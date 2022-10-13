ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

wfxrtv.com

Overcrowded animal shelters urging the community to adopt

BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — Animal shelters throughout the community are facing the effects of overcrowding and struggling to keep up with the influx of animals. They are now turning to the community to help. The Bedford County animal shelter held an adoption event to try to find forever homes...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

First Quinceañera Expo takes place in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first Quinceañera Expo took place in Roanoke Sunday, October 16th. We first brought you an exclusive preview of the Quinceañera Expo three weeks ago. Dream Dance & Fitness Studio LLC put together an expo where girls can get everything they need for their...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new Roanoke startup manufacturing small camper and Go Fest helped bring the company to the star city. Four years ago, a couple attended Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival to display a prototype of their camper. “And at the time we were looking for...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

All-inclusive playground coming to Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An all-inclusive playground is coming to Bedford County as a gift from the Rotary Club of Forest. The playground will be located behind the Forest branch of the Bedford County Public Library. The Rotary Club says the playground is part of a multi-phase project and pieces of it will be […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Fire-EMS extends smoke alarm exchange

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Although Fire Prevention Week is sizzling out Fire Prevention Month is still smoking and Roanoke Fire-EMS says they are expanding their gift card incentive to get smoke alarms to residents of Roanoke. Firefighters say if your smoke alarms aren’t working, are over 10 years old,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

One hurt after Botetourt County crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A person is seriously injured after a car crash in Botetourt County. It happened on Parkway Drive in Buchanan on Saturday. The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS posted about the crash on Facebook around 11 p.m. Saturday night:. “Crews stayed busy today with...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Danville Police Department Recognizes Five for On the Job Performance

The Danville Police Department is recognizing five of their own for on the job performance. The officers were recognized in five separate Facebook posts on the departments page. Officer J.S. Stadler received the Community Guardian Award of the Quarter. “Stadler responded to a call-in reference to a male that was...
DANVILLE, VA

