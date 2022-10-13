ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Man involved in incident along Stanton Bridge in downtown El Paso ID'd

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A shooting Friday caused an international bridge in downtown El Paso to close Friday evening. El Paso police identified 32-year-old Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo as the man who was involved in Friday's incident. According to police, Billingslea and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
New Cracker Barrel location in far east El Paso looking to hire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso will have two Cracker Barrel locations by this Fall. The company announced it's hiring over 200 full and part-time employees for its location at 13381 Gateway West in far east El Paso. Hiring started Monday for positions in the restaurant and retail...
'Spectacular' Christmas light show expected at Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners Court on Monday approved to work with Fred Loya Partners to bring a "spectacular light show to Ascarate Park" this year. The contract for the Holiday Lights on the Lake was voted on Monday. The event will kickoff on November...
Abe Romero died from 'blunt head trauma,' according to autopsy

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The Medical Examiner released the autopsy for a Las Cruces high school football player that died weeks after a game he played in. Abe Romero died on September 17 while receiving treatment at an El Paso hospital. Romero who played football for Organ Mountain...
Man dies after shooting at northeast El Paso shopping center

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died and three other people were injured after a shooting at a shopping center in northeast El Paso on Sunday. The shooting happened at the 8500 block of Dyer around 2:20 a.m. The man who died was identified as 29-year-old Jewllian Maurer...
Ozark actor visits El Paso to raise awareness of Down syndrome

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso Buddy Walk hosted the 12th annual event Saturday morning. Special guest George Vourazeris from the popular Netflix show Ozark headlined the event. El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus hosted the walk which is expected to draw...
El Paso Children's Hospital hosts 6th Annual St. Baldrick's Head Shaving Event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 6th Annual St. Baldrick’s Head Shaving Event was held Saturday morning. The El Paso Children’s Hospital in Partnership with Southwest University shaved heads to raise money for the nonprofit organization. The non-government funder raises money and grants for research that helps...
Walmart begins offering over-the-counter hearing aids

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Walmart announced it will begin offering over-the-counter hearing aids online and in Walmart vision centers in Texas, including El Paso. Texas is one of seven states where these OTC hearing aids are available starting Monday, and they will soon be available at additional Walmart Vision Centers nationwide.
29th annual Socorro ISD Marchfest to be held this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 29th annual Socorro Independent School District will be held this weekend. The event will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. High school marching bands from the El Paso area will compete in the 29th annual SISD Marchfest at the Students Activities Complex. Bands...
Crash on I-10 west near Zaragoza caused delay for drivers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash on Interstate 10 west near Zaragoza caused major delay Monday morning. The crash blocked the left 2 lanes and caused backup to Don Haskins. It is unknown of any injuries. It is unknown what caused the crash. The crash happened at 8...
Shooting in Lower Valley leaves one person with critical injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to El Paso Fire Department one male was transported to Del Sol Medical Center with a gunshot wound. EPFD say the male was in his twenties. The injured male was taken with a code 3 condition which indicates severe injuries according to EPFD.
