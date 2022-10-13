Read full article on original website
Related
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Back in Person with 3 SE Minnesota Stops
You read that right, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back in person this year for the first time since COVID! I know it's mid-October, but this is too exciting not to share. Plus, they have three stops in southeast Minnesota. I can't believe that it's been two years since...
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
boreal.org
Governor kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season, announces 2023 opener host
WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning. At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern...
Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale
Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
KIMT
Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota hemp farmers hit brakes as the state's industry opens up
DRESBACH, MINN. - Pam Hartwell calls it her "little bonfire." Earlier this year, half her inaugural hemp crop growing near a goat pasture "went hot" - that is, tested over the state's legal limit of THC. The Winona County farmer had to raze 20 plants. "As soon as I watched...
Why the Queen of Norway is Visiting Southern Minnesota This Week
It's not every day that we can say royalty is coming to Minnesota, but the Queen of Norway is not only visiting our state but our neck of the woods in southern Minnesota!. Queen Sonja of Norway is currently in Minnesota. She's visiting multiple places during her stay. Today, Thursday, October 13th, she's meeting with Governor Walz. According to WCCO the Minnesota National Guard and the Norweigan Home Guard have been in collaboration for 50 years!
The Queen Of Norway Is In Minnesota, Here Is Where She Is Visiting
Minnesota is playing host to royalty right now as the Queen of Norway is in the state making a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway will start her visit to Minnesota today, October 13th, and will be hanging around making lots of stops before leaving on Sunday, October 16th. According to a release from the Royal House of Norway, the visit is to "mark Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US."
Owatonna Celebrates New Downtown Streetscape!
Well, Thursday night was a very big night in Owatonna. There was the Huskies who had a Football game (unfortunately they lost), it was Open Mic Night, and Then there was the Downtown Streetscape Ribbon cutting!. Photo of the band performing for the Downtown Streetscape. it is the band fourplay...
Minnesota Volleyball Rankings Week Seven
There are a couple head scratchers in this week's Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association high school rankings. For example Lakeville South defeated Lakeville North and North is still rated #2 and South #6 in the largest schools class. Minneota knocked off top ranked Russell-Tyler-Ruthton to take over the top spot in...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Thursday, Oct. 6, two catalytic converters were stolen off of a vehicle parked on the 100 block of 4th Street South. An individual was arrested in connection to the theft. Property damage. Graffiti was spray painted...
2022 IRIS Turkey Trot Thanksgiving Morning in Faribault
The 2022 IRIS (Infants Remembered In Silence) Turkey Trot is back for 2022 with a 5K, 10K, and 5K walk, as well as virtual participation opportunities on Thanksgiving Morning, November 24th at the Faribault Middle School. Register now! T-shirts provided to ALL participants who register by November 7th. Registration Fees.
Run From a ‘Crazed Killer’ at Minnesota’s Top Halloween Attraction
One of the State's Best Haunted Houses Opens This Weekend in Southeast Minnesota. As the five-time winner of Minnesota Haunted House's Top Overall Attractions, the bar is always set high for the Monster Bash Haunted House in Harmony, and it always over-delivers. Monster Bash Haunted House has a new theme...
Rochester Teen Extricated from Vehicle After Fiery Rollover Crash
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders had to extricate a Rochester teenager from her vehicle after it was involved in a fiery rollover crash early Sunday morning. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller said a call came into dispatch concerning a vehicle fire in Oronoco Township with an unconscious occupant around midnight Sunday. A state trooper was first to arrive and they reported extinguishing a small fuel fire.
Snowflakes Are in the Southern Minnesota Forecast
It was only matter of time, but snowflakes are in the southern Minnesota forecast for the first time this fall. No, you won't have to dig out your car, or even shovel, but the National Weather Service is calling for a slight chance of rain mixing with snow tomorrow during the day, with a high of 44.
GET PLOWED! Enter to Win a Season of Snow Removal at Your House
Brace yourself, WINTER is coming. The time has come to prepare for another MinneSNOWta winter. The cold, the snow, the snow, and the snow. The good news is we’ve teamed up with R.A.W. Construction in Faribault to make sure you don’t have to touch a shovel or snowblower this winter with a chance to win a full season’s worth of snow removal at your house!
Albert Lea Bookkeeper Admits to Stealing Over $200,000 from Rent Payments
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Albert Lea woman has admitted to stealing over $200,000 in tenant rent payments. A news release from the U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar says 44-year-old Marcie Thumann used her position as a bookkeeper for the Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) to embezzle $213,217. Lugar says she would pocket cash rent payments and alter money orders and checks between January 2010 and July 2018.
KAAL-TV
Protests against Peace Church hosting drag bingo
(ABC 6 News) – What was meant to be a family friendly event, turned into a heated protest. Dozens of people gathered to protest the Peace Church in Rochester to voice their frustration about a drag event going on in a church. For over four hours, protestors stood outside...
27-year-old driver killed in collision with semi in southwestern Minnesota
A driver was killed in Pipestone County Thursday morning after being in a collision with a semi truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Camry was being driven on Highway 30 in Burke Township just before 7 a.m., when it crossed the center line and crashed into the semi near 150th Avenue.
KDHL AM 920
Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0