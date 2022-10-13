ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Saturday's loss presents must-win situation for Montana Griz football

MISSOULA – The expectations internally and externally regarding the Montana football team are all the same: compete for a Big Sky championship. Though they are traditionally in the mix, they haven’t done that outright since 2009, and the road to do it again looks much more complicated after suffering their first loss to Idaho on Saturday afternoon.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Live coverage: No. 4 Montana State visits Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colorado — The No. 4-ranked Montana State football team is visiting Northern Colorado. Kickoff for Saturday's Big Sky Conference game is 1 p.m. The Bobcats (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky) are without their top two strong safeties. First stringer Rylan Ortt still hasn't been reinstated from his six-game suspension for failing a drug test, while backup Rhedi Short (who has started in Ortt's place all season) is out with a leg injury, MSU announced before the game. Kendric Bailey will start.
GREELEY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy