Kat Kountry 105

Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Governor kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season, announces 2023 opener host

WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning. At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern...
WORTHINGTON, MN
106.9 KROC

Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KDHL AM 920

This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale

Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Why the Queen of Norway is Visiting Southern Minnesota This Week

It's not every day that we can say royalty is coming to Minnesota, but the Queen of Norway is not only visiting our state but our neck of the woods in southern Minnesota!. Queen Sonja of Norway is currently in Minnesota. She's visiting multiple places during her stay. Today, Thursday, October 13th, she's meeting with Governor Walz. According to WCCO the Minnesota National Guard and the Norweigan Home Guard have been in collaboration for 50 years!
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

The Queen Of Norway Is In Minnesota, Here Is Where She Is Visiting

Minnesota is playing host to royalty right now as the Queen of Norway is in the state making a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway will start her visit to Minnesota today, October 13th, and will be hanging around making lots of stops before leaving on Sunday, October 16th. According to a release from the Royal House of Norway, the visit is to "mark Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US."
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Owatonna Celebrates New Downtown Streetscape!

Well, Thursday night was a very big night in Owatonna. There was the Huskies who had a Football game (unfortunately they lost), it was Open Mic Night, and Then there was the Downtown Streetscape Ribbon cutting!. Photo of the band performing for the Downtown Streetscape. it is the band fourplay...
OWATONNA, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Volleyball Rankings Week Seven

There are a couple head scratchers in this week's Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association high school rankings. For example Lakeville South defeated Lakeville North and North is still rated #2 and South #6 in the largest schools class. Minneota knocked off top ranked Russell-Tyler-Ruthton to take over the top spot in...
MINNESOTA STATE
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Thursday, Oct. 6, two catalytic converters were stolen off of a vehicle parked on the 100 block of 4th Street South. An individual was arrested in connection to the theft. Property damage. Graffiti was spray painted...
CANNON FALLS, MN
KDHL AM 920

2022 IRIS Turkey Trot Thanksgiving Morning in Faribault

The 2022 IRIS (Infants Remembered In Silence) Turkey Trot is back for 2022 with a 5K, 10K, and 5K walk, as well as virtual participation opportunities on Thanksgiving Morning, November 24th at the Faribault Middle School. Register now! T-shirts provided to ALL participants who register by November 7th. Registration Fees.
FARIBAULT, MN
KDHL AM 920

Rochester Teen Extricated from Vehicle After Fiery Rollover Crash

Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders had to extricate a Rochester teenager from her vehicle after it was involved in a fiery rollover crash early Sunday morning. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller said a call came into dispatch concerning a vehicle fire in Oronoco Township with an unconscious occupant around midnight Sunday. A state trooper was first to arrive and they reported extinguishing a small fuel fire.
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Snowflakes Are in the Southern Minnesota Forecast

It was only matter of time, but snowflakes are in the southern Minnesota forecast for the first time this fall. No, you won't have to dig out your car, or even shovel, but the National Weather Service is calling for a slight chance of rain mixing with snow tomorrow during the day, with a high of 44.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

GET PLOWED! Enter to Win a Season of Snow Removal at Your House

Brace yourself, WINTER is coming. The time has come to prepare for another MinneSNOWta winter. The cold, the snow, the snow, and the snow. The good news is we’ve teamed up with R.A.W. Construction in Faribault to make sure you don’t have to touch a shovel or snowblower this winter with a chance to win a full season’s worth of snow removal at your house!
FARIBAULT, MN
KDHL AM 920

Albert Lea Bookkeeper Admits to Stealing Over $200,000 from Rent Payments

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Albert Lea woman has admitted to stealing over $200,000 in tenant rent payments. A news release from the U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar says 44-year-old Marcie Thumann used her position as a bookkeeper for the Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) to embezzle $213,217. Lugar says she would pocket cash rent payments and alter money orders and checks between January 2010 and July 2018.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Protests against Peace Church hosting drag bingo

(ABC 6 News) – What was meant to be a family friendly event, turned into a heated protest. Dozens of people gathered to protest the Peace Church in Rochester to voice their frustration about a drag event going on in a church. For over four hours, protestors stood outside...
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

