Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KULR8
Saturday's loss presents must-win situation for Montana Griz football
MISSOULA – The expectations internally and externally regarding the Montana football team are all the same: compete for a Big Sky championship. Though they are traditionally in the mix, they haven’t done that outright since 2009, and the road to do it again looks much more complicated after suffering their first loss to Idaho on Saturday afternoon.
KULR8
'The Willie P show': Patterson leads No. 4 Montana State to comeback win at Northern Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. — Willie Patterson redshirted in 2017, his first with the Montana State football program. The wide receiver missed the final six games of the following season, and another injury forced him to miss seven in 2019. Then the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
KULR8
Live coverage: No. 4 Montana State visits Northern Colorado
GREELEY, Colorado — The No. 4-ranked Montana State football team is visiting Northern Colorado. Kickoff for Saturday's Big Sky Conference game is 1 p.m. The Bobcats (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky) are without their top two strong safeties. First stringer Rylan Ortt still hasn't been reinstated from his six-game suspension for failing a drug test, while backup Rhedi Short (who has started in Ortt's place all season) is out with a leg injury, MSU announced before the game. Kendric Bailey will start.
KULR8
Montana State volleyball ends losing streak with sweep of Northern Arizona
BOZEMAN — The Montana State volleyball team recorded a season-high .359 attack mark en route to a 25-18, 25-13, 25-22 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday night at Shroyer Gym to end a four-game losing streak. Senior Kira Thomsen led Montana State (7-12, 3-4 Big Sky) with a match-high...
KULR8
Cats score 27 unanswered points, get road win over Northern Colorado
GREELEY--Montana State trailed by four at the end of the first quarter but scored 27 unanswered points to get a 37-14 road win over Northern Colorado University. The Cats got on the board first with a 51-yard field goal by Blake Glessner less than five minutes into the first quarter.
KULR8
'Skeletons for St. Jude' home in Big Timber raising money St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital
BIG TIMBER, Mont. - A home in Big Timber is participating in 'Skeletons for St. Jude' to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Hospital. "For years and years, we never got any trick or treaters," Homeowner Celia Hulin said. She said that changed in 2020 when she and her husband...
Comments / 0