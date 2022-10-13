Read full article on original website
Letter to the Editor: Paving Will Provide All-weather Access to the Reformatory Branch Trail
I regularly bike with my kids, now 3 and 5 years old, from our home near Fawn Lake to the LEAP and Davis schools in west Bedford. I get exercise, my kids are exposed to the outdoors, and we get to reduce our family carbon footprint. We are able to do this because of the off-road biking routes we have in town.
Letter to the Editor: Resident Seeks Broader Enforcement of Cemetery Rules
(Editor’s note: The writer is commenting on an article in The Bedford Citizen https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/2022/09/director-explains-policies-that-preserve-cemetery-character/) While I appreciate the Town’s attention to the issues within Shawsheen Cemetery, it is unduly cruel and harsh to focus on the cemetery rules that apply only to plot owners and mourners, such as the...
Letter to the Editor: Both Unpaved Trails and Paved Bikeways Have Value
Part of Bedford’s appeal when I moved into the town thirty years ago was the newly opened Minuteman Bikeway. It’s a wonderful resource and I’ve ridden it hundreds of times recreationally and even commuted on it for five years when I was working in Boston. I know it well. I’ve also walked a least daily on the Branch Extension Trail, a dirt walking path that many want to convert into a Shared Bikeway Extension. It is a topic for vote at the next town meeting.
Letter to the Editor: Vote “No” and Preserve the Reformatory Trail
A few weekends ago, I switched things up a bit. I walked my dog on the Minuteman Trail. It was a stark contrast to my usual daily walk on the Reformatory Trail here in Bedford. With the yellow line painted down the middle, I felt like I was walking down a street. Then add in the signs – signs to remind bikers to look behind them when they pass people. Big metal signs in the backyards of houses asking people not to trespass and reminding them that their yards are private property and not public parks. I had to hold my dog so close to me for fear a biker would whiz by and accidentally get caught up in his leash. Needless to say, this was not a relaxing walk.
Select Board Pushes Back on a Proposed MBTA Bus Stop Cut
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority wants to eliminate a few bus stops along its Bedford routes because they don’t meet safety standards or ridership standards. The Select Board is pushing back on one of the targeted corners. Representatives of the MBTA outlined the consolidation to the board, appearing virtually...
Lane School Through the Eyes of the Principal
Rob Ackerman has been the principal of Lt. Job Lane Elementary School for 15 years and shares a little about his experience, joy, and challenges at the school. How long have you been in your position, and how did you end up in Bedford?. I was hired 15 years ago...
One Down, One to Go: 2022 DPW Fall Special Recycling Events
Public Works hosted the first of two Fall Special Recycling events on Oct 1 at the Compost Site. More than 300 residents ventured out on a gray Saturday to recycle unwanted styrofoam blocks and latex paint plus, have their confidential paper shredded on site. In all, Bedford residents recycled:. 4.5...
Letter to the Editor: Review Information about the Reformatory Trail Before Voting at Special Town Meeting
This morning I logged into the Bedford MA website and found the link (bedfordma.gov) to everything you will need to know before voting on November 14 about the improvements to the Reformatory Branch path, Railroad Ave, Concord Rd under pass, parking, and utility upgrades. Included is the funding proposal. This is our last chance to take advantage of government funding. It is a wonderfully informative and highly useful tool to educate us all on the project. Please take a moment to review the details before you vote.
Bikeway Extension Community Forum on Zoom Late Monday Afternoon
The second of two town-sponsored “community forums” on the proposed extension of the Minuteman Bikeway is scheduled for Monday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The presentation will be accessible on the Zoom platform through the following link: https://www.bedfordma.gov/home/events/141331. According to the bikeway extension project page on the town...
