is for school, work, medical care, and more. To build a deeper understanding, the City conducted a data analysis and engaged community members to gain insights into the unique challenges, barriers, and opportunities related to digital equity.
San Diego Moms: Three SoCal Mom Influencers You Need to Follow
If you login to Instagram, you’re likely overwhelmed with the different mom influencers out there. It can be difficult to determine which influencer to follow for recommendations. I’ve scoped social and found three that are worth your follow. Mary Williams @mrs_williamzz. Southern California mom Mary Williams didn’t plan...
kusi.com
Two-story bank fire extends to roof, flames subdued by firefighters
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A rubbish fire outside a two-story bank on El Cajon Boulevard that extended to the roof was knocked down today by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at 3531 El Cajon Blvd. and firefighters arrived at 7:44 a.m., officials said. The main body of the fire was knocked down at 7:50 a.m.
Water main break creates sinkhole, mud flow
A water main break was reported shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday under the 1000 block of Morena Boulevard, according to San Diego officials.
Artists create ‘San Diegoose’ mural in Chula Vista
The goose that took the field at Dodgers Stadium during Game 2 between the Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers is now making its presence known in the San Diego area.
sandiegocountynews.com
Fire crews contain vegetation fire in Oceanside
Oceanside, CA–Fire crews contained a vegetation fire that broke out early Sunday morning behind a shopping center in Oceanside, fire officials said. The Oceanside Fire Department received 911 calls around 4:20 a.m. of thick smoke rising behind the Albertson’s store on Marron Road. Multiple fire crews were able...
NBC San Diego
‘San Diego-oose!': Unexpected Padres Wingman Gets Mural in Chula Vista
The goose who stole the show at Game 2 at Dodgers Stadium got its own mural Friday in Chula Vista. Padres fan and muralist Paul Jimenez painted the mural near his Manny Machado mural on Third Avenue. "We've been joking about it online and I've been joking every time something...
State Funds $150M in San Diego, Imperial County Highway, Bridge Projects
The state has allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to improve transportation infrastructure throughout California, including more than $150 million for San Diego and Imperial counties. The allocation, by the California Transportation Commission, includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021...
Rain, Thunderstorms Expected Over San Diego County
Rain and thunderstorms were expected to develop Saturday over San Diego County for most of the region, with the peak of the precipitation falling late Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening, the National Weather Service said. A flood watch was in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday to late Saturday for San...
No Jackpot in SuperLotto Plus But Winning Ticket Sold in North County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $34 million. There were four tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, the California Lottery announced, including one at an Escondido 7-Eleven, 1860 W. El Norte Parkway.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Swiatek shoots down marraige proposal at San Diego Open with superb response - "Not going to repeat what Steffi Graf said"
Iga Swiatek was giving a speech during the San Diego Open trophy ceremony when she received a marriage proposal. Marriage proposals are quite common nowadays but not really on tennis courts. The latest one came in San Diego when Swiatek was propositioned by a fan in the stands. She was caught off guard by it but played along giving a brilliant response:
Pacific Surfliner train travel halted in southern California. When will service be restored?
Amtrak crews are making emergency repairs to stabilize the hillside next to railroad tracks in San Clemente.
