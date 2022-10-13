Read full article on original website
New Orleans musical icon Fats Domino has street re-named after himTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara sued for 10 million dollars over alleged assaultJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Lawsuit filed against Saints RB Alvin KamaraTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
For the New Orleans Saints, it is time for a gut check.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints have placed WR Deonte Harty on Injured ReserveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana
Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
NOLA.com
Animal rights leader Holly Reynolds mourned at Northshore Humane Society, elsewhere
Animal advocates throughout the region and beyond are remembering Northshore Humane Society founder Holly Frederick Reynolds, a decadeslong animal welfare activist who died peacefully this month at 103. Reynolds established what came to be known as Northshore Humane in 1953 after the sudden death of her beloved pup, Yankee Doodle...
NOLA.com
'Every time I enter Bogalusa, I have to watch my back': north shore city dealing with crime spike
Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
WWL-TV
Firefighter gets answers on returning to home
NEW ORLEANS — We've been telling you about grants to help raise your home since Hurricane Katrina. It's part of a large effort to help people, not only stay in their homes but also prevent flooding. One local family is doing just that, but they've run into a few...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish is getting two new state cultural districts. Here's where.
Louisiana has signed off on two new state cultural districts in Gretna and Jean Lafitte, where renovations of historic buildings may qualify for state historic tax credits and qualifying works of original art sold there will be exempt from local sales tax. The announcement Wednesday from Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser...
ABA Journal
Lawyer who hinted about accused priest is sanctioned $400K for violating protective order
A bankruptcy judge in New Orleans has imposed a $400,000 sanction on a lawyer who represents victims of priest abuse for hinting about allegations against a Catholic priest in violation of a protective order. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Meredith S. Grabill of the Eastern District of Louisiana imposed the sanction on...
fox8live.com
FOX 8 Defenders: Willows management attempts to end lease of family who spoke to FOX 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Local managers at The Willows apartment complex are changing their tune after posting a lease termination on a young mother’s door who complained to FOX 8 about deplorable living conditions. She believes it was retaliation for speaking with us. For Cierra Dobard, the last 24...
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Identity Theft in Connection with Stealing Patient Information
Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on October 13, 2022, that Raychael Depland, age 33, of New Orleans, Louisiana plead guilty today to Identity Theft, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1028(a)(7). According to documents filed in federal court, Depland, while working as a...
wbrz.com
Passenger train crashes into 18-wheeler in Amite; train engineer injured
AMITE - An Amtrak passenger train headed to New Orleans crashed into a gravel-hauling 18-wheeler Friday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office told WWL-TV the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road off U.S. Hwy 51 in Amite. One train engineer was reportedly taken to the hospital, and...
Two generations reflect on leading Liberty Bank
NEW ORLEANS — The largest Black-owned bank in the country was founded right here in New Orleans. Liberty Bank and Trust Company got its start in the 1970s and Alden McDonald Jr. was its first president. McDonald was the President & CEO of Liberty Bank and Trust Company for...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from New Orleans, Louisiana
Spending a couple of days in the historic and party-centric city of New Orleans, Louisiana, is always a treat. But the Big Easy doesn’t always go easy on us; recharge by seeking out some of the best day trips from New Orleans, LA. From national forests to quaint towns and cities, there’s plenty just a short drive away from Louisiana’s biggest city.
Allegations fly in legal battle over Mayor Cantrell-created nonprofit
NEW ORLEANS — Board members at Forward Together New Orleans, a nonprofit formed by Mayor LaToya Cantrell, are suing the executive director they fired in August, trying to stop him from seizing control of the charity's money. But Shaun Randolph claims he is still FTNO’s executive director and contends...
NOLA.com
Costs are soaring to buy a home in the New Orleans area: here's a look at how much
Mortgage broker Britt Tate spends his days helping people line up the loans they need to buy a home. So he keeps a close watch on how inflation, rising interest rates and other factors are affecting homebuyers in the New Orleans area. Even so, Tate, a broker at Essential Mortgage,...
NOLA.com
For Lincoln Beach, New Orleans East residents seek market, fishing, music space and sand
Using a timeline, draw-on maps and a scale model, 100 New Orleans East residents on Saturday described their vision for Lincoln Beach. The presentation, at the Lincoln Beach Center in Little Woods, showcased the product of two previous community sessions that were meant to evoke what residents remember of a lakefront attraction that closed a half century ago, and what they hope it will become after it is restored.
15-year-old killed outside Louisiana high school football game: report
A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting outside of a high school football game in Louisiana Friday night, according to local news reports. Multiple gunshots rang out during Bogalusa High School's homecoming night game with Jewel-Sumner, which sent both teams running, according to WVUE-TV. ...
NOLA.com
Photos: Bridge City Gumbo Fest packs the charm with beautiful child contest
The beautiful child contest highlighted the final day of the Bridge City Gumbo Fest Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. The three-day event featured live music, food, a gumbo cook-off and a beautiful child contest, a midway and an arts marketplace.
NOPD investigating traffic fatality on Chef Menteur Highway
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left an unknown woman dead on Sunday night. Police say the incident occurred at the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway. According to investigators, a male driver was traveling westbound on Chef Menteur Highway...
brproud.com
Half-Million dollar bond given to Louisiana man accused of raping child
CUT OFF, La. (BRPROUD) – An investigation that started on Wednesday, October 12, ended with the arrest of Ricky Porrovecchio Jr., 41, of Cut Off. On that date, “juvenile detectives opened an investigation into Porrovecchio, Jr. after he reportedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 13,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
New Orleans garbage contracts in a limbo
NEW ORLEANS — There is no denying that trash pickup in parts of New Orleans has been at times as rotten as two-week-old garbage. Metro Service Group currently picks up in the city’s Service Area 2, north of I-10 from the Jefferson Parish line to the lake in the east.
WDSU
Kenner commute traffic delayed by four-car accident
KENNER, La. — Kenner traffic is delayed during peak commute hours Monday morning after a four-car crash. The left lane is blocked on Interstate 10 East past Metairie Road. The accident has been moved to the shoulder but delays and backups have reached Causeway Boulevard. Drivers are urged to...
