Local artist Macklyn Mosley opens for KeKe Wyatt on November 5Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Amtrak riders have increased in Roanoke as well as the state of VirginiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
AgrAbility and Roanoke Foodshed Network present Feeling Good in the GardenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in VirginiaTravel MavenBuchanan, VA
Fall foliage has two major changes comingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com
Overcrowded animal shelters urging the community to adopt
BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — Animal shelters throughout the community are facing the effects of overcrowding and struggling to keep up with the influx of animals. They are now turning to the community to help. The Bedford County animal shelter held an adoption event to try to find forever homes...
wfirnews.com
Company comes to Roanoke to say “Black Folks Camp Too”
The president of Black Folks Camp Too stopped in Roanoke to promote his cause. WFIR’s Ian Price has more.
WSET
After 400 plus days at the Lynchburg Humane Society, Zander finds forever home
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society has some very exciting news to share. The Humane Society said their longest-staying dog of 400 plus days was finally adopted Saturday. "Zander is now the newest member of this lovely family and will spend the rest of his days being...
WSLS
Miss Virginia North America volunteers with T.G. Howard Community Center
PULASKI, Va. – One lady is using her crown and helping to promote happiness in the New River Valley. Miss Virginia North America, Trerese Roberts partnered with Volunteers with the T.G. Howard Community Center. Together, they gave out over 100 bags and baskets filled with sweets to people in...
WDBJ7.com
First Quinceañera Expo takes place in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first Quinceañera Expo took place in Roanoke Sunday, October 16th. We first brought you an exclusive preview of the Quinceañera Expo three weeks ago. Dream Dance & Fitness Studio LLC put together an expo where girls can get everything they need for their...
WSET
Ear Issues Could be Linked to Cardiovascular Issues
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Audiology Hearing Aid Associates says there is a relationship between ear health and your cardiovascular health. Emily sat down with them to find out when you should reach out to your doctor.
WSLS
Roanoke Valley animal shelters host adoption event for over 500 pets
ROANOKE, Va. – Five local shelters in the Roanoke Valley are teaming up this weekend to find forever homes for hundreds of animals. The shelters said they’ve seen an increase in pets being surrendered and a decrease in the number of adoptions. The shift in adoption rates has...
WSET
Maury River celebrated as a Virginia Scenic River with new designation
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday, Rockbridge County, the Cities of Buena Vista and Lexington, and the towns of Glasgow and Goshen celebrated the Maury River's designation as a Virginia Scenic River. Local stakeholders and citizens gathered for a ceremony and reception at Jordan's Point Park with the...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new Roanoke startup manufacturing small camper and Go Fest helped bring the company to the star city. Four years ago, a couple attended Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival to display a prototype of their camper. “And at the time we were looking for...
All-inclusive playground coming to Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An all-inclusive playground is coming to Bedford County as a gift from the Rotary Club of Forest. The playground will be located behind the Forest branch of the Bedford County Public Library. The Rotary Club says the playground is part of a multi-phase project and pieces of it will be […]
WSLS
Lynchburg Humane Society gives update on dozens of dogs saved in August
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A local animal shelter had some good news to share on Wednesday about nearly three dozen dogs, sick with Canine parvovirus, that were rescued from a single home back in August. According to the shelter, the virus is a serious illness that is deadly if left...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Fire-EMS extends smoke alarm exchange
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Although Fire Prevention Week is sizzling out Fire Prevention Month is still smoking and Roanoke Fire-EMS says they are expanding their gift card incentive to get smoke alarms to residents of Roanoke. Firefighters say if your smoke alarms aren’t working, are over 10 years old,...
You’re Upset About January 6th . . . What About The B.L.M. Riots?
Translation: “If some Black person, somewhere in America, has committed a crime, then whatever crime I wish to commit should be considered equally acceptable.” (Brought to you by “the party of law and order.”) This is arguably the worst “whatabout.” You sound like a kid demanding the exact same amount of ice cream as your […]
WSLS
WATCH: Family’s dream of homeownership becomes a reality with ‘Home for Good’ dedication
ROANOKE, Va. – A deserving family’s dream of homeownership is now a reality. This comes after this year’s Home for Good dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday (10/14) after months of hard work. 10 News partnered with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, and with...
Virginia town offering community aid with free store
With the cost of living rising, the town of Pulaski, Va. has found a solution to offer help to its community; a free store. Meet the community members who came up with the idea and why they say this system works in their town.Oct. 14, 2022.
WSET
'Outstanding efforts:' Danville Police Department recognizes some of their employees
DANVILLE Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department recognizes some of its employees for outstanding efforts. They first recognized Officer J. S. Stadler for receiving an award. The award "Community Guardian" was given to Stadler the department said. Officer J. S. Stadler responded to a call in reference to...
WSET
'Remember to hike safely:' Roanoke County Fire & Rescue reminds public about safety
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department went to Dragon's Tooth Trail for a rescue call on Friday. They said they met a group of hikers from Texas who were there to hike the "Triple Crown". "Please remember to hike safely", the department said.
WSLS
Sudden change in alcohol restrictions at this year’s Go Fest leaves confusion over licensing
ROANOKE, Va. – People at this year’s Go Fest are wondering what happened to there being beer drafts at this year’s event. According to a Facebook post, Go Fest organizers were notified the night before the festival began that they would only be able to sell cans of beer during the weekend.
WSLS
One hurt after Botetourt County crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A person is seriously injured after a car crash in Botetourt County. It happened on Parkway Drive in Buchanan on Saturday. The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS posted about the crash on Facebook around 11 p.m. Saturday night:. “Crews stayed busy today with...
WBTM
Danville Police Department Recognizes Five for On the Job Performance
The Danville Police Department is recognizing five of their own for on the job performance. The officers were recognized in five separate Facebook posts on the departments page. Officer J.S. Stadler received the Community Guardian Award of the Quarter. “Stadler responded to a call-in reference to a male that was...
Comments / 5