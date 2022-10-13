Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Commentary: Empowering Accountability to Improve, Sustain and Save Lives Requires Focused Humanitarian Action With a Longer View
As county and city leaders work in concert, engaging cooperatively with community stakeholders, state and federal officials, other municipalities and leaders already addressing homelessness issues, it is critical that we focus on what we are striving to accomplish and, fundamentally, why it is imperative we succeed. As multiple jurisdictions across...
Chronicle
Lewis County Sheriff Candidates Talk Jail, Reforms, JNET and More at Chamber of Commerce Debate
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce hosted a debate between candidate Tracy Murphy and incumbent Rob Snaza for the office of Lewis County sheriff on the second floor of O’Blarney’s in downtown Centralia on Thursday. Candidates were each given two minutes for an opening statement, then two minutes to...
Longview plans to build 50 cabins and open emergency shelter for homeless people ahead of winter
LONGVIEW, Wash — Like many other west coast cities, the city of Longview has been working to find a solution to their homeless crisis for years. The city allowed homeless people to camp on a piece of land as an emergency response to the crisis, but they had to leave by March 2020. The pandemic pushed that back and now nearly three years later more than 100 people have been living in a camp on Alabama Street.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Kevin Emerson Has the Qualities Needed for PUD Commissioner
I'm asking my fellow residents of Lewis County to vote for my longtime friend and neighbor Kevin Emerson for District 3 Lewis County Public Utility District commissioner. Kevin Emerson is a local business owner and operator and family man who understands the struggles that families who live in Lewis County are currently experiencing. Since I have known Kevin, he has always had a keen interest in supporting the community he and his family live in. A great example is that Kevin Emerson served on the Lewis County Water/Sewer District #2, and as a board member of the Onalaska Fire Department. In both positions, Kevin Emerson distinguished himself. Now, Kevin would like to take his past experience and apply it to the Lewis County PUD as commissioner of District 3.
Chronicle
Julie McDonald Commentary: Park Plaque Shows Wobbly Side of Centralia Tragedy; At-Large Council Talk Evokes Memories
For nearly a century, the Sentinel statue in Centralia’s Washington Park has shared one version of what happened on the streets of Centralia Nov. 11, 1919, when gunfire killed four American Legionnaires during what it describes as a “peaceful parade” to commemorate the end to World War I.
Chronicle
Washington State Patrol Alerts Public About Missing, Possibly Endangered Thurston County Woman
The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's help to locate a missing and possibly endangered Lacey woman. The State Patrol announced the alert about 5 p.m. Sunday after Lacey Police were dispatched earlier in the day to a domestic violence situation in the 3800 block of Rossberg Street Southeast, which is in the area of 37th and College Street in Lacey.
Chronicle
Chamber Hosts Lewis County Commissioner Candidates Debate
Editor's Note: A story focusing on a debate at the same event between Lewis County sheriff candidates Rob Snaza and Tracy Murphy will be published in the Tuesday edition of The Chronicle. The upstairs event space at O'Blarney's on Thursday held the largest audience the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce has...
Chronicle
Centralia Police Chief Makes Appeal to Pet Owners
Centralia Police Chief Stacy Denham made an appeal to Hub City pet owners Thursday, issuing a statement asking residents to take measures to ensure their animals don’t escape. “The Centralia Police Department is currently dealing with a large number of lost and stray animals,” Denham wrote. “Due to our...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: We Are Truly Safer With Snaza, Says Patrol Sergeant
There has been an overabundance of rhetoric and unsubstantiated information recently concerning our sheriff of Lewis County. I would like to clear the air as a member of the Lewis County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). This is my opinion and not representative of the LCSO. I have been an employee of...
Chronicle
Thurston County Assessor Denies Campaign Violations Alleged by Former Employee
Thurston County's incumbent assessor has been accused of campaign violations by his former chief deputy and a conservative activist. Glen Morgan filed a complaint against Assessor Steven Drew with the Public Disclosure Commission on Oct. 4, and a case was opened the next day. The complaint includes allegations by former Chief Deputy Assessor Mike Brooks, saying that Drew pressured him to provide campaign donations while he still worked for him.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Emerson Has Character and Should Be Elected to PUD Commission
I met Kevin Emerson a few months ago regarding a personal matter which is related to the Lewis County Public Utility District. He was kind and sincere and a good listener. He is obviously very intelligent, a good communicator and a man of integrity. The biggest reason I highly recommend...
Chronicle
Lewis County Says Public Lands Commissioner Acted Illegally With Carbon Project
In a letter to the Department of Natural Resources, the Lewis County commissioners are claiming Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz violated the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) in a project to sequester forest lands as a trade for carbon credits. The work would set aside 10,000 acres of Washington...
8 Road Fire continues to grow in south Pierce County
Eatonville, WA. – Crews with multiple agencies have been battling the 8 Road Fire over the weekend. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says that 150 acres have burned as of Sunday. A spokesperson with the agency says air and ground crews have attacked the fire throughout the day, and ground crews will continue work throughout the night.
Chronicle
Evacuation Levels Change for Goat Rocks Fire Amid Red Flag Warning
The evacuation levels for the Goat Rocks Fire have changed. All areas north of Butter Creek are at level two (be set) evacuation, according to Lewis County Emergency Management. That includes Upper and Lower Timberline, Goat Rocks and River Dance neighborhoods. “This is a precautionary level change due to the...
Chronicle
Proposed Airport in Rural Thurston County Will Remain Under Consideration for Now
A rural site in Thurston County remains in the running for a new airport after a state commission altered its selection plans. The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission had planned to identify two sites for further study by Oct. 15 and select one preferred site by June 2023. In a recent...
Chronicle
Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow Returns Saturday After Two Years of Cancellations
The Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow returns on Saturday after skipping two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in its two-decade history, the event will be held in Cowlitz County, at the Cowlitz County Event Center in Longview. The pow wow was held in Toledo for 18 years before moving to the Clark County Fairgrounds in 2019.
Chronicle
Photos: Centralia, W.F. West and Rochester Swimmers Qualify for State Event at Local Swim Meet
Competing as part of the Centralia-W.F. West-Rochester combined team, Chihiro Bringman of Centralia qualified for her fifth state event Thursday against Aberdeen at Thorbeckes Pool in Centralia in the 500-meter freestyle. Bringman had already qualified for the state meet at King County Aquatics Center in the 50-meter freestyle, the 100-meter...
Chronicle
Newborn Dies Weeks After Rollover Crash in Cowlitz County
A newborn is dead weeks after sustaining injuries from a single-car crash in Longview that also took the life of the baby’s 26-year-old mother and injured two others. The single rollover crash occurred in the early morning of Sept. 19 on Industrial Way near 26th Avenue. Police say the vehicle was traveling west on state Route 432, or Industrial Way, when the SUV rolled over multiple times and crash-landed upside down on its roof near a drainage slough.
q13fox.com
Pre-trial hearing for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer begins
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will attend a virtual pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon, ahead of his trial on charges of false reporting. The trials stem from his controversial confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021. On Jan. 27, 2021, Sedrick Altheimer was delivering newspapers...
Chronicle
Sirens: Illegal Burning; Theft; Assault; Crashes; Drugs
• Two sets of tires and wheels were stolen from a backyard in the 400 block of North Iron Street in the last few days, according to a report made at 8:20 a.m. Oct 13. • Two generators were reported stolen from a residential garage in the 1300 block of Windsor Avenue at about 6 p.m. Oct. 12. The thefts occurred within the past month.
Comments / 0