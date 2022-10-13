Read full article on original website
WTHI
Guys Who Give presents donation to Gibault Children's Services
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A check from Guys Who Give was presented to Gibault Children's Services on Monday morning. The donated money will pay for a family visiting pavilion for kids. The donation was for nearly $6,000. The money will be used to create opportunities for children in the...
Indiana Daily Student
IU Health Bloomington accessibility complaint raises awareness for people with disabilities
On June 27, 2022, Lesamarie Hacker, an IU Health Bloomington volunteer and wheelchair user, submitted complaints to the Herald-Times about the heights of soap dispensers in the hospital’s bathroom facilities and the inaccessible nature of the cafeteria. Hacker said she was concerned with the lack of accessibility, having waited...
WTHI
Jacqueline Riggins arrest
Woman arrested after more than a year on the run following a shots fired incident. A Vigo County woman is arrested in connection to a Plant Fitness shots fired incident that unfolded back in March of 2021. Here's the latest:
WTHI
The Better Business Bureau warns of "pinkwashing" during the month of October
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is a great way for organizations to raise money to help find the cure. However, some unethical businesses could be using the month of October to scam you. In this scam alert, the Better Business Bureau warns about...
WANE-TV
Indiana parents arrested on drug charges: ISP
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two parents were arrested at their home Sunday afternoon on several drug charges, according to a release from Indiana State Police. Around 11:30 p.m., state police and Knox County sheriff’s deputies went to a house on SR 67 in Bruceville with a search warrant. Officers had received a citizen’s complaint earlier in the day reporting suspected drug activity at the house, according to the release.
WTHI
Lane restrictions to begin on I-70 between Terre Haute and Indy - here's where
PUTNAM, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced upcoming lane restrictions for I-70 in Putnam County. It's in preparation for phase two of a box culvert installation. Lane restrictions on the interstate near Little Point start Tuesday. Restrictions will be between County Road South 650 and County Road...
DNA identifies Monroe County body from 2004
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — To get to Richardson Road in rural Monroe County, you need to turn off East South Shore Drive, just past the Porthole Inn on Lake Lemon, take the gravel path under the railroad trestle and up the hill past where the creek sometimes runs over the road to find the place […]
WTHI
Average cost of gas drops by around a dime
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The average cost of gas in Indiana has settled down a little in the last week. According to GasBuddy, in this past week, the average cost has gone down 13 cents per gallon. Indiana's average is standing at $4.08. In Terre Haute, the average is around...
Covered Bridge Festival brings in thousands of visitors to Parke County
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The largest festival in Indiana is returning to Parke County, as the Covered Bridge festival kicked off it’s 10-day celebration last Friday. Jim Meece has been involved in the festival as a vendor, set up in Rockville, where he sells sassafras candy. He said it’s been special to watch the festival grow […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report – Oct. 17
Dillon Wininger, 30, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Invasion of Privacy and Resisting Law Enforcement. Bond was set at $10,000 and bond was posted. Ryan Tweedy, 36, of Bowling Green, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,500 and bond was posted.
Fox 59
2 charged in fatal fentanyl overdose of Vigo County woman
INDIANAPOLIS — Two suspects were arrested and charged in connection to the death of a Vigo County woman who died of an overdose earlier this year. Police said Kristin Carrington, 24, of Greencastle, and Aaron Gates, 25, of Paris, Illinois were taken into custody in Vigo County, where they are currently being held, for their alleged role in the February 9 overdose death of 20-year-old Shauna Patterson from Terre Haute.
WTHI
Rat "birth control" used to keep big cats safe at local sanctuary
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Exotic Feline Rescue Center is using a new pest control method to help keep its big cats safe. The Centerpoint, IN rescue says it has been dealing with a rat problem for quite some time. The rats can chew through wood structures at the shelter, creating dangers for the cats.
WTHI
Covered Bridge Festival: What is your favorite part of the annual event?
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The annual Covered Bridge Festival is still in action this week. The festival is the largest in Indiana. The area sees upwards of a million people visit over ten days. We spoke with a family who is regular attendees about their favorite part of the...
wamwamfm.com
Area Arrest Reports – October 15, 2022
Friday, Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant and arrested 36 year old Ryan Tweedy of Bowling Green, Kentucky for Failure to Appear. Tweedy was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. Also on Friday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31 year...
“Miracle on 7th Street” gets head start on food drives
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A holiday tradition is getting an early start this year, as “Miracle on 7th Street” kicked off the first of a series of “pre-miracle food drives” on Saturday. The event, which was hosted at Baesler’s Market, was to increase the number of families they can help, according to food drive chairwoman […]
WIBC.com
IMPD: Accused Drug Dealers Arrested, Crystal Meth & Crack Cocaine Recovered
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested four accused drug dealers, including one man wanted out of Vigo County. A multi-team investigation began on October 10th. IMPD made their way to Central Avenue and arrested two men, Ryan Hatton, 45, and Daquan Elliot, 30. Both men have been charged with possession and dealing in meth and cocaine. Elliot was hit with an additional charge of possession of a syringe.
wamwamfm.com
Multiple Fires in the Listening Area – Red Flag Warning Still in Effect
Sullivan-Greene-Knox-Daviess-Martin- Counties are still under a Red Flag Warning. Northwest wind gusts of up to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph or more will combine with low humidity and dry ground conditions to create elevated fire weather conditions on Monday afternoon and early evening. Avoid open burning if possible on Monday afternoon and early evening.
WIBC.com
Police Arrest Man For Anti-Semitic Act In Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man has been arrested and charged in the case of an act of anti-Semitism in Bloomington. Lately, there has been a problem with Mezuzah’s being stolen off the front porches of homes in Bloomington where Jewish people live. A Mezuzah is a decorative case that contains a Hebrew verse from the Torah and is usually placed in the door frame of a Jewish home.
MyWabashValley.com
The Growth and Generations of Covered Bridge Festival
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Folks from all over come to enjoy the experiences the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival has to offer. Many people come to check-out the local artists selling their work or all the local shops around the towns. With as much popularity as the festival brings the town of Rockville, the community finds themselves preparing far in advance for the crowds.
vincennespbs.org
Memorial Bridge to close in January
The Lincoln Memorial Bridge will be closed for the first 4 months of 2023. The announcement was made Thursday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the bridge, linking downtown Vincennes across the Wabash into Illinois, is set to shut down January 9th. The US National Parks Service will be doing...
