GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At their October 11 meeting, the Alachua County Commission voted 4-1 to deny an application for a 70-unit residential development on the former West End Golf Course property, leaving it zoned Recreational. Commissioner Raemi Eagle-Glenn was the sole vote in favor of the development, which she said was a compromise between the developer, who originally wanted 487 residential units and a hotel, and the neighbors, who wanted the property to remain as open space.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO