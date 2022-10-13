Read full article on original website
Related
Student brings BB gun to Brogden Middle School in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A BB gun was confiscated from a student last week at Brogden Middle School. Principal Anthony White sent a message to families, saying the student brought the gun to school and showed it to other students. "Although the BB gun was not loaded, bringing a BB...
Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility
DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
Several NC colleges and universities waive application fees this week
Monday marks the start of College Application Week, where several North Carolina colleges and universities waive their application fees. Application fees can cost more than $100, and can be costly for students who apply to multiple institutions. Many North Carolina colleges and universities support the Countdown to College campaign through Friday.
NC clinics want nurses to offer medication-induced abortions
RALEIGH, N.C. — With both abortions in North Carolina and the number of out-of-state clinic patients soaring after Roe v. Wade was struck down, judges should permit more trained health professionals to prescribe pills for medication-induced abortions, plaintiffs in a lawsuit wrote on Monday. Abortion providers, medical workers and...
Durham homeowner left with dilemma after tree falls through 100-year-old house
DURHAM, N.C. — When Hurricane Ian made its way through the Triangle, it took down part of a large oak tree in the Trinity Park neighborhood. Half of the tree went through the roof of a 100-year-old home there, and now the homeowner is trying to figure out whether to restore or rebuild.
Neighbors afraid, looking for change after shooting rocks Hedingham community
RALEIGH, N.C. — A community is coping after learning the shooter who took five lives there is a teenager. “My first thought when I found out he went to my son's school is that it could’ve taken place at the school," said neighbor Rahnisha Finnell. "So that was very traumatizing.”
A year later, father of fallen Knightdale officer feels son will leave lasting legacy
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — It's hard to believe it's been a year since rookie Knightdale Police Officer Ryan Hayworth was struck and killed while responding to an accident on the side of I-540 by a suspected drunk driver. While Hayworth's family is still grieving, they believe they have seen Ryan's...
Suspects in custody after Ole Miss student, 20, from Raleigh injured in hit-and-run
OXFORD, MISS. — Two men are in custody Monday after an Ole Miss student from Raleigh was found badly injured in a parking lot in Mississippi. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries.
NC Courage part ways with Jaelene Daniels
Cary, N.C. — The North Carolina Courage announced Monday the team has declined a team option on defender Jaelene Daniels for the 2023 season, making her an unrestricted free agent. The signing of Daniels last season drew criticism from fans after she declined to play for the U.S. national...
Town of Smithfield fires Ronald Johnson, former police officer and school board member
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — Ronald Johnson, a former police officer and embattled member of the Johnston County School Board, was terminated Friday from the town of Smithfield. The Johnston County School Board voted earlier this month 6-1 to censure Johnson, who was accused of secretly recording board members on 10 different occasions. That same month, a school district employee also came forward, accusing Johnson of sending inappropriate texts about her in 2019.
'She was not with us anymore': Husband of Raleigh shooting victim mourns loss of wife
RALEIGH, N.C. — Family, friends, neighbors and the community continue to mourn the five people who lost their lives and two people injured during the Oct. 13 shooting in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. Tracey Howard is the husband of the late Nicole Connors, who was among the five people...
North Carolina offering more incentives to Apple than every other state combined, records show
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK — More than 18 months after the news broke that Apple planned to come to North Carolina, no progress - as far we can tell - has been made at the site where the corporation plans to build its billion dollar campus. The company’s expansion and...
WRAL Power Rankings: NC State slides, NCCU vaults up in week 8
Raleigh, N.C. — Big movement in our WRAL College Football Power Rankings this week. NC Central vaulted up four spots according to our voters after their big win last week. NC State slid once again after their second-straight loss, but they didn't fall too far. Plus, we have another tie this week. Check out our rankings below!
Greta Van Fleet postpones Raleigh show after singer ruptures eardrum
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rock band Greta Van Fleet has postponed its Raleigh concert this week after lead singer Josh Kiszka ruptured his eardrum. Kiszka made the announcement Monday afternoon on social media, noting that his eardrum was ruptured during a show in Bangor, Maine. "Upon further evaluation, I have...
Historic Durham neighborhood opens its doors for tours of renovated homes
DURHAM, N.C. — Those looking for a way to spend a sunny Sunday can tour some historic homes in a leisurely stroll through one of Durham's oldest neighborhoods. The Trinity Park Home Tour features some nine of the neighborhood's most celebrated homes in a tradition started in 1975. The tour is typically held every two years and was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
NCHSAA releases girls dual team tennis playoff brackets
Chapel Hill, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association released the girls dual team tennis state playoff brackets on Monday morning. First round matches are scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 19. Winners will advance to the second round on Oct. 25. There are five total rounds in the dual team playoffs.
'My worst fear since I took office': Raleigh mayor recounts emotional night of Hedingham shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Thursday night, first responders rushed to save victims of the mass shooting, officers scrambled to capture the suspected shooter, and Raleigh’s Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin, along with other leaders, followed every turn. “That has been my worst fear since I took office,” said Baldwin. Thursday...
20-year-old Roxboro woman shot inside home
ROXBORO, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday while inside her Roxboro home. The Person County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home on Thaxton Road around 11:30 p.m. Nitara Ragland, 20, was transported to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators found several bullet holes outside the home.
Men taken to hospital after shooting at north Raleigh apartment
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two men were injured Monday in a shooting at a north Raleigh apartment. Before 4:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 6200 block of Shanda Drive. Both men were taken to the hospital. One was seriously injured, and the other had non-life-threatening...
Dog poisoned by meth during walk, Calif. owner says
SAN JOSE, CALIF. — What started out as a simple walk for a California man and his dog ended at the emergency vet. Loki, a 10-year-old-husky, was poisoned by drugs during the walk. His owner, David Espinal, said Loki tore up and down the street for 10 to 15 minutes. The dog was acting so erratically that Espinal took him to the vet.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 1