UFC

FOX Sports

Deontay Wilder floors Robert Helenius in first round

In his return to the ring, Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round of their FOX pay-per-view heavyweight matchup on Saturday night. It wasn't a long or productive night for Wilder, who mostly circled the ring before landing an explosive right on Helenius that floored the Swedish heavyweight at the 2:51 mark of the first round.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 62 Results: Grasso vs. Araujo

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 62 results for the Grasso vs. Araujo fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 62 Twitter updates. In the main event, women’s flyweight contenders Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off in a pivotal five-round contest. Grasso has won four of her past five fights, while Araujo has won three of her past four.
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

Claressa Shields in historic undisputed win over Savannah Marshall

Claressa Shields got revenge on Savannah Marshall in an exciting main event as the “GWOAT” became undisputed again, once again at middleweight. Shields went at Marshall from the off, arguably racking up the first four rounds. The American hit accurate combinations on the target, but she was unlikely to get the stoppage with just two knockouts coming into the contest.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Oscar De La Hoya Makes His Prediction For Jake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva

Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya is making a pick for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight. In the world of boxing, the name Oscar De La Hoya still holds weight. The former champion has transitioned over to the promotion side of the fight game and has found success there as well. Things have changed dramatically since De La Hoya’s fighting days and maybe the biggest difference is the celebrity fights we see now.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Associated Press

Devin Haney beats Kambosos to keep 4 world lightweight belts

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while claiming a unanimous points decision over the Australian. The unbeaten American has won 29 fights, 15 of them by knockout, and has unified the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight belts. Haney outpointed Kambosos, who claimed the four titles in an upset win over Teofino Lopez at Madison Square Garden last November, in Melbourne in June when claiming the lightweight belts for the first time.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up

WWE has revealed a major segment and match for next Monday’s episode of RAW. This week, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley, softening him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Later, Lashley challenged Lesnar to compete in the ring on RAW. WWE announced that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
WWE
The Independent

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

A landmark night for women’s boxing will play out at the O2 Arena in London this Saturday, as old foes Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall clash to crown an undisputed middleweight champion.The pair met in the ring as amateurs, with Briton Marshall outpointing her American rival, who is out for revenge in their rematch this weekend – a month after the fight was postponed following the death of the Queen.Shields, 27, carries the WBA, WBC, WBF and IBF middleweight titles into the O2 Arena, while Marshall, 31, puts the WBO belt on the line.Each woman is unbeaten as a professional...
COMBAT SPORTS
ringsidenews.com

Dominik Mysterio Is Replacing Rey Mysterio At Advertised Event

The whole drama between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik with The Judgement Day has been one of the main storylines for Monday Night Raw. Now with Rey changing rosters to SmackDown, there was a bit of a ripple in advertised events going forward. According to PWInsider, Rey has been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Guardian

Deontay Wilder blasts out Helenius in first to roar back into title picture

Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round Saturday night, powerfully punching his way back into the win column after consecutive losses to Tyson Fury. The former heavyweight champion moved cautiously for most of the round before unleashing his right hand that has long been considered the best in the business. He knew it was over, posing against the ropes even before the fight had been stopped.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Deontay Wilder delivers tearful speech in aftermath of Robert Helenius knockout: ‘I wanted to come to his aid’

Deontay Wilder’s demeanor took on a dramatically different tone when he had a chance to speak to the media Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion scored a spectacular and scary knockout of Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in New York, putting Helenius flat on his back with just three seconds remaining in the opening round. It was Wilder’s first win since suffering back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMAWeekly.com

Alexa Grasso defeats Viviane Araújo in UFC Vegas 62 main event

A pair of women’s flyweight contenders headlined Saturday’s UFC Vegas 62 fight card on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. No. 5-ranked Alexa Grasso faced No. 6-ranked Viviane Araújo in the featured fight with title shot implications on the line. The opening round was mainly...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ringsidenews.com

Rhea Ripley Trolls Rey Mysterio After His WWE SmackDown Move

Rhea Ripley worked hard to establish herself as one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. She found success in both NXT and the main roster so far. The former RAW Women’s Champion has gone through several changes over the years. She is currently part of the Judgment Day stable and fans are happy about her booking.
WWE
