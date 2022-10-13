Read full article on original website
We need more help in the foster care system which are politicians did not even think of before they voted to take away abortions let’s take care of the children we have first before we bring more children into our world
What happens after Indiana kids are charged as adults
One month after Landis Reynolds’ 16th birthday, he said he made a horrible choice with consequences he didn’t understand. “One week, I'm doing homework, I'm playing video games, I'm hanging out with friends, the next in this wing surrounded by men that I don't necessarily think a 16-year-old should have been surrounded by,” he said during an interview at the Westville Correctional Facility, a prison in northwest Indiana.
WTHI
Average cost of gas drops by around a dime
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The average cost of gas in Indiana has settled down a little in the last week. According to GasBuddy, in this past week, the average cost has gone down 13 cents per gallon. Indiana's average is standing at $4.08. In Terre Haute, the average is around...
Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?
What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats In Indiana: Types & Where They Live
Indiana, known as the “Hoosier State,” is a Great Lakes-region state in the Midwest. It shares boundaries with Kentucky to the south, Michigan to the north, Ohio to the east, and Illinois to the west. The geography of Indiana is diverse and includes rocky hills, grassy plains, riverbanks, lakeshores, and deep forests. The bobcat is the most widely dispersed North American feline, and it may be found all over the continent, from southern Canada down to southern Mexico. But are there bobcats in Indiana?
WTHR
Meet the US House candidates for Indiana's 9th congressional district
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters will hit the polls for the 2022 General Election, during which they'll decide on key races including who will represent them in Congress. In the House race for Indiana's 9th congressional district, voters will choose between Democrat Matthew Fyfe, Republican Erin Houchin...
WLKY.com
New facility in southern Indiana meets growing need for mental health services
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A new facility in southern Indiana is meeting a growing need for mental health services. Representatives from Centerstone had a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the opening of their new location in Jeffersonville. Centerstone is a nonprofit health system that provides mental health and substance use...
indianapublicradio.org
Report: Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country before and during pandemic
Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country both before and during the pandemic, according to data released by the Eviction Research Network. The data show that even during the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratoria, Indiana’s eviction rates were only slightly lower than historic averages. Much of the data underlines existing research from both SAVI and Eviction Lab.
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Marion County prosecutor race; Indiana abortion law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Marion County prosecutor’s race. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Marion County prosecutor candidates, Democratic Ryan Mears and Republican Cyndi Carrasco, about the race as it is unfolding amid another violent year in Indianapolis for Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics”.
WTHI
Voting in the Wabash Valley - here's what you need to know
Early voting is underway in Indiana and Illinois for the November 8 election. What do I need to bring with me when I vote...where can I vote? Here's what you need to know. Early voting has started in the Hoosier state. Here are some things you need to know. Who...
thechicagogenius.com
Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan
GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
Training course featuring impaired driving, texting simulator stops at Indiana high school
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — 'Arrive Alive' was the message the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KYTC) delivered to Jeffersontown High School students on Friday, Oct. 14. The training featured an SUV and a virtual reality impaired driving and texting simulator designed to give students a chance to feel what driving impaired or distracted feels like, and the potential consequences.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Indiana
With an average elevation of 755 feet above sea level, Indiana is a place with a wide variety of scenic splendor, from broad dunes to rolling green hills. However, Indiana is also home to several notable bodies of water. Sure, everyone is aware of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes. But it may surprise many that Indiana is no slouch either — it is a lake paradise!
fortwaynesnbc.com
Indiana Michigan Power helping Hoosiers pay electric bills
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - As the weather gets cooler, Indiana Michigan Power is offering a program to help Hoosiers pay their heating bills. The Neighbor to Neighbor Program provides grants to limited-income families. The money is sourced from donations. If you’re interested in donating, you can...
Coats for Kids gives thousands of coats to central Indiana children
INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 3,000 children will be warm this winter thanks to Coats for Kids, a yearly event in central Indiana that provides kids with coats, hats and gloves — free of charge. Channel 13 legend Bob Gregory started the campaign more than three decades ago. 13News, in...
wrtv.com
Indiana DWD gets millions to connect employers, workers
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is getting $10.8 million to help connect employers with dislocated Hoosier workers. The program will target jobs in infrastructure, environment and climate, the care economy and other critical and growing sectors. DWD says the money will be used to create a...
Gov. Holcomb says he can’t consider blanket marijuana pardons
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb stated he could not “in good conscience” follow suit on President Joe Biden’s pardoning of thousands of Americans for “simple possession” of marijuana. Hoosier offenders of low-level marijuana offenses will instead be left waiting as Holcomb chose to defer once again to federal marijuana laws — which still prohibits […]
Indiana teacher arrested for creating and maintaining a 'kill list'
An Indiana elementary school teacher is in custody after intimating to a student that she had created a “kill list” of people she planned to murder.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has raised $1.3 million for 2022 cycle
In Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb is the number three fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Indiana Secretary of State, the governor received $1,277,740 in total contributions to his campaign account and spent $1,384,566 between January 1, 2021 and July 15, 2022. Holcomb’s current term ends in 2025.
Hurricane Ian cats rescued by Indiana women
INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana women are on a mission, rescuing three dozen cats from Florida's hurricane damage and bringing them back to Indianapolis. The cats survived Hurricane Ian and were taken to an animal shelter in Fort Myers. Samantha Grimes and Holly Irwin were on vacation in Florida when...
cbs4indy.com
Freezing forecast with snow flurries for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Freeze warning for central Indiana kicks in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Get ready for freezing cold temperatures!. A freeze warning is in effect across central Indiana for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across the state. In some cases, a hard freeze may take place. This could end the growing season. Make sure to bundle up Tuesday morning!
