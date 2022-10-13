ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana

Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
LOUISIANA STATE
'Every time I enter Bogalusa, I have to watch my back': north shore city dealing with crime spike

Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
BOGALUSA, LA
Firefighter gets answers on returning to home

NEW ORLEANS — We've been telling you about grants to help raise your home since Hurricane Katrina. It's part of a large effort to help people, not only stay in their homes but also prevent flooding. One local family is doing just that, but they've run into a few...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Passenger train crashes into 18-wheeler in Amite; train engineer injured

AMITE - An Amtrak passenger train headed to New Orleans crashed into a gravel-hauling 18-wheeler Friday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office told WWL-TV the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road off U.S. Hwy 51 in Amite. One train engineer was reportedly taken to the hospital, and...
AMITE CITY, LA
Two generations reflect on leading Liberty Bank

NEW ORLEANS — The largest Black-owned bank in the country was founded right here in New Orleans. Liberty Bank and Trust Company got its start in the 1970s and Alden McDonald Jr. was its first president. McDonald was the President & CEO of Liberty Bank and Trust Company for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Best Day Trips from New Orleans, Louisiana

Spending a couple of days in the historic and party-centric city of New Orleans, Louisiana, is always a treat. But the Big Easy doesn’t always go easy on us; recharge by seeking out some of the best day trips from New Orleans, LA. From national forests to quaint towns and cities, there’s plenty just a short drive away from Louisiana’s biggest city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
For Lincoln Beach, New Orleans East residents seek market, fishing, music space and sand

Using a timeline, draw-on maps and a scale model, 100 New Orleans East residents on Saturday described their vision for Lincoln Beach. The presentation, at the Lincoln Beach Center in Little Woods, showcased the product of two previous community sessions that were meant to evoke what residents remember of a lakefront attraction that closed a half century ago, and what they hope it will become after it is restored.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOPD investigating traffic fatality on Chef Menteur Highway

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left an unknown woman dead on Sunday night. Police say the incident occurred at the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway. According to investigators, a male driver was traveling westbound on Chef Menteur Highway...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Half-Million dollar bond given to Louisiana man accused of raping child

CUT OFF, La. (BRPROUD) – An investigation that started on Wednesday, October 12, ended with the arrest of Ricky Porrovecchio Jr., 41, of Cut Off. On that date, “juvenile detectives opened an investigation into Porrovecchio, Jr. after he reportedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 13,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
CUT OFF, LA
New Orleans garbage contracts in a limbo

NEW ORLEANS — There is no denying that trash pickup in parts of New Orleans has been at times as rotten as two-week-old garbage. Metro Service Group currently picks up in the city’s Service Area 2, north of I-10 from the Jefferson Parish line to the lake in the east.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Kenner commute traffic delayed by four-car accident

KENNER, La. — Kenner traffic is delayed during peak commute hours Monday morning after a four-car crash. The left lane is blocked on Interstate 10 East past Metairie Road. The accident has been moved to the shoulder but delays and backups have reached Causeway Boulevard. Drivers are urged to...
KENNER, LA

