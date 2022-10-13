Read full article on original website
County Commission votes against proposed West End development
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At their October 11 meeting, the Alachua County Commission voted 4-1 to deny an application for a 70-unit residential development on the former West End Golf Course property, leaving it zoned Recreational. Commissioner Raemi Eagle-Glenn was the sole vote in favor of the development, which she said was a compromise between the developer, who originally wanted 487 residential units and a hotel, and the neighbors, who wanted the property to remain as open space.
16 Alachua County schools get School Recognition Awards from Florida Department of Education
NORTH PORT, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis visited Toledo Blade Elementary on its first day back in session to announce more than $200 million in awards through the School Recognition Program. These awards will go to 1,400 schools across the state that demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence in the 2021-22 school year. To be eligible, schools must receive a school grade of “A” or improve at least one letter grade from the prior year.
Early Voting for General Election Starts Monday, October 24
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The early voting period for the 2022 General Election will begin on Monday, October 24 at 9 a.m. From October 24 to November 5, registered Alachua County voters will be able to vote early at any of the county’s seven early voting locations between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Honoring the Departed Ceremony to be held on October 19
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Community Support Services, in collaboration with faith-based community organizations, invites the community to attend “Honoring the Departed” on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery (401 S.E. 21st Avenue, Gainesville). “Honoring the Departed” is a ceremony to memorialize indigent individuals that were unclaimed, abandoned, or unknown. The ceremony is free and open to the public.
Branford man arrested for stealing 26 Lego sets from Walmart
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Richard Fredrick Torrey, III, 35, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with grand theft after allegedly stealing 26 Lego sets with a value of $1,001.68 from the Walmart in Butler Plaza. Torrey reportedly went to the store at about 4:00 p.m. yesterday with reusable shopping bags,...
Starke man arrested for spitting on store clerk after trying to use counterfeit bill
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Javaris Eugene Kates, 32, of Starke, was arrested yesterday afternoon for battery on a person over 65 after allegedly spitting on a store clerk who questioned the $10 bill he gave her. At about 3:20 yesterday afternoon, Kates allegedly entered the store (location undisclosed) and tried...
Woman arrested for battery on an officer following bar fight
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ayranique Tainesha Thomas, 25, was arrested last night and charged with battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, and disorderly intoxication following a fight at a bar on her birthday. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer responded to a midtown bar just after midnight last night...
Man arrested for stealing 77 items from Walmart
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Travis James Brendle, 40, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly filling a shopping cart with 77 items at Walmart and walking out without paying. Brendle entered the Butler Plaza Walmart around 1:00 p.m. yesterday and placed 77 items, including a flat-screen TV, clothes, baby products, bath...
Gainesville man arrested after allegedly stealing girlfriend’s car and Xbox
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ellis Louis Houston, 34, was arrested last night and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and petit theft after allegedly taking his girlfriend’s car without permission and saying she would never get her car back. The victim reportedly told an Alachua County Sheriff’s...
Man wanted in rape case arrested for trespassing on UF campus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Abraham Omar McCray III, 37, was arrested late last night for drug possession and trespassing on the University of Florida campus. He was also wanted in a 2021 rape case and for violation of probation in another case. A University of Florida Police Department officer stopped...
31-year-old Alachua man killed in motorcycle accident in Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. – At 9:24 a.m. this morning, Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a motorcycle crash on U.S Hwy 441 in Micanopy. According to the report, the motorcycle was traveling south on U.S. 441 when it left the roadway and hit a sign. The driver, a 31-year-old Alachua man, was transported to UF Health Shands, where he was pronounced deceased. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
