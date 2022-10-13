ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

4d ago

We need more help in the foster care system which are politicians did not even think of before they voted to take away abortions let’s take care of the children we have first before we bring more children into our world

wfyi.org

What happens after Indiana kids are charged as adults

One month after Landis Reynolds’ 16th birthday, he said he made a horrible choice with consequences he didn’t understand. “One week, I'm doing homework, I'm playing video games, I'm hanging out with friends, the next in this wing surrounded by men that I don't necessarily think a 16-year-old should have been surrounded by,” he said during an interview at the Westville Correctional Facility, a prison in northwest Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Average cost of gas drops by around a dime

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The average cost of gas in Indiana has settled down a little in the last week. According to GasBuddy, in this past week, the average cost has gone down 13 cents per gallon. Indiana's average is standing at $4.08. In Terre Haute, the average is around...
INDIANA STATE
103.3 WKFR

Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?

What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats In Indiana: Types & Where They Live

Indiana, known as the “Hoosier State,” is a Great Lakes-region state in the Midwest. It shares boundaries with Kentucky to the south, Michigan to the north, Ohio to the east, and Illinois to the west. The geography of Indiana is diverse and includes rocky hills, grassy plains, riverbanks, lakeshores, and deep forests. The bobcat is the most widely dispersed North American feline, and it may be found all over the continent, from southern Canada down to southern Mexico. But are there bobcats in Indiana?
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Meet the US House candidates for Indiana's 9th congressional district

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters will hit the polls for the 2022 General Election, during which they'll decide on key races including who will represent them in Congress. In the House race for Indiana's 9th congressional district, voters will choose between Democrat Matthew Fyfe, Republican Erin Houchin...
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Report: Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country before and during pandemic

Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country both before and during the pandemic, according to data released by the Eviction Research Network. The data show that even during the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratoria, Indiana’s eviction rates were only slightly lower than historic averages. Much of the data underlines existing research from both SAVI and Eviction Lab.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

‘All INdiana Politics’: Marion County prosecutor race; Indiana abortion law

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Marion County prosecutor’s race. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Marion County prosecutor candidates, Democratic Ryan Mears and Republican Cyndi Carrasco, about the race as it is unfolding amid another violent year in Indianapolis for Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics”.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Voting in the Wabash Valley - here's what you need to know

Early voting is underway in Indiana and Illinois for the November 8 election. What do I need to bring with me when I vote...where can I vote? Here's what you need to know. Early voting has started in the Hoosier state. Here are some things you need to know. Who...
INDIANA STATE
thechicagogenius.com

Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan

GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
WHAS11

Training course featuring impaired driving, texting simulator stops at Indiana high school

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — 'Arrive Alive' was the message the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KYTC) delivered to Jeffersontown High School students on Friday, Oct. 14. The training featured an SUV and a virtual reality impaired driving and texting simulator designed to give students a chance to feel what driving impaired or distracted feels like, and the potential consequences.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Indiana

With an average elevation of 755 feet above sea level, Indiana is a place with a wide variety of scenic splendor, from broad dunes to rolling green hills. However, Indiana is also home to several notable bodies of water. Sure, everyone is aware of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes. But it may surprise many that Indiana is no slouch either — it is a lake paradise!
INDIANA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Indiana Michigan Power helping Hoosiers pay electric bills

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - As the weather gets cooler, Indiana Michigan Power is offering a program to help Hoosiers pay their heating bills. The Neighbor to Neighbor Program provides grants to limited-income families. The money is sourced from donations. If you’re interested in donating, you can...
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Indiana DWD gets millions to connect employers, workers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is getting $10.8 million to help connect employers with dislocated Hoosier workers. The program will target jobs in infrastructure, environment and climate, the care economy and other critical and growing sectors. DWD says the money will be used to create a...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Gov. Holcomb says he can’t consider blanket marijuana pardons

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb stated he could not “in good conscience” follow suit on President Joe Biden’s pardoning of thousands of Americans for “simple possession” of marijuana. Hoosier offenders of low-level marijuana offenses will instead be left waiting as Holcomb chose to defer once again to federal marijuana laws — which still prohibits […]
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has raised $1.3 million for 2022 cycle

In Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb is the number three fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Indiana Secretary of State, the governor received $1,277,740 in total contributions to his campaign account and spent $1,384,566 between January 1, 2021 and July 15, 2022. Holcomb’s current term ends in 2025.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Hurricane Ian cats rescued by Indiana women

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana women are on a mission, rescuing three dozen cats from Florida's hurricane damage and bringing them back to Indianapolis. The cats survived Hurricane Ian and were taken to an animal shelter in Fort Myers. Samantha Grimes and Holly Irwin were on vacation in Florida when...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Freezing forecast with snow flurries for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Freeze warning for central Indiana kicks in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Get ready for freezing cold temperatures!. A freeze warning is in effect across central Indiana for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across the state. In some cases, a hard freeze may take place. This could end the growing season. Make sure to bundle up Tuesday morning!
INDIANA STATE

