ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, MA

Comments / 0

Related
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Resident Seeks Broader Enforcement of Cemetery Rules

(Editor’s note: The writer is commenting on an article in The Bedford Citizen https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/2022/09/director-explains-policies-that-preserve-cemetery-character/) While I appreciate the Town’s attention to the issues within Shawsheen Cemetery, it is unduly cruel and harsh to focus on the cemetery rules that apply only to plot owners and mourners, such as the...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Both Unpaved Trails and Paved Bikeways Have Value

Part of Bedford’s appeal when I moved into the town thirty years ago was the newly opened Minuteman Bikeway. It’s a wonderful resource and I’ve ridden it hundreds of times recreationally and even commuted on it for five years when I was working in Boston. I know it well. I’ve also walked a least daily on the Branch Extension Trail, a dirt walking path that many want to convert into a Shared Bikeway Extension. It is a topic for vote at the next town meeting.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Vote “No” and Preserve the Reformatory Trail

A few weekends ago, I switched things up a bit. I walked my dog on the Minuteman Trail. It was a stark contrast to my usual daily walk on the Reformatory Trail here in Bedford. With the yellow line painted down the middle, I felt like I was walking down a street. Then add in the signs – signs to remind bikers to look behind them when they pass people. Big metal signs in the backyards of houses asking people not to trespass and reminding them that their yards are private property and not public parks. I had to hold my dog so close to me for fear a biker would whiz by and accidentally get caught up in his leash. Needless to say, this was not a relaxing walk.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Select Board Pushes Back on a Proposed MBTA Bus Stop Cut

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority wants to eliminate a few bus stops along its Bedford routes because they don’t meet safety standards or ridership standards. The Select Board is pushing back on one of the targeted corners. Representatives of the MBTA outlined the consolidation to the board, appearing virtually...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Review Information about the Reformatory Trail Before Voting at Special Town Meeting

This morning I logged into the Bedford MA website and found the link (bedfordma.gov) to everything you will need to know before voting on November 14 about the improvements to the Reformatory Branch path, Railroad Ave, Concord Rd under pass, parking, and utility upgrades. Included is the funding proposal. This is our last chance to take advantage of government funding. It is a wonderfully informative and highly useful tool to educate us all on the project. Please take a moment to review the details before you vote.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bikeway Extension Community Forum on Zoom Late Monday Afternoon

The second of two town-sponsored “community forums” on the proposed extension of the Minuteman Bikeway is scheduled for Monday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The presentation will be accessible on the Zoom platform through the following link: https://www.bedfordma.gov/home/events/141331. According to the bikeway extension project page on the town...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Parents of Bedford Children’s Center Concerned about Health Impacts from Bikeway Construction

~Submitted by Stacy Parr-Paskali (for 17 Families ) As parents our primary job is to protect the health and well-being of our children. The proposed Minuteman Bikeway Extension project and creation of a culvert on Concord Rd pose serious health risks to the children of Bedford Children’s Center. Construction would take place yards from where infants and toddlers sleep, play, and learn. Prolonged exposure to construction noise could cause permanent hearing damage and will disrupt sleep needed for healthy brain development. Even low-level, repetitive noise has been shown to cause stress and anxiety in young children. The dust produced could cause respiratory issues in developing lungs and the constant vibration of construction can result in headaches, nausea, and anxiety.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Preserve our Natural Landscape

I attended an Indigenous Peoples walking tour of Concord this summer with a group from First Parish Church. This was part of a year long church program inspired by Robyn Wall Kimmerer’s book, “Braiding Sweetgrass”, which highlights the reciprocal relationship of humanity to the rest of the living world.
CONCORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

SEPAC Board Members Aim to Raise Parent Engagement

The Special Education Parents Advisory Council (SEPAC) is reaching new levels in efforts to support and advocate for parents and caregivers of children who receive special education services in the Bedford schools. SEPAC Board members reported on some of their recent activities to the School Committee at a meeting earlier...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent’s Update ~ October 14

Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for October 14, 2022, focuses on a Parents Diversity Council Diwali Event; upcoming Bedford METCO and PDC tour at Nubian Square; National Bullying Prevention Month; COVID-19; Impact Aid Forms; Superintendent’s Blog, Davis School Fall Festival and an upcoming BY&FS community dinner. Parent Diversity Council...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Short Takes from the Bedford Free Public Library – October 2022

Trustees of the Bedford Free Public Library opened their meeting on Oct. 11 with a tribute to former member Robin Grace, who has resigned from the Board because she no longer lives in town. Chair Mike Pulizzi praised Grace’s “warmth, wisdom, and humor.” Although the bylaws say the Trustees can appoint someone to fill the unexpired term-which ends in March- the Board voted unanimously to leave the seat vacant. With the caucus coming up in the second week of January, the Board felt it would be appropriate to give the opportunity for an interested candidate to come forth via the caucus and town election.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

School Committee Funds Safety and Security Assessment

The School Committee on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to School Superintendent Philip Conrad’s plan for an immediate comprehensive assessment of all aspects of safety and security in the town’s four schoolhouses. The committee authorized spending up to $75,000. The results could add to hundreds of thousands of dollars...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Bedford Residents Are Fortunate

I am concerned about the volume around the debates about the extension of the Minuteman bike path and the location of the new fire station. I do understand that Bedford residents all want the same thing: for Bedford to be the best town it possibly can be. But while there may be some good-faith disagreement over exactly what that looks like in practice, we have to keep in mind how fortunate we are.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy