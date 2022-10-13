ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 1

Related
WRAL News

Student brings BB gun to Brogden Middle School in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — A BB gun was confiscated from a student last week at Brogden Middle School. Principal Anthony White sent a message to families, saying the student brought the gun to school and showed it to other students. "Although the BB gun was not loaded, bringing a BB...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility

DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Several NC colleges and universities waive application fees this week

Monday marks the start of College Application Week, where several North Carolina colleges and universities waive their application fees. Application fees can cost more than $100, and can be costly for students who apply to multiple institutions. Many North Carolina colleges and universities support the Countdown to College campaign through Friday.
COLLEGES
WRAL News

NC clinics want nurses to offer medication-induced abortions

RALEIGH, N.C. — With both abortions in North Carolina and the number of out-of-state clinic patients soaring after Roe v. Wade was struck down, judges should permit more trained health professionals to prescribe pills for medication-induced abortions, plaintiffs in a lawsuit wrote on Monday. Abortion providers, medical workers and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WRAL News

Suspects in custody after Ole Miss student, 20, from Raleigh injured in hit-and-run

OXFORD, MISS. — Two men are in custody Monday after an Ole Miss student from Raleigh was found badly injured in a parking lot in Mississippi. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries.
OXFORD, MS
WRAL News

NC Courage part ways with Jaelene Daniels

Cary, N.C. — The North Carolina Courage announced Monday the team has declined a team option on defender Jaelene Daniels for the 2023 season, making her an unrestricted free agent. The signing of Daniels last season drew criticism from fans after she declined to play for the U.S. national...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Town of Smithfield fires Ronald Johnson, former police officer and school board member

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — Ronald Johnson, a former police officer and embattled member of the Johnston County School Board, was terminated Friday from the town of Smithfield. The Johnston County School Board voted earlier this month 6-1 to censure Johnson, who was accused of secretly recording board members on 10 different occasions. That same month, a school district employee also came forward, accusing Johnson of sending inappropriate texts about her in 2019.
SMITHFIELD, NC
WRAL News

WRAL Power Rankings: NC State slides, NCCU vaults up in week 8

Raleigh, N.C. — Big movement in our WRAL College Football Power Rankings this week. NC Central vaulted up four spots according to our voters after their big win last week. NC State slid once again after their second-straight loss, but they didn't fall too far. Plus, we have another tie this week. Check out our rankings below!
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Historic Durham neighborhood opens its doors for tours of renovated homes

DURHAM, N.C. — Those looking for a way to spend a sunny Sunday can tour some historic homes in a leisurely stroll through one of Durham's oldest neighborhoods. The Trinity Park Home Tour features some nine of the neighborhood's most celebrated homes in a tradition started in 1975. The tour is typically held every two years and was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

NCHSAA releases girls dual team tennis playoff brackets

Chapel Hill, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association released the girls dual team tennis state playoff brackets on Monday morning. First round matches are scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 19. Winners will advance to the second round on Oct. 25. There are five total rounds in the dual team playoffs.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

20-year-old Roxboro woman shot inside home

ROXBORO, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday while inside her Roxboro home. The Person County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home on Thaxton Road around 11:30 p.m. Nitara Ragland, 20, was transported to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators found several bullet holes outside the home.
ROXBORO, NC
WRAL News

Dog poisoned by meth during walk, Calif. owner says

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — What started out as a simple walk for a California man and his dog ended at the emergency vet. Loki, a 10-year-old-husky, was poisoned by drugs during the walk. His owner, David Espinal, said Loki tore up and down the street for 10 to 15 minutes. The dog was acting so erratically that Espinal took him to the vet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy