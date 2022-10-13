Fab Four to perform at WNPAC

MIDLAND Beatlemania will take over the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center Friday with “The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute.”

The performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/yc3hfrb8.

The Emmy Award-winning “Fab Four” features a precise attention to detail while paying tribute to John Lennon, Paul McCarthy, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

Attendees can expect note-for-note live renditions of Beatles’ classics such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day in the Life,” “Twist and Shout,” “Here Comes the Sun,” and “Hey Jude.”

The Fab Four’s stage performance includes three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles’ ever-changing career. The tribute band has performed for audiences all over the world.

