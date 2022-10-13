A few weekends ago, I switched things up a bit. I walked my dog on the Minuteman Trail. It was a stark contrast to my usual daily walk on the Reformatory Trail here in Bedford. With the yellow line painted down the middle, I felt like I was walking down a street. Then add in the signs – signs to remind bikers to look behind them when they pass people. Big metal signs in the backyards of houses asking people not to trespass and reminding them that their yards are private property and not public parks. I had to hold my dog so close to me for fear a biker would whiz by and accidentally get caught up in his leash. Needless to say, this was not a relaxing walk.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO