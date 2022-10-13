Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be TemporaryTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
El Paso Faces Crisis - 1,000 Migrants a Day, Shelter Shuts Down, City Spends $6 MillionTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
cbs4local.com
Man involved in incident along Stanton Bridge in downtown El Paso ID'd
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A shooting Friday caused an international bridge in downtown El Paso to close Friday evening. El Paso police identified 32-year-old Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo as the man who was involved in Friday's incident. According to police, Billingslea and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
cbs4local.com
New Cracker Barrel location in far east El Paso looking to hire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso will have two Cracker Barrel locations by this Fall. The company announced it's hiring over 200 full and part-time employees for its location at 13381 Gateway West in far east El Paso. Hiring started Monday for positions in the restaurant and retail...
cbs4local.com
Accused Walmart thief released from hospital and booked into El Paso jail
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who allegedly charged at an El Paso police officer with a knife and injured when the officer shot at him was released from the hospital. Jonathan Aguilar Kurzenberger was accused of stealing from a Neighborhood Walmart in northeast El Paso in September.
cbs4local.com
2 men taken to El Paso hospitals after getting shot in desert area of Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were hospitalized after getting shot in the desert area of Las Cruces early Sunday morning. The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. Deputies with the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office received a call of a gunshot wound victim in the desert area of Red Hawk golf course.
cbs4local.com
3 undocumented immigrants arrested, 1 sought in connection to far east El Paso homicide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested three people and are still searching for a fourth suspect in connection to a homicide in far east El Paso. Deputies said all four suspects were in the U.S. illegally and have...
cbs4local.com
'Spectacular' Christmas light show expected at Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners Court on Monday approved to work with Fred Loya Partners to bring a "spectacular light show to Ascarate Park" this year. The contract for the Holiday Lights on the Lake was voted on Monday. The event will kickoff on November...
cbs4local.com
Abe Romero died from 'blunt head trauma,' according to autopsy
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The Medical Examiner released the autopsy for a Las Cruces high school football player that died weeks after a game he played in. Abe Romero died on September 17 while receiving treatment at an El Paso hospital. Romero who played football for Organ Mountain...
cbs4local.com
Dallas police officer killed in wrong-way crash in Dallas to be buried in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Jacob Arellano, a police officer who served the Dallas Police Department and was killed last week, will be buried in his hometown. Arellano died on October 12 on his way to work in a wrong-way crash by a suspected drunk driver. The 25-year-old was...
cbs4local.com
Man dies after shooting at northeast El Paso shopping center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died and three other people were injured after a shooting at a shopping center in northeast El Paso on Sunday. The shooting happened at the 8500 block of Dyer around 2:20 a.m. The man who died was identified as 29-year-old Jewllian Maurer...
cbs4local.com
Ozark actor visits El Paso to raise awareness of Down syndrome
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso Buddy Walk hosted the 12th annual event Saturday morning. Special guest George Vourazeris from the popular Netflix show Ozark headlined the event. El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus hosted the walk which is expected to draw...
cbs4local.com
El Paso water announces temporary water shut off for northwest neighborhoods
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso water announced that some neighborhoods in Northwest El Paso will be without water services Monday night. The scheduled temporary water outage is scheduled to begin Monday at 8 p.m. and last overnight until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. The planned water shut off...
cbs4local.com
Shooting in Northeast El Paso sends one person to hospital with critical injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are investigating a shooting that happened on the 8500 block of Dyer early Sunday morning. According to EPPD, one male was transported to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. According to police, the call came in at 2:52...
cbs4local.com
Hunt School of Nursing associate professor named 2022 Texas Nurse Practitioner of the Year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A professor at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center of El Paso from the Hunt School of nursing was named the 2022 Texas Nurse Practitioner of the Year in September. As a nurse practitioner and nursing advocate, Christy Blanco, D.N.P., R.N., WHNP-BC, FAANP,...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Children's Hospital hosts 6th Annual St. Baldrick's Head Shaving Event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 6th Annual St. Baldrick’s Head Shaving Event was held Saturday morning. The El Paso Children’s Hospital in Partnership with Southwest University shaved heads to raise money for the nonprofit organization. The non-government funder raises money and grants for research that helps...
cbs4local.com
The El Paso Fallen Officers Memorial Foundation host the 5th Annual Car Show
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park will get a new makeover thanks to car lovers. Exotic car lovers got a real treat courtesy of Southwest University Diesel Shop. The public was invented to look at rare and classic cars Saturday morning. The event included a...
cbs4local.com
Walmart begins offering over-the-counter hearing aids
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Walmart announced it will begin offering over-the-counter hearing aids online and in Walmart vision centers in Texas, including El Paso. Texas is one of seven states where these OTC hearing aids are available starting Monday, and they will soon be available at additional Walmart Vision Centers nationwide.
cbs4local.com
29th annual Socorro ISD Marchfest to be held this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 29th annual Socorro Independent School District will be held this weekend. The event will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. High school marching bands from the El Paso area will compete in the 29th annual SISD Marchfest at the Students Activities Complex. Bands...
cbs4local.com
Discounts at the Outlet Shoppes in El Paso allows shoppers to contribute to retail sales
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Retail sales stayed flat as inflation takes a bite. Rising prices for rent and food chipped away at money available for others things. Some shoppers have to budget while others say shopping at outlet shops hasn't put a strain on their pockets. "It's cheaper,...
cbs4local.com
Crash on I-10 west near Zaragoza caused delay for drivers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash on Interstate 10 west near Zaragoza caused major delay Monday morning. The crash blocked the left 2 lanes and caused backup to Don Haskins. It is unknown of any injuries. It is unknown what caused the crash. The crash happened at 8...
cbs4local.com
Shooting in Lower Valley leaves one person with critical injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to El Paso Fire Department one male was transported to Del Sol Medical Center with a gunshot wound. EPFD say the male was in his twenties. The injured male was taken with a code 3 condition which indicates severe injuries according to EPFD.
Comments / 0