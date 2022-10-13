ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

DeSoto County duo arrested for hoarding dead animals in home

By Joe Espy
 4 days ago
ARCADIA, Fla. — A DeSoto County duo is behind bars after deputies found multiple dead and malnourished animals in their home.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), deputies responded to the home at 8789 SW Hampshire Ave for an animal cruelty investigation.

Deputies found that Samuel Richards, 21, and Margaret Hornberger, 21, had multiple dead and malnourished animals in their home.

Multiple bags of animal food were found in the home, which was littered with animal feces and urine, DCSO said.

Richards and Hornberger face multiple charges of animal neglect and cruelty.

The surviving animals were taken by DeSoto County Animal Control for treatment.

Mona
4d ago

I seen more neglected animals in 3yrs that I lived in Arcadia than I did my whole life in a much bigger town in sarasota. one neighbor let her 4 beautiful peacocks run wild,they were a nuisance. I watched another neighbor and her 9yr old son throw lg rocks at the peacocks. I watched the neighbors boyfriend shoot at the peacocks. soon you only seen 2,and when I moved there was 1 still around. whatever happened to calling animal control instead of killing your neighbors pets. I learned fast in Arcadia animal control dont answer and dont care.Then I had a cow and a horse (the cow came often)come to eat my grass cause they had none left,or food/hey.They were on the thin side. Then I had a great Pyrenees that would get in my garbage so I would feed him also.Then new people moved in across the street with 3 dogs and would tie them to a huge silver palm all day. The dogs barked non stop, and animal control never answered. It was unbelievable to me.

