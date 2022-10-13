Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Video: Deontay Wilder brutally knocks out Robert Helenius with unbelievable right hook
Deontay Wilder didn’t need long to get back in the win column. Wilder made quick work of Robert Helenius on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, knocking out the Finnish boxer in the very first round with a brutal right hand. Wilder took his time to start...
FOX Sports
Deontay Wilder floors Robert Helenius in first round
In his return to the ring, Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round of their FOX pay-per-view heavyweight matchup on Saturday night. It wasn't a long or productive night for Wilder, who mostly circled the ring before landing an explosive right on Helenius that floored the Swedish heavyweight at the 2:51 mark of the first round.
An American UFC fighter left his opponent motionless on the canvas after pummeling him in 93 seconds
Pete Rodriguez cracked Mike Jackson with a brutal knee to the face to score a first-round knockout on the UFC prelims Saturday in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 62 Results: Grasso vs. Araujo
MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 62 results for the Grasso vs. Araujo fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 62 Twitter updates. In the main event, women’s flyweight contenders Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off in a pivotal five-round contest. Grasso has won four of her past five fights, while Araujo has won three of her past four.
UFC・
Boxing Scene
Alycia Baumgardner Edges Mikaela Mayer With Split Decision To Unify Titles
Alycia Baumgardner grabbed a razor-thin split decision over her huge rival Mikaela Mayer to unify the WBC, WBO and IBF, IBO super featherweight titles at the O2 Arena in London. It was close throughout and in many points it was just who you liked more Mayer was the busier, working...
Sporting News
Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall live fight updates, results, highlights from middleweight title fight
For the first time since 2012, Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall face off inside a boxing ring. The two will fight to determine the undisputed middleweight champion on October 15. The bout takes place at London’s O2 Arena. Originally set for September 10, the death of Queen Elizabeth II forced...
worldboxingnews.net
Claressa Shields in historic undisputed win over Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields got revenge on Savannah Marshall in an exciting main event as the “GWOAT” became undisputed again, once again at middleweight. Shields went at Marshall from the off, arguably racking up the first four rounds. The American hit accurate combinations on the target, but she was unlikely to get the stoppage with just two knockouts coming into the contest.
worldboxingnews.net
’50 Cent thin’ Devin Haney ‘looks awful’ and ‘very gaunt,’ risks titles
Devin Haney may not be able to fight Vasyl Lomachenko next after weighing in for his rematch with George Kambosos Jr. “The Dream” made the weight under the 135-pound limit at 134.8. However, comments came thick and fast regarding Haney’s appearance. “Haney looks very gaunt, but Kambosos looked...
MMAmania.com
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius live stream results, full fight play-by-play updates
Welcome to the biggest boxing card of the weekend, Maniacs! It’s time for Heavyweight punching action as the “Bronze Bomber,” Deontay Wilder, takes on the “Nordic Nightmare,” Robert Helenius, tonight (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) from inside Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. Helenius might...
mmanews.com
Oscar De La Hoya Makes His Prediction For Jake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva
Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya is making a pick for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight. In the world of boxing, the name Oscar De La Hoya still holds weight. The former champion has transitioned over to the promotion side of the fight game and has found success there as well. Things have changed dramatically since De La Hoya’s fighting days and maybe the biggest difference is the celebrity fights we see now.
Claressa Shields avenges amateur loss to Savannah Marshall by unanimous decision in spirited battle
Claressa Shields finally got her revenge against Savannah Marshall … but it wasn’t easy. Shields had to dig deep to defeat Marshall by a unanimous decision to become undisputed middleweight champion at O2 Arena in London on Saturday night. The scores – 97-93, 97-93 and 96-94 – don’t...
Devin Haney beats Kambosos to keep 4 world lightweight belts
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while claiming a unanimous points decision over the Australian. The unbeaten American has won 29 fights, 15 of them by knockout, and has unified the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight belts. Haney outpointed Kambosos, who claimed the four titles in an upset win over Teofino Lopez at Madison Square Garden last November, in Melbourne in June when claiming the lightweight belts for the first time.
PWMania
Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
WWE has revealed a major segment and match for next Monday’s episode of RAW. This week, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley, softening him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Later, Lashley challenged Lesnar to compete in the ring on RAW. WWE announced that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
WWE・
Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
A landmark night for women’s boxing will play out at the O2 Arena in London this Saturday, as old foes Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall clash to crown an undisputed middleweight champion.The pair met in the ring as amateurs, with Briton Marshall outpointing her American rival, who is out for revenge in their rematch this weekend – a month after the fight was postponed following the death of the Queen.Shields, 27, carries the WBA, WBC, WBF and IBF middleweight titles into the O2 Arena, while Marshall, 31, puts the WBO belt on the line.Each woman is unbeaten as a professional...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Is Replacing Rey Mysterio At Advertised Event
The whole drama between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik with The Judgement Day has been one of the main storylines for Monday Night Raw. Now with Rey changing rosters to SmackDown, there was a bit of a ripple in advertised events going forward. According to PWInsider, Rey has been...
Deontay Wilder blasts out Helenius in first to roar back into title picture
Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round Saturday night, powerfully punching his way back into the win column after consecutive losses to Tyson Fury. The former heavyweight champion moved cautiously for most of the round before unleashing his right hand that has long been considered the best in the business. He knew it was over, posing against the ropes even before the fight had been stopped.
Yardbarker
“He’s scared to death” – Manny Pacquiao offers insight into Floyd Mayweather rematch talk
Manny Pacquiao has revealed his belief that Floyd Mayweather will never again agree to meet him in the boxing ring. Pacquiao has once before gone toe-to-toe with Mayweather back in 2015, losing the fight via unanimous decision on the scorecards. Ever since the conclusion of that fight, there has been...
MMA Fighting
Deontay Wilder delivers tearful speech in aftermath of Robert Helenius knockout: ‘I wanted to come to his aid’
Deontay Wilder’s demeanor took on a dramatically different tone when he had a chance to speak to the media Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion scored a spectacular and scary knockout of Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in New York, putting Helenius flat on his back with just three seconds remaining in the opening round. It was Wilder’s first win since suffering back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury.
MMAWeekly.com
Alexa Grasso defeats Viviane Araújo in UFC Vegas 62 main event
A pair of women’s flyweight contenders headlined Saturday’s UFC Vegas 62 fight card on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. No. 5-ranked Alexa Grasso faced No. 6-ranked Viviane Araújo in the featured fight with title shot implications on the line. The opening round was mainly...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Trolls Rey Mysterio After His WWE SmackDown Move
Rhea Ripley worked hard to establish herself as one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. She found success in both NXT and the main roster so far. The former RAW Women’s Champion has gone through several changes over the years. She is currently part of the Judgment Day stable and fans are happy about her booking.
WWE・
FanSided
291K+
Followers
552K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0