Letter to the Editor: Parents of Bedford Children’s Center Concerned about Health Impacts from Bikeway Construction
~Submitted by Stacy Parr-Paskali (for 17 Families ) As parents our primary job is to protect the health and well-being of our children. The proposed Minuteman Bikeway Extension project and creation of a culvert on Concord Rd pose serious health risks to the children of Bedford Children’s Center. Construction would take place yards from where infants and toddlers sleep, play, and learn. Prolonged exposure to construction noise could cause permanent hearing damage and will disrupt sleep needed for healthy brain development. Even low-level, repetitive noise has been shown to cause stress and anxiety in young children. The dust produced could cause respiratory issues in developing lungs and the constant vibration of construction can result in headaches, nausea, and anxiety.
Letter to the Editor: Preserve our Natural Landscape
I attended an Indigenous Peoples walking tour of Concord this summer with a group from First Parish Church. This was part of a year long church program inspired by Robyn Wall Kimmerer’s book, “Braiding Sweetgrass”, which highlights the reciprocal relationship of humanity to the rest of the living world.
SEPAC Board Members Aim to Raise Parent Engagement
The Special Education Parents Advisory Council (SEPAC) is reaching new levels in efforts to support and advocate for parents and caregivers of children who receive special education services in the Bedford schools. SEPAC Board members reported on some of their recent activities to the School Committee at a meeting earlier...
Superintendent’s Update ~ October 14
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for October 14, 2022, focuses on a Parents Diversity Council Diwali Event; upcoming Bedford METCO and PDC tour at Nubian Square; National Bullying Prevention Month; COVID-19; Impact Aid Forms; Superintendent’s Blog, Davis School Fall Festival and an upcoming BY&FS community dinner. Parent Diversity Council...
Short Takes from the Bedford Free Public Library – October 2022
Trustees of the Bedford Free Public Library opened their meeting on Oct. 11 with a tribute to former member Robin Grace, who has resigned from the Board because she no longer lives in town. Chair Mike Pulizzi praised Grace’s “warmth, wisdom, and humor.” Although the bylaws say the Trustees can appoint someone to fill the unexpired term-which ends in March- the Board voted unanimously to leave the seat vacant. With the caucus coming up in the second week of January, the Board felt it would be appropriate to give the opportunity for an interested candidate to come forth via the caucus and town election.
School Committee Funds Safety and Security Assessment
The School Committee on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to School Superintendent Philip Conrad’s plan for an immediate comprehensive assessment of all aspects of safety and security in the town’s four schoolhouses. The committee authorized spending up to $75,000. The results could add to hundreds of thousands of dollars...
Letter to the Editor: Selected Comments from Message Boards about Paved Bikeways
I have been reading letters to the editor and town material regarding the bikeway extension project ahead of town meeting next month. Curiously there is little data drawn upon from surrounding trails and the impact on safety. I read reviews of surrounding bikeways similar to what the town is proposing....
Letter to the Editor: Bedford Residents Are Fortunate
I am concerned about the volume around the debates about the extension of the Minuteman bike path and the location of the new fire station. I do understand that Bedford residents all want the same thing: for Bedford to be the best town it possibly can be. But while there may be some good-faith disagreement over exactly what that looks like in practice, we have to keep in mind how fortunate we are.
Acclaim for and Gratitude to Retiring Editor Julie Turner Resound Throughout the Town
The Citizen is receiving declarations of praise and gratitude from all segments of the Bedford community regarding Julie McCay Turner’s decade of leadership, innovation, and devotion as managing editor. Turner, a co-founder of The Citizen, retired this week after 10 years of nurturing the newspaper from concept to a...
Free Flu and COVID-19 bivalent boosters ~ Saturday October 15
A Flu and COVID-19 bivalent booster clinic is being hosted by the Bedford Health Department at the John Glenn Middle School, 99 McMahon Road, Bedford (gym entrance) this Saturday, October 15 starting at 9 am. Flu will be offered from 9 am – 12 pm, COVID-19 bivalent boosters will be offered from 9 am – 11 am.
Letter to the Editor: Supporting Accessibility on the Trail and at Town Meeting
I have learned a lot in the past couple of years from families affected by disability in our town, who meet unimaginable adversity with grace, strength, and humor. I guess I learned enough evidently that I conjured up the nerve to write this Letter which is not a comfortable thing for me to do.
