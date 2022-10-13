INDIANAPOLIS — Two suspects were arrested and charged in connection to the death of a Vigo County woman who died of an overdose earlier this year. Police said Kristin Carrington, 24, of Greencastle, and Aaron Gates, 25, of Paris, Illinois were taken into custody in Vigo County, where they are currently being held, for their alleged role in the February 9 overdose death of 20-year-old Shauna Patterson from Terre Haute.

4 DAYS AGO