Frisco, CO

Summit Daily News

Silverthorne releases almost 150 pages of results from short-term rental survey

The town of Silverthorne has released the results of its short-term rental survey, detailing how respondents answered a variety of questions about short-term rentals in town. The results take up almost 150 pages, and over 1,400 surveys were taken over the course of several weeks. Of the responses, 79.4% said that they own property in the town of Silverthorne while 20.6% said they did not. Just over 50% responded that their property in Silverthorne is their primary residence.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
CBS Denver

Frisco installs first short-term rental cap on housing

Starting Oct. 17, Frisco will now only allow 900 homes to be used as short-term rentals. Town Council and the Housing Program Manager Danelle Cook came up with that number as 25% of the available housing stock in town, as well as a number above the current number of licenses (if only by a little bit.)"Frisco Town Council is very aware and has acknowledged that we are a tourist-driven economy," Cook said to CBS News Colorado on Friday. "We do acknowledge the positive economic impacts of short-term rentals. We are not talking about getting rid of them altogether, we are...
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Dillon Amphitheater recognized and rewarded for sustainability efforts

It was recently announced that the Dillon Amphitheater was recognized as a Bronze Level Member of the Colorado Health and Environment’s Colorado Green Business Network. The Colorado Green Business Network is a supportive program that cheers on and rewards entities that attempt to be more sustainable. The bronze level...
SILVERTHORNE, CO
i-70scout.com

CPW relocates bear from residential area of Littleton to better habitat

The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate. LITTLETON, COLO. – After receiving a report of a bear hit by a car near Ken Caryl Avenue and Kipling Parkway in Littleton, Colorado around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers received a second call of a bear in a tree in a residential area not far from the intersection. Officers from CPW and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office monitored the bear throughout the evening, suspecting it was the same bear that had been hit by a car. When the bear was still in the tree in the morning, the decision was made to tranquilize and evaluate the bear.
LITTLETON, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Breckenridge forgets about its resort founders because it leaders are too focused on money

I must agree with Dustin Wexner letter to the editor on Sept. 21 pointing out the less than grateful treatment of the ski resort founders in Breckenridge. However, he must understand that, according to ProPublica, elected officials and unelected town officials were busy grabbing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the government Payroll Protection Program elbow to elbow with their buddies at the giant timeshare companies, like Peak 8 Properties, which alone gobbled up almost $8.59 million from the government giveaway of our money. Real estate agents took money as the market boomed. Even the unnecessary Tourism Office with its taxpayer funds nabbed a couple hundred thousand in the mad scramble to fill the greedy pockets.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Ask Eartha: What cartons are recyclable in Summit County?

I am so confused by cartons like egg cartons, ice cream cartons and juice boxes. What exactly is a carton?. I feel your pain. My grandma calls cardboard boxes cartons, most juice boxes can be recycled as cartons, and foam egg cartons (yes, they unfortunately still exist) are 100% trash. When we talk about cartons in the recycling industry, we’re referring to box-like cartons such as shelf-stable soup cartons and small juice boxes, as well as gable-top cartons that typically contain milk, coffee creamers and pourable egg whites.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield rent costs could leave many homeless in January

Rising rent costs, paired with the end of pandemic assistance programs, could leave many local residents homeless in January, said Dayna Scott, executive director at Broomfield FISH. At a luncheon for the organization Thursday, Scott explained that the state’s pandemic-relief rent assistance program — issued by the Colorado Department of...
BROOMFIELD, CO
Summit Daily News

Camp Hale monument declaration could renew attention on restoration plan

The Oct. 12 designation of Camp Hale as the country’s latest national monument may refocus efforts at a restoration plan for the area. Ideas for managing the new Camp Hale national monument include:. More interpretive signs about Camp Hale’s history. Improving the campground. Restoring the Eagle River to...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail Mountain to revive retro ice bar for 60-year celebration

On Thursday, Vail Mountain fired up its first snow guns — a sign that ski season is imminent for the resort’s 60-year anniversary celebration. According to the Colorado Snowsports Museum, the resort opened for its first season on Dec. 15, 1962, with one gondola, two chairlifts and nine trails. In the years since, the resort has seen significant transformation — now boasting two gondolas, around 30 lifts and 195 trails.
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Reader photos: Fall sweeps through Summit County

To celebrate the fall season, Summit Daily News is asking readers to submit their best images for its Fall Photo Gallery. Submissions were accepted starting Sept. 28, and they will continue to be collected through Oct. 31. These are just a handful of the 330 images submitted so far. Readers...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

