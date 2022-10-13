ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

8 Road Fire continues to grow in south Pierce County

Eatonville, WA. – Crews with multiple agencies have been battling the 8 Road Fire over the weekend. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says that 150 acres have burned as of Sunday. A spokesperson with the agency says air and ground crews have attacked the fire throughout the day, and ground crews will continue work throughout the night.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Evacuation Levels Change for Goat Rocks Fire Amid Red Flag Warning

The evacuation levels for the Goat Rocks Fire have changed. All areas north of Butter Creek are at level two (be set) evacuation, according to Lewis County Emergency Management. That includes Upper and Lower Timberline, Goat Rocks and River Dance neighborhoods. “This is a precautionary level change due to the...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Two Motorcyclists Crash on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway Sunday

EAST OF TOUTLE — Two motorcyclists speeding on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway crashed Sunday afternoon near Coldwater Lake and were transported to the hospital. Washington State Patrol reports Tyler J. Gonzales, 33, of Silver Lake and Justin E. Renteria, 36, of Longview were each driving a Honda CBR1000RR eastbound at a high of speed around 1:30 p.m. near the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument ,when they couldn't make a turn and collided into a gate and guardrail.
LONGVIEW, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA

A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Record heat, wildfire smoke and fire danger

Buckle up for rounds of wildfire smoke this weekend. Even though it will be warm, the haze could be uncomfortable and even dangerous for some people. Highs will skyrocket well above-average. Temps could easily break new records in places like Sea-Tac Airport, Olympia and Bellingham. An Air Quality Alert is...
OLYMPIA, WA
KGW

Longview plans to build 50 cabins and open emergency shelter for homeless people ahead of winter

LONGVIEW, Wash — Like many other west coast cities, the city of Longview has been working to find a solution to their homeless crisis for years. The city allowed homeless people to camp on a piece of land as an emergency response to the crisis, but they had to leave by March 2020. The pandemic pushed that back and now nearly three years later more than 100 people have been living in a camp on Alabama Street.
LONGVIEW, WA
Chronicle

Washington State Patrol Alerts Public About Missing, Possibly Endangered Thurston County Woman

The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's help to locate a missing and possibly endangered Lacey woman. The State Patrol announced the alert about 5 p.m. Sunday after Lacey Police were dispatched earlier in the day to a domestic violence situation in the 3800 block of Rossberg Street Southeast, which is in the area of 37th and College Street in Lacey.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Kevin Emerson Has the Qualities Needed for PUD Commissioner

I'm asking my fellow residents of Lewis County to vote for my longtime friend and neighbor Kevin Emerson for District 3 Lewis County Public Utility District commissioner. Kevin Emerson is a local business owner and operator and family man who understands the struggles that families who live in Lewis County are currently experiencing. Since I have known Kevin, he has always had a keen interest in supporting the community he and his family live in. A great example is that Kevin Emerson served on the Lewis County Water/Sewer District #2, and as a board member of the Onalaska Fire Department. In both positions, Kevin Emerson distinguished himself. Now, Kevin would like to take his past experience and apply it to the Lewis County PUD as commissioner of District 3.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Newborn Dies Weeks After Rollover Crash in Cowlitz County

A newborn is dead weeks after sustaining injuries from a single-car crash in Longview that also took the life of the baby’s 26-year-old mother and injured two others. The single rollover crash occurred in the early morning of Sept. 19 on Industrial Way near 26th Avenue. Police say the vehicle was traveling west on state Route 432, or Industrial Way, when the SUV rolled over multiple times and crash-landed upside down on its roof near a drainage slough.
LONGVIEW, WA
Chronicle

Chamber Hosts Lewis County Commissioner Candidates Debate

Editor's Note: A story focusing on a debate at the same event between Lewis County sheriff candidates Rob Snaza and Tracy Murphy will be published in the Tuesday edition of The Chronicle. The upstairs event space at O'Blarney's on Thursday held the largest audience the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce has...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

