8 Road Fire continues to grow in south Pierce County
Eatonville, WA. – Crews with multiple agencies have been battling the 8 Road Fire over the weekend. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says that 150 acres have burned as of Sunday. A spokesperson with the agency says air and ground crews have attacked the fire throughout the day, and ground crews will continue work throughout the night.
Chronicle
Red October: Goat Rocks Fire Grows as 10 Blazes Now Burn in Cascades Between Border and the Columbia River
Existing wildfires in the Cascades grew and new blazes were sparked during a weekend marked by a Red Flag Warning brought by unseasonably warm temperatures, gusty winds and very low relative humidity. According to a Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency statement, there are now 10 large fires burning in Western...
Chronicle
Evacuation Levels Change for Goat Rocks Fire Amid Red Flag Warning
The evacuation levels for the Goat Rocks Fire have changed. All areas north of Butter Creek are at level two (be set) evacuation, according to Lewis County Emergency Management. That includes Upper and Lower Timberline, Goat Rocks and River Dance neighborhoods. “This is a precautionary level change due to the...
Chronicle
Western Washington Air Quality Outlook Somewhat Improved; Fire Conditions Still Persist
Western Washington air quality remained unhealthy for sensitive groups on Sunday because of area wildfires, including a blaze in southeast Pierce County that had scorched about 40 acres of forest lands, according to area fire officials. Still, there were pockets of air quality improvements throughout the region, but dry, fire-starting...
Chronicle
Two Motorcyclists Crash on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway Sunday
EAST OF TOUTLE — Two motorcyclists speeding on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway crashed Sunday afternoon near Coldwater Lake and were transported to the hospital. Washington State Patrol reports Tyler J. Gonzales, 33, of Silver Lake and Justin E. Renteria, 36, of Longview were each driving a Honda CBR1000RR eastbound at a high of speed around 1:30 p.m. near the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument ,when they couldn't make a turn and collided into a gate and guardrail.
MyNorthwest.com
Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA
A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
q13fox.com
Record heat, wildfire smoke and fire danger
Buckle up for rounds of wildfire smoke this weekend. Even though it will be warm, the haze could be uncomfortable and even dangerous for some people. Highs will skyrocket well above-average. Temps could easily break new records in places like Sea-Tac Airport, Olympia and Bellingham. An Air Quality Alert is...
Longview plans to build 50 cabins and open emergency shelter for homeless people ahead of winter
LONGVIEW, Wash — Like many other west coast cities, the city of Longview has been working to find a solution to their homeless crisis for years. The city allowed homeless people to camp on a piece of land as an emergency response to the crisis, but they had to leave by March 2020. The pandemic pushed that back and now nearly three years later more than 100 people have been living in a camp on Alabama Street.
Chronicle
Lewis County Sheriff Candidates Talk Jail, Reforms, JNET and More at Chamber of Commerce Debate
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce hosted a debate between candidate Tracy Murphy and incumbent Rob Snaza for the office of Lewis County sheriff on the second floor of O’Blarney’s in downtown Centralia on Thursday. Candidates were each given two minutes for an opening statement, then two minutes to...
Chronicle
More Delays Are Coming to Southbound I-5 Between Thurston, Lewis Counties Next Week
Travelers using southbound Interstate 5 between Thurston and Lewis counties should expect more delays for an entire work week. It’s been less than two weeks since the area was reduced to one lane for maintenance work, and there’s plenty more to come. According to a news release from...
Chronicle
Washington State Patrol Alerts Public About Missing, Possibly Endangered Thurston County Woman
The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's help to locate a missing and possibly endangered Lacey woman. The State Patrol announced the alert about 5 p.m. Sunday after Lacey Police were dispatched earlier in the day to a domestic violence situation in the 3800 block of Rossberg Street Southeast, which is in the area of 37th and College Street in Lacey.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Kevin Emerson Has the Qualities Needed for PUD Commissioner
I'm asking my fellow residents of Lewis County to vote for my longtime friend and neighbor Kevin Emerson for District 3 Lewis County Public Utility District commissioner. Kevin Emerson is a local business owner and operator and family man who understands the struggles that families who live in Lewis County are currently experiencing. Since I have known Kevin, he has always had a keen interest in supporting the community he and his family live in. A great example is that Kevin Emerson served on the Lewis County Water/Sewer District #2, and as a board member of the Onalaska Fire Department. In both positions, Kevin Emerson distinguished himself. Now, Kevin would like to take his past experience and apply it to the Lewis County PUD as commissioner of District 3.
Chronicle
Tenino Playground Set to Open Thanks to Funds Secured in Large Part by State Rep. Peter Abbarno
A new playground is set to open in Tenino thanks to funds from the Washington state Capital Budget. During a tour of the site on Thursday afternoon, construction company representatives guided public officials around the worksite and explained the different features the playground will have. “There’s no wrong way to...
Chronicle
Newborn Dies Weeks After Rollover Crash in Cowlitz County
A newborn is dead weeks after sustaining injuries from a single-car crash in Longview that also took the life of the baby’s 26-year-old mother and injured two others. The single rollover crash occurred in the early morning of Sept. 19 on Industrial Way near 26th Avenue. Police say the vehicle was traveling west on state Route 432, or Industrial Way, when the SUV rolled over multiple times and crash-landed upside down on its roof near a drainage slough.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Storm Carrying Hurricane Strength Winds Hits Western Washington Causing Millions of Dollars in Damage
Storms bringing hurricane force winds struck Western Washington on Friday, Oct. 12, and Saturday Oct. 13, 1962. The Chronicle published several front page stories on the storm and its aftermath in its Monday, Oct. 15, 1962, edition. “Damage to Lewis County from the Columbus Day storm will be enormous —...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: We Are Truly Safer With Snaza, Says Patrol Sergeant
There has been an overabundance of rhetoric and unsubstantiated information recently concerning our sheriff of Lewis County. I would like to clear the air as a member of the Lewis County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). This is my opinion and not representative of the LCSO. I have been an employee of...
Chronicle
Chamber Hosts Lewis County Commissioner Candidates Debate
Editor's Note: A story focusing on a debate at the same event between Lewis County sheriff candidates Rob Snaza and Tracy Murphy will be published in the Tuesday edition of The Chronicle. The upstairs event space at O'Blarney's on Thursday held the largest audience the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce has...
Chronicle
Julie McDonald Commentary: Park Plaque Shows Wobbly Side of Centralia Tragedy; At-Large Council Talk Evokes Memories
For nearly a century, the Sentinel statue in Centralia’s Washington Park has shared one version of what happened on the streets of Centralia Nov. 11, 1919, when gunfire killed four American Legionnaires during what it describes as a “peaceful parade” to commemorate the end to World War I.
Chronicle
Proposed Airport in Rural Thurston County Will Remain Under Consideration for Now
A rural site in Thurston County remains in the running for a new airport after a state commission altered its selection plans. The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission had planned to identify two sites for further study by Oct. 15 and select one preferred site by June 2023. In a recent...
Chronicle
Lewis County Says Public Lands Commissioner Acted Illegally With Carbon Project
In a letter to the Department of Natural Resources, the Lewis County commissioners are claiming Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz violated the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) in a project to sequester forest lands as a trade for carbon credits. The work would set aside 10,000 acres of Washington...
