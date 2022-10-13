ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

WTHI

Guys Who Give presents donation to Gibault Children's Services

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A check from Guys Who Give was presented to Gibault Children's Services on Monday morning. The donated money will pay for a family visiting pavilion for kids. The donation was for nearly $6,000. The money will be used to create opportunities for children in the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Jacqueline Riggins arrest

Woman arrested after more than a year on the run following a shots fired incident. A Vigo County woman is arrested in connection to a Plant Fitness shots fired incident that unfolded back in March of 2021. Here's the latest:
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana parents arrested on drug charges: ISP

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two parents were arrested at their home Sunday afternoon on several drug charges, according to a release from Indiana State Police. Around 11:30 p.m., state police and Knox County sheriff’s deputies went to a house on SR 67 in Bruceville with a search warrant. Officers had received a citizen’s complaint earlier in the day reporting suspected drug activity at the house, according to the release.
BRUCEVILLE, IN
FOX59

DNA identifies Monroe County body from 2004

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — To get to Richardson Road in rural Monroe County, you need to turn off East South Shore Drive, just past the Porthole Inn on Lake Lemon, take the gravel path under the railroad trestle and up the hill past where the creek sometimes runs over the road to find the place […]
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Average cost of gas drops by around a dime

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The average cost of gas in Indiana has settled down a little in the last week. According to GasBuddy, in this past week, the average cost has gone down 13 cents per gallon. Indiana's average is standing at $4.08. In Terre Haute, the average is around...
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report – Oct. 17

Dillon Wininger, 30, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Invasion of Privacy and Resisting Law Enforcement. Bond was set at $10,000 and bond was posted. Ryan Tweedy, 36, of Bowling Green, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,500 and bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

2 charged in fatal fentanyl overdose of Vigo County woman

INDIANAPOLIS — Two suspects were arrested and charged in connection to the death of a Vigo County woman who died of an overdose earlier this year. Police said Kristin Carrington, 24, of Greencastle, and Aaron Gates, 25, of Paris, Illinois were taken into custody in Vigo County, where they are currently being held, for their alleged role in the February 9 overdose death of 20-year-old Shauna Patterson from Terre Haute.
WTHI

Rat "birth control" used to keep big cats safe at local sanctuary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Exotic Feline Rescue Center is using a new pest control method to help keep its big cats safe. The Centerpoint, IN rescue says it has been dealing with a rat problem for quite some time. The rats can chew through wood structures at the shelter, creating dangers for the cats.
CENTER POINT, IN
wamwamfm.com

Area Arrest Reports – October 15, 2022

Friday, Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant and arrested 36 year old Ryan Tweedy of Bowling Green, Kentucky for Failure to Appear. Tweedy was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. Also on Friday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31 year...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

“Miracle on 7th Street” gets head start on food drives

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A holiday tradition is getting an early start this year, as “Miracle on 7th Street” kicked off the first of a series of “pre-miracle food drives” on Saturday. The event, which was hosted at Baesler’s Market, was to increase the number of families they can help, according to food drive chairwoman […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Accused Drug Dealers Arrested, Crystal Meth & Crack Cocaine Recovered

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested four accused drug dealers, including one man wanted out of Vigo County. A multi-team investigation began on October 10th. IMPD made their way to Central Avenue and arrested two men, Ryan Hatton, 45, and Daquan Elliot, 30. Both men have been charged with possession and dealing in meth and cocaine. Elliot was hit with an additional charge of possession of a syringe.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Multiple Fires in the Listening Area – Red Flag Warning Still in Effect

Sullivan-Greene-Knox-Daviess-Martin- Counties are still under a Red Flag Warning. Northwest wind gusts of up to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph or more will combine with low humidity and dry ground conditions to create elevated fire weather conditions on Monday afternoon and early evening. Avoid open burning if possible on Monday afternoon and early evening.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Police Arrest Man For Anti-Semitic Act In Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man has been arrested and charged in the case of an act of anti-Semitism in Bloomington. Lately, there has been a problem with Mezuzah’s being stolen off the front porches of homes in Bloomington where Jewish people live. A Mezuzah is a decorative case that contains a Hebrew verse from the Torah and is usually placed in the door frame of a Jewish home.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
MyWabashValley.com

The Growth and Generations of Covered Bridge Festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Folks from all over come to enjoy the experiences the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival has to offer. Many people come to check-out the local artists selling their work or all the local shops around the towns. With as much popularity as the festival brings the town of Rockville, the community finds themselves preparing far in advance for the crowds.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Memorial Bridge to close in January

The Lincoln Memorial Bridge will be closed for the first 4 months of 2023. The announcement was made Thursday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the bridge, linking downtown Vincennes across the Wabash into Illinois, is set to shut down January 9th. The US National Parks Service will be doing...
VINCENNES, IN

