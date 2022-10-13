ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chick-fil-A now offering full-size bottles of salad dressing

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A fans, rejoice!

The Atlanta-based fast food chain announced on Thursday that they would begin selling 12-ounce bottles of their most popular salad dressings.

Selected retailers will begin carrying bottles of Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing, Garden Herb Ranch Dressing, Creamy Salsa Dressing and Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette Dressing.

Unfortunately for those of us in Atlanta, the salad dressings are only appearing in Walmart, Kroger and Meijer stores in Cincinnati and Tennessee for now.

By Spring 2023, they are planning to begin selling the dressings nationwide.

“We love that our guests are enjoying our salad dressings in our restaurants and can now share them more easily with family and friends at home,” said Michael Garrison, senior director of innovation and new ventures at Chick-fil-A.

In 2020, Chick-fil-A began selling bottles of its popular sauces in stores. The company also announced that later this month, they will be offering a 24-ounce bottle of Chick-fil-A sauce.

Chick-fil-A tests new food item for breakfast menu The new item combines eggs, cheese and sausage in bite-sized pieces. (NCD)

