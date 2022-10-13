I'm asking my fellow residents of Lewis County to vote for my longtime friend and neighbor Kevin Emerson for District 3 Lewis County Public Utility District commissioner. Kevin Emerson is a local business owner and operator and family man who understands the struggles that families who live in Lewis County are currently experiencing. Since I have known Kevin, he has always had a keen interest in supporting the community he and his family live in. A great example is that Kevin Emerson served on the Lewis County Water/Sewer District #2, and as a board member of the Onalaska Fire Department. In both positions, Kevin Emerson distinguished himself. Now, Kevin would like to take his past experience and apply it to the Lewis County PUD as commissioner of District 3.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